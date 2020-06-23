Gravel riding essentials: 10 bits of kit that should be on your wishlist

When gravel bikes first began to emerge several years ago they were initially met with skepticism. To hardened cyclists who have seen their fair share of brands trying to sell them “The Next Big Thing” over the years, this new breed of steed bore all the trappings of a gimmick designed to slice the cycling market even more thinly. What next? A hardpack bike? A pavement bike? A slightly-bumpy-tarmac bike?

How wrong they were.

In the time that has elapsed since, gravel riding has grown and established itself as a legitimate (and very fun) subgenre of cycling. This, in turn, has opened up a whole new world of ways to spend money. But which gravel-specific components and accessories are just marketing ploys and which ones are legitimately going to improve your riding?

From cleverly designed groupsets to purpose-built dropper posts, here are 10 essential items for gravel grinding that’ll help take your off-roading up a gear.

1. Time Cyclo 10 pedals

The top-specced Cyclo 10 pedal boasts a carbon body © Time

Price: £110

Combining the performance of a road pedal with the functionality of a MTB pedal, this clever new design from Time has been built to meet the demands of gravel, cyclocross and touring riders. The large platform provides optimal power transfer while the two-bolt cleat system means you’ll actually be able to walk if you have to dismount.

There are three slightly different models in the range but all feature the same basic design. The main differentiator is weight, with the top-specced Cyclo 10 pedal boasting a carbon body.

2. Fizik Terra bar tape

A mid-layer foam helps reduce vibrations when riding off-road © Fizik

Price: £31.99

Even with 40c gravel tyres to cushion the ride, venturing off-road on rigid forks is always going to be a bone-rattling experience to some degree. One way to reduce the chatter is to invest in some specially designed bar tape.

Fizik's Terra tape is made for the road less travelled and features the brand's Bondcush foam. It's the company’s chunkiest bar tape option and is perfect for reducing road buzz, while a a tacky surface finish helps get your grip dialled in come rain or shine.

3. Farr Aero Gravel Bars

Built-in tri bars come in handy during long road sections © Farr

Price: £99

Sizes: 42cm, 44cm, 46cm

RideFarr specialises in products that are designed for, well, riding far. The South African brand’s bolt-on Aero attachment proved to be a huge hit with gravel and adventure cyclists looking to increase their hand position options and now it's available as a fully integrated handlebar.

It boasts a 25-degree flare – perfect for increased stability on mixed terrain – and comes in three widths to accommodate every rider.

4. Hunt 30 Carbon Gravel Disc wheelset

Hunt has become synonymous with bullet-proof hand-built wheels © Hunt

Price: £799

Although only started in 2015, a set of Hunt wheels has already rolled its way onto the upgrade list of many a discerning cyclist. Having made the jump from alloy-only to carbon a couple of years after launching, it didn't take long for Hunt to design a wheelset capable of standing up to a bit of off-piste punishment.

The 30 Carbon Gravel Disc wheels are aimed squarely at the gravel market and feature a hardy build and wide rims capable of fitting anything from a 25mm to a 50mm tyre. Plus, weighing in at under 1,500g, they're likely to be a damn sight lighter than the stock wheelset that shipped with your bike.

5. Shimano GRX 600 gravel groupset

The gravel-specific groupset comes in 1x or 2x builds © Shimano

Price: £749

It would’ve been all too easy for a Shimano to throw a mish-mash of MTB and road components together, call it a gravel groupset and be done with it. But that’s not what the iconic manufacturer has done.

Instead, Shimano did its homework and created a system that really fine tunes the gravel-riding experience. From the brake hoods to the derailleurs, everything has been carefully redesigned to work intuitively when taking a drop-bar bike onto rough stuff. The GRX 600 is the mid-range option – roughly equivalent to Shimano 105 in terms of spec – and provides excellent shifting and braking in even the gnarliest of conditions.

6. Lauf Grit Fork

This funky fork offers up 30mm of travel – ideal for the rougher stuff © Lauf

Price: £700

If you love turning heads just as much as bombing it down dirt paths on two wheels, then Lauf’s Grit Fork might just be the next thing on your upgrade wish list. Granted, its alien looks aren’t going to be for everyone, but if you’re serious about riding off road for extended periods then having 30mm of travel up front is no bad thing.

Featuring a carbon body and unusual leaf spring design, it’s perfectly equipped to take the edge off particularly rough sections while remaining stiff and stable enough to keep your pedalling efficient on the flat, even when out of the saddle.

7. Mavic Allroad shorts

Multiple pockets give this cycling shorts a utility edge © Mavic

Price: £109

Everyone knows that (with the exception of XC) mountain bikers wear baggies and roadies wear Lycra. But what about gravel riders? Up until fairly recently, people have tended to simply wear their regular kit, but as gravel continues to grow as its own discipline, some brands have introduced specialist apparel to meet riders’ demands. One such manufacturer is Mavic, whose Allroad line of gravel kit bridges the gap between tight and baggy. Take these shorts for example. They’re snug without being overly fitted and feature adjustable inseams and a pre-shaped construction to increase comfort on the bike.

8. Sportful Giara jersey

This jersey possesses a robustness lacking in racier tarmac-focused attire © Sportful

Price: £45

A solid selection of jerseys is an absolute must for any cyclist and gravel is no different. Of course, you could just wear your road kit regardless of how fat your tyres are, but Sportful’s Giara jersey possesses a reassuring robustness that’s often lacking in racier tarmac-focused attire.

Made from breathable stretch fabric, it has four deep rear pockets including one with a zip and it offers a slightly more relaxed cut than the Italian brand’s road-specific kit. This all adds up to make a jersey that’s perfectly equipped to tackle big distances and take off-road adventures in its stride.

9. Pro Discover dropper post

With 70mm of travel, a whole new world of possibility is opened up © PRO

Price: £220

You probably don't think a dropper post is essential for gravel riding and maybe you're right. One thing's for sure though, once you've ridden a sketchy descent with one you'll never want to go without.

This one from Shimano's PRO Bike Gear brand has less travel than its MTB counterparts at 70mm and is designed to integrate seamlessly with Shimano's GRX shifters. There's also a clever double-ended paddle design to the lever that enables the rider to operate the post from both the hood and the drop.

10. Rapha Explore shoes

You'll always be seen in these hi-vis numbers © Rapha

Price: £220

This should go without saying but rigid carbon-sole road shoes with protruding three-bolt cleats are not built for walking. Particularly not on rough surfaces. So, unless you like the way puffy clipless Five Tens look with your form-hugging kit, it'd be wise to invest in some purpose-built gravel shoes .