Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone: Top Loadouts For Season One
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has started to merge with Warzone as Activision moves away from Modern Warfare – and with the introduction of Season One, the meta has shifted slightly, too.
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone kicked off Season One in earnest in December, with easily one of the biggest expansions we've ever seen in a Call of Duty game. The new season adds a wealth of new content, from maps to game modes, weapons to Operators. Thanks to the way the company is merging Black Ops Cold War into Warzone, we're seeing a curious mix of guns from the 1980s in a game set in 2020. It's pretty odd – but it makes for a very unique setup.
If you're coming into Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War fresh from Warzone – or perhaps dipping your proverbial toes back in after playing a lot of Modern Warfare – things can be quite intimidating thanks to the injection of new game modes, loadouts, and other content Activision has squeezed into the game.
To make things a little simpler for newcomers, we've put together the guide below that teaches you how to get your loadouts together to have a chance in the lethal arena that is Warzone.
MAC-10
The MAC-10 is was introduced as part of the Season One update and included in the game as a Battle Pass reward, and – honestly – it's one lethal bit of kit in Warzone. You're going to want to upgrade the weapon to take advantage of its stupendously fast fire rate. That way, you can dish out a lot of damage very easily in close quarters. You're also going to want to build the gun for speed: you want to be able to ready up the gun the second you end up in smaller spaces and switch away from a longer-range rifle.
The ideal setup is:
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
- Barrel: 5.3″ Ranger
- Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Speed Tape
- Stock: Raider Stock
You're most likely going to want to pair this with the Overkill perk: the MAC-10 is a beast at close range, but you'll be outmatched by anyone playing at range. A Krig 6 is potentially the best complement to the gun thanks to its versatility, but a PKM or Grau 5.56 will do the job, too.
You'll likely want to include this gun in the following setup:
- Perk 1: EOD
- Perk 2: Overkill
- Perk 3: Amped
- Lethal: C4/Molotov
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
M-16
The M16 is one of the most popular and efficient guns in Black Ops Cold War's dedicated multiplayer mode, and its arrival in Warzone has seen it attract similar popularity over there, too. The gun is lethal at range, and you want to keep its damage as high as possible, so don't put a suppressor over the barrel. The gun can have a lot of kick, so upping your stability is a great idea for anyone that struggles to control recoil.
A good setup for the weapon looks like this:
- Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
- Barrel: 15.9″ Strike Team
- Optic: Visiontech 2x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Ammunition: Salvo 60 Round Fast Magazine
You'll likely want to include this gun in the following setup:
- Perk 1: EOD
- Perk 2: Ghost
- Perk 3: Amped
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
AK-74u
Typically, Warzone is overtaken with long-range assault rifles and snipers, and it makes navigating a real pain if you're caught in a killing zone. Thankfully, Rebirth Island is quite small and as such we're starting to see some submachine guns make their way into the meta (the MAC-10 is doing a lot of legwork here). the AK-74u will be a familiar weapon to many Cold War and for good reason. Once you max out the AK-74u’s accuracy and range, you'll have a gun that feels more like an AR than a standard SMG.
You'll want to set it up something like this:
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 9.3” Extended
- Laser: Steady Aim Laser
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum
You'll also want to include this gun in the following setup:
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Overkill
- Perk 3: Amped
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Flashbang
DMR 14
The DMR 14 is a notorious semi-automatic tactical rifle that's something of an underdog over in the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer mode. It can be difficult to master, but once you get a handle on its recoil, you'll find that you'll be rewarded for precision, positioning, and timing. It's a skill-based weapon, rather than a spray-and-pay. Best deployed at medium to long-distance engagements, this can be a real deadly weapon in the right hands. and is one of the highest skill ceiling weapons in the world.
You're going to want a setup that encourages precision, such as:
- Optic: Hawksmoor
- Barrel: Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force
- Body: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Magazine: 30 Round
You'll also want to include this gun in the following setup:
- Perk 1: EOD
- Perk 2: Ghost
- Perk 3: Amped
- Lethal: C4
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
Krig 6
The Krig 6 is all about consistency. Thanks to its minimal kick and surprisingly effective range, the gun really can lay waste to all your opponents with minimal effort – and you know exactly how each encounter is going to end. You're always going to want to use this gun at medium range if you want to get the drop (though it will work at long range, too).
The setup below is composed to reduce as much recoil as possible whilst adding a little velocity and range, too:
- Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
- Barrel: 18.7″ Ranger
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: Salvo 60 Round Fast Magazine
Use it in a setup like this:
- Perk 1: EOD
- Perk 2: Overkill
- Perk 3: Amped
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stun Grenade