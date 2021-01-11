The best tracks to train to, according to Run Dem Crew’s Charlie Dark

Ah, the New Year. You’re feeling refreshed, your shiny box-fresh kicks are at the ready and you’re revved up for your healthiest January yet. But first, you’re going to need some music.

Fortunately, Charlie Dark is at hand. When not pounding the streets as Run Dem Crew’s founder, you’ll find him penning poetry, teaching vinyasa yoga or getting behind the decks as a DJ. His various vocations have seen him run, teach and match beats all over the world, and make him the perfect person to ask for some musical inspiration to help get you pumped.

Best for starting a run – 'Running' by Gil Scott Heron

"My approach to running is quite different from a lot of people who I have spoken to over the years. I approach it from a yoga perspective. I always start my run by thinking, ‘Right, I’m going on this run today, what do I hope to learn about myself from it, who do I hope to share that with and what impact do I want the run to have?' That way, I’m approaching it from a place of calm and not a place of intensity. For me, the music has to reflect that. A track like 'Running' by Gil Scott-Heron allows me to set my intention for my run and focus on my breath and my form. I’m not trying to hit gear 20 from the first step – I’m not trying to impress my neighbours.”

Best for a tempo run – ‘It’s Alright, I Feel It!' by Masters at Work

“Because I’m a DJ, I don’t buy into the idea of the faster the music and the more intense it is, the harder people party. If it’s a good tune, the dance floor ignites; it’s the same for music while you’re running. It’s not about tempo. The music I listen to on a run isn’t there to take me out of the moment; it’s there to enhance it. A track like Masters at Work's 'It’s Alright, I Feel It!' complements the moment I’m in. It helps me get into the meditative state of flow where the running feels effortless. That’s one of the most important things for me – I want to get into the mindset that this is easy, I could keep running forever.”

Charlie chooses running music to 'enhance the moment' – not take it away © Pioneer

Best for a recovery run – 'You Got Me Running' by Lenny Williams

“The tracks I play when I’m running change according to where I’m running and the feeling or emotion I am trying to conjure up. A lot of people probably imagine I listen to a load of crazy dubstep records when I run, but no; I like to run to music that evokes happy memories and creates them, too. 'You Got Me Running' by Lenny Williams is the epitome of that. I’ll put on my Pioneer DJ HDJ-CUE1 BT Headphones – which I never run without – and I tune into the music, into my body and how I’m feeling.”

Best for cool down – 'Be Happy' by Mary J Blige

“Vulnerability and empathy are things that many of us are lacking but for me, they’re both integral to my sporting journey. Some days I might go out for a run and find it really hard, so I’ll walk for the end of it and listen to something like 'Be Happy' by Mary J Blige. It's OK if a run doesn’t go amazingly; we are all human at the end of the day.”

Best for Vinyasa practice – 'Blem' by Drake

“When I’m teaching yoga, I’m definitely not playing whale music! The music I play during a Vinyasa practice takes people on a journey. This track by Drake is probably the opposite of whale music…”

Best for strength training – 'Fox Tooth (Atjazz Galaxy Aart dub)' by Atjazz

“When I’m doing more strength-based training – so bodyweight or free weights – I want music that feels empowering like 'Fox Tooth' by Atjazz. I listen to a lot of hip hop or old school garage and I want to get into a meditative state. Strength training is about intensity and building the body up. It’s Rocky time!”

Best for recovery and mobility work – 'Occasions' by Jogging House

“When I’m doing recovery work and stretching, the music needs to be a bit more introspective. When you go out for a run, you’re training your fight or flight muscle. But when you come back home, and your partner hasn’t been out running or the kids are doing their thing, you want to learn how to turn it down. That dedicated hour after a run where I’m on the floor doing mobility work is about bringing myself down. I’ll listen to something calming like 'Occasions' by Jogging House. It’s ambient and helps me get back to square one.”

For post-run recovery, Charlie recommends music to 'bring you back down' © Pioneer

