The Xbox Series X, PS5 and Switch games you should be excited about in 2021

No matter what platform you play on – whether it's Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch or mobile – 2021 promises to deliver the goods. Now that the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches are out of the way, we can all focus on the most important part of the hobby: the games themselves.

Though the world is still in the grips of the Covid-19 crisis, and some development times may be extended and release dates pushed back, we've got a lot to look forward to in the coming year: Xbox will no doubt be eager to prove its multi-billion dollar investment in Bethesda was worth it, and Sony will be keen to demonstrate it can carry on its commitment to quality for another generation.

Nintendo, meanwhile, will surely surprise us with new games and creative use of its iconic brands (even if its current release slate looks quite slim). So, if you're excited to learn which games will be eating into your spare time in the coming months and years beyond, read on below.

Halo Infinite

Format : Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: 2021

Halo Infinite is probably the most highly-anticipated Xbox Series X game on Microsoft's slate, despite the controversy that's surrounded its development so far. Though the latest game in the iconic Xbox series – which promises to continue to story of stalwart Spartan supersoldier Master Chief – has lost some of its key development personnel in recent months, Microsoft is clearly keen to make this the best FPS it can be. To that end, the platform holder has delayed the game indefinitely into 2021.

The game will act as a "spiritual reboot" according to developer 343 Industries (who has been a custodian of the Halo franchise since Bungie left to develop Destiny). Infinite is supposed to be a more open world Halo game that leverages the Xbox Series S/X's remarkable power to render the 'TacMap': a special tool that shows how you can explore different parts of the title's mega-sized Halo ring. If you're after a big game, you're going to get it with Infinite, with 343 saying this project is "several times larger than that of the last two Halo games combined". The studio is really giving us something to sink our teeth into.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Format : PS4, PS5

Release date: 2021

A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn – one of Sony's most beloved new IPs from the PS4 era – was announced back in June 2020 during PlayStation's exciting E3 conference. Horizon Forbidden West continues to follow Aloy's story, picking up after the events of the first game. Newly emboldened and curious to learn more about the post-apocalyptic world around her, Aloy travels to America's decimated wild frontier – and straight into more danger than ever before.

The new western environment takes us to the habitat of imposing new mechanical beasts – including mammoths and alligators, according to the trailer – and will seemingly have a focus on underwater exploration, too. Game director Mathijs de Jonge has already promised that the game will feature practically no loading screens, and we'll get to see how the PS5's DualSense pad deals with Aloy's infamous draw-string bow, too. "The DualSense wireless controller adaptive triggers will help us to make the weapons feel even more unique and satisfying to use," Jonge has stated... and we can't wait to see how that feels.

Hitman 3

Format : PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

Release date: January 20, 2021.

Agent 47 is coming back, and he's packing his suitcase of lethal gadgets for what's pegged as the most intimate and professional contract in his entire career. IO Interactive's sublime stealth trilogy reaches its conclusion with Hitman 3, and the stakes have never been higher. Expect to unravel an international conspiracy, travel to some mind-blowing locations, and pull off some fiendishly complicated executions.

Trailers and teases so far confirm that we'll be hunting down executive targets in a Dubai skyscraper, an old English manor, a neon-drenched Chinese city, and more besides. Once you consider the option of importing the past two games' locations into the new title, you'll have over 20 playable levels in one game – all brought to life with crisp 4K and in 60fps thanks to IO's impressive Glacier Engine. An essential purchase for stealth fans.

Monster Hunter Rise

Format : Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 26, 2021

After breaking into the mainstream proper with Monster Hunter: World on home consoles and PC, the series is ready to head back to the world of handhelds and dominate the market once more. Monster Hunter Rise will see the series move over to Capcom's ever-impressive RE Engine (which, itself, will be debuting on the Switch, too.

The new game boasts fewer loading screens, more open-ended areas and new pet dogs – sorry, palamutes – that promise to make navigation and traversal more engaging than ever. Better yet, the series seems to be revisiting its goofy roots, stepping down from the more serious tone we saw in Monster Hunter World. For purists and newcomers alike, this game is set to be a riot. Overlook it at your peril.

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Format: PS4, PS5

Release date: April 9, 2021

Guilty Gear -Strive- will be the seventh entry into the fan-favourite series, and demonstrates the technical wizardry of developer Arc System Works unlike any game before. Enjoying mainstream acclaim thanks to its work on DragonBall FighterZ, ArcSys is heading back to familiar territory with a myriad of developmental tricks up its sleeve, resulting in perhaps one of the most stylish, impressive-looking fighting games on the market.

“The trials and tribulations of the series’ heroes and villains will finally be resolved,” Arc System Works teases of its new game, hinting that we'll finally see a conclusion to an off-the-wall anime plot that's been playing out for the better part of 20 years. Come for the flashy, gorgeous cel-shaded graphics, stay for a battle system that's deep enough to challenge even Street Fighter or Tekken.

Battlefield 6

Format: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Release date: 2021

Though most of the details about Battlefield 6 are still shrouded in mystery, we do know a few key elements about the game that have us hyped about EA and DICE's next-gen first-person shooter. As is now tradition for DICE, the game will be seeking to push the new hardware to its limits, with EA already claiming the game will be "targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms".

Recently, we've seen the developer retread familiar ground as it revisits both World Wars (Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 taking on WW1 and WW2, respectively). Whether we'll see the new game tackle the Pacific theatre, head to Viet Nam, or opt for a more modern setting has yet to be revealed. Even if the setting isn't to your liking, you can expect DICE's new title to at least be a mind-blowing demonstration of exactly what the Frostbite engine can achieve on the latest hardware. Expect destructibility, lifelike graphics and some gorgeous map design.

Far Cry 6

Format : PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Release date : May 2021

Continuing the series' theme of taking place in locations that – just about – skirt the realms of reality, Far Cry 6 takes aim at Cuba. But it's not Cuba, not really – no, this time our protagonist will be 'freedom fighting' in a "tropical paradise frozen in time" called Yara. Under the rule of dictator Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito, if you were curious), Far Cry 6 will apparently be a touch more nuanced in its political views than past releases.

You enter the fray as a revolution is taking place in Yara, where the people are striving to depose Castillo and his corrupt regime. As a revolutionary, you will assumedly be tasked with leading the uprising – or at least play an integral role in bringing the heat to Castillo and his young son, Diego, who he hopes to raise as a brutal autocrat that will succeed him. Ubisoft promises your character will have more agency than we've seen in Far Cry to date, and that your actions will have repercussions on both the narrative and the world state. Oh, and you can have an angry Dachshund called Chorizo as a companion. If it wasn't GOTY material before, it is now.

Deathloop

Format : PS5, PC

Release date: June 2021

Arkane Lyon and Bethesda are launching a brand new IP, Deathloop, in the new year – and it looks to take on all the lessons the studio learned whilst crafting immersive sim masterpiece, Dishonored, and condense them into a slick, stylish retro-sci shooter. Imagine the film Groundhog Day via the game XIII and you're probably in the right sort-of ballpark. The game revolves around two assassins that are dedicated to murdering each other over and over again in a time loop brimming with lethal opportunities and unhinged sociopaths. Cool, right?