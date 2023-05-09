Racing game fans get their money's worth not only on PC and consoles. There are also many racing game highlights on mobile devices in the iOS and Android universe. We present the 10 best mobile racing games .

01 Offroad Unchained

Offroad Unchained © Red Bull

With the new mobile racing game Offroad Unchained, the entire world of off-road racing awaits you on the road. And it's completely free of charge. Here you get behind the wheel of numerous racing cars, which you also equip with upgrades.

In addition to a career mode, the focus is primarily on multiplayer, in which you compete in real time with drivers from all over the world in PVP races on gravel, snow or in the deep forest.

Legends of motorsport such as Nasser Al-Attiyah , Stéphane Peterhansel , Sebastien Loeb or Cristina Gutierrez are also represented and will provide you with helpful tips and tricks. Fancy it?

Then get Offroad Unchained. Available now free of charge for iOS and Android

02 Dirt Bike Unchained

1 min Check out the Dirt Bike See the action that Dirt Bike Unchained has in store.

In Dirt Bike Unchained , you can choose from over 20 epic motocross machines that can be customised and upgraded. The stunt game offers a huge track set for adrenaline-fuelled off-road action . From deserts to swamps to forests, every terrain is represented.

03 GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport © Codemasters

GRID Autosport by Feral Interactive, which fans surely already know from the console, is truly no bargain by mobile standards at 9.99 euros. But the investment is worth it. Because the title is an incredibly good racing game for iOS and Android , the likes of which are few and far between.

More than 100 vehicles and 100 tracks , many different classes and gamepad support make GRID Autosport a must-buy for all motorsport fans who like to go full throttle for a few laps on virtual race tracks based on real originals.

How does a sports game actually come into being ? In our show ' LEVELS ' we take a look behind the scenes of game development.

16 min How they made Riders Republic Take a peek behind the scenes of Ubisoft's latest extreme sports thriller, Riders Republic.

04 Need for Speed: No Limits

Need for Speed: No Limits is pure arcade driving fun © Electronic Arts

Hardly any racing game series is as well-known as "Need for Speed". Of course, EA doesn't stop at the mobile platforms either, but has been racing into the App Store and the Play Store with various titles for many years.

The latest addition is "No Limits". Although the title is F2P, it offers the usual action-packed and above all fast-paced NfS arcade gameplay for on the go.

05 Asphalt 9

Asphalt 9: Legends © Gameloft S.A.

For many years now, the Asphalt series from Gameloft has been one of the best-known racing games for on the go - in the past on classic mobile phones, today on smartphones with iOS and Android.

In the meantime, we have arrived at the ninth and less demanding part of the series "Asphalt 9: Legends", where you have to concentrate on drifts and nitro. But especially the predecessor "Asphalt 8: Airborne" with free driving or the off-road offshoot "Asphalt Xtreme" offer adrenaline-fuelled racing game fun with different focuses . The download is always free with the newer titles.

06 F1 Mobile Racing

F1 Mobile Racing cannot be missing among the best racing games © Electronic Arts

The official Formula 1 game also cuts a fine figure on Android and iOS devices. F1 Mobile Racing offers everything a fan's heart desires. You compete against the AI in full Grand Prix races, compete against other players in multiplayer and can even upgrade your car.

Currently, the mobile racing game is still based on the 2021 season, which found its world champion in Max Verstappen . But an update to the 2022 F1 season, including new cars and tracks, has already been announced .

On ice : F1 world champion Max Verstappen takes on ice speedway star Franky Zorn in the ' Red Bull Racing Road Trips '.

2 min GP Ice Race Watch as Max Verstappen enjoys his first track action of 2022 with ice speedway star Franky Zorn.

07 CSR Racing 2

Real-time racing and much more! © NaturalMotion

Actually, acceleration races don't sound particularly demanding. But they are always fun. Especially when you race through cities at night in virtual Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and other cars .

That's exactly what awaits you in CSR Racing 2, the most popular drag racer for iOS and Android . And so that you know which car you should get behind the wheel, we have compiled the best cars of all classes for you.

08 Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is a successful racing simulation for iOS and Android © Electronic Arts

EA's "Real Racing 3" already has many rounds (i.e. years) under its belt. But the title is still one of the best racing games for iOS and Android .

After all, the mobile game knows how to convince with a gigantic scope with many real cars, various racing classes (including Formula 1) as well as race tracks such as Brands Hatch and Spa-Francorchamps. The only downside of the title with career and online racing are the in-app purchases.

09 Horizon Chase

Racing as if it were 1990 - Horizon Chase Turbo brings retro feeling © Aquiris Game Studio

With Horizon Chase, we were given an arcade racing game with a retro look from the 80s, which was already popular on the big consoles and is one of the best arcade racers of recent years. However, the racer is also available for iOS and Android, where the fast-paced game works at least as well.

10 Riptide GP: Renegade

Riptide GP: Renegade © Vector Unit

You can even do without wheels in racing games. You simply move the whole thing into the water and race through the canals on futuristic jet skis .

This is exactly what happens in Riptide GP: Renegate, which is available not only for iOS and Android but also for consoles and the like. Whether you play on the beach or on the bus - the title offers a lot of wet racing fun full of adrenaline and spectacular stunts for a purchase price of just over two euros.

11 Bike Unchained 2

You don't fancy the smell of petrol and asphalt? Then we have just the right mobile game for you: Bike Unchained 2. You'll be hurtling down the mountains on a mountain bike - with all kinds of tricks and plenty of action included , of course.

Or do you prefer it cold and white? Then Snowboarding The Fourth Phase ( iOS | Android ) is the right winter fun for you.

12 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 convinces sim fans © Playsport Games

Instead of racing yourself, would you rather manage your own racing team? Then Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is just the right game for you.

Here you build your own team and lead it to the top of the racing world. You look for drivers, expand your staff and equip your cars with upgrades. The game thus perfectly bridges the gap between strategy and racing games. Alternatively, the developer Playsport Games also offers another manager in the form of Motorsport Manager Online , in which Formula E can also be raced.