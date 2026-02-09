Bike
The most exciting mountain bike events in 2026
Mark these must-see mountain bike events happening across the world in 2026 in your calendar - you won't want to miss them.
Here are six of the most exhilarating mountain bike events taking place around the globe in 2026. Follow them online, on live feeds and broadcasts, or, better still, get yourself out to one of them and witness the action first-hand.
01
Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
Where: Tasmania, Australia
When: February 7-8
For the very first time, the world's toughest downhill race heads to Australia and the Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania. Hardline celebrates its 12th anniversary in 2026, and its third visit to Australia. It's set to be just as daunting as those previously carved out by Dan Atherton in Wales. Featuring mammoth jumps, boulder drops and technical puzzles to solve, this is not for the faint-hearted.
02
Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo
Where: Valparaiso, Chile
When: February 15
February in South America can only mean one thing for mountain bike fans: urban downhill action in narrow city streets across the continent. The UNESCO World Heritage seaport city of Valparaiso is the pioneer of these events and has hosted urban downhill races in some form since 2003. Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo features riders racing over rooftops, down staircases, and through man-made obstacles as they make their way to a finish area in the city centre.
03
Natural Selection Tour Bike
Where: Tāhuna Queenstown, New Zealand
When: May 5
Natural Selection Tour Bike 2026 is the latest edition of the freeride mountain bike event held on the dramatic ridgelines of Mt. Dewar in Tāhuna, Queenstown, New Zealand. It brings together some of the world’s most progressive riders from disciplines such as freeride, downhill, and slopestyle to tackle a custom-built course that blends natural terrain with creative features, emphasizing individual line choice, style and creativity over a traditional race format.
04
Swatch Nines Bike
Where: Sölden, Austria
When: June 15–20
Swatch Nines MTB 2026 is part of the globally-known Swatch Nines action-sports festival, where top freeride and slopestyle mountain bikers are invited to ride creative, non-competitive courses designed to push the limits of progression and style rather than lap times or rankings. In 2026, the bike segment returns to Austria’s Bike Republic Sölden with a festival vibe celebrating athletes' creativity, inventive terrain features, and a collaborative atmosphere between riders and builders.
05
Red Bull District Ride
Where: Groningen, Netherlands
When: July 24–25
Red Bull District Ride 2026 is the newest edition of one of the world’s most iconic urban slopestyle mountain bike competitions. Unlike traditional races, riders tackle a custom-built city course with stair sets, wall rides, drops and big jumps woven through different “districts,” choosing their own lines and being judged on difficulty, style, creativity and overall impression. The event, a Diamond level stop on the FMB Slopestyle Super League, brings the world’s top freeride and slopestyle athletes together and, for the first time in its history, includes a full women’s competition.
06
Red Bull Rampage
Where: Utah, USA
When: October
The 2026 edition will again take place in October with the expanded two-day schedule covering the women's and men's events. It’s an invitation-only competition where the world’s boldest freeride mountain bikers carve their own lines down steep, technical terrain – linking massive drops, natural features and creative man-made elements – and are judged on difficulty, creativity, fluidity and style rather than speed or time.
