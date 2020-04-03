The 7 best music documentaries to watch on RBTV right now
© Ryan McMahill/Red Bull Content Pool
From Japanese video game soundtracks to conversations with some of the greatest musical minds, we’ve got you covered.
Looking for some inspiration or just want a sneak peak behind the scenes of musical genius? We dove into the RBTV archives to find six of our best globe-trotting music documentaries to keep you occupied and maybe even teach you something new. Whether you’re a fan of Japanese video game soundtracks or high-energy live performances, there’s something here for everybody.
1. The Mind Behind
Emiway Bantai
Want to feel inspired? With one series and three episodes so far, The Mind Behind collects stories of athletes, musicians, and chefs overcoming long odds and succeeding in their chosen professions -- by finding communities and never taking no for an answer. You can check out the first episode in the video above and head to the link below for more:
2. Diggin’ in the Carts
The rise of VGM
From Sonic the Hedgehog to Final Fantasy, Diggin’ in the Carts explores one of Japan’s biggest cultural exports — video games. Produced and directed by Nick Dwyer and Tu Neill, the six-episode series not only focuses on the unsung men and women responsible for these soundtracks, but the modern day artists who were inspired by them, including J-Rocc, Kode9, Ladyhawke, Teki Latex, and many more. No cheat codes required!
3. The Note
Shaping the Sound of NY
A Chicago baseball game in the 70s that ended in a riot after a rock DJ encouraged fans to bring disco records to blow up. The LA crew who brought hip-hop and electro to partygoers in the mid-70s. A church-raised, piano-playing Atlanta producer who became one of hip-hop’s most-indemand hitmakers. These are just some of the stories covered in The Note, which over two seasons covers the people, events, and technology that changed lives and continue to shape the future.
4. Inspire the Night
Las Vegas
This series takes viewers around the world from Detroit to China, and behind the disco ball and flashing lights with the creators of various nightlife scenes to see their genius at work. From a party in the middle of the Mexican jungle to trailblazing American LGBTQ-friendly institutions House of Yes and A Club Called Rhonda, the one thing they all have in common is the desire to bring communities together. With three seasons and fifteen episodes, this one's sure to keep you busy.
5. Assembly Required
Assembly Required
Ahead of her performance at last year’s Red Bull Music Festival New York, American R&B superstar Teyana Taylor came up with her most ambitious live show to date. The 60-minute Assembly Required follows the singer and her team, including Nikki Taylor (her mom and manager), Iman Shumpert (husband), Carrington (band director) and Coco Gilbert (lead choreographer), as they plan and bring the House of Petunia to life. The documentary also features guest appearances from Usher, Fabolous, and Method Man.
6. This is Home
Dallas Woods
There’s more to Australia’s music scene than AC/DC and didgeridoos, and This is Home introduces you to the Land Down Under’s hottest up-and-coming artists. Featuring rappers Dallas Woods, Jesswar, and B Wise, together they showcase the cultures, lifestyles and social backgrounds that make up the country’s growing music scene.
7. Mark Grist Battles The World
Mark Grist Battles the World
Former English teacher Mark Grist was a surprise hit on the UK rap battle scene, taking his opponents apart with sly metaphors and some particularly literate disses. But will his skills translate to overseas? Follow him on a worldwide war of words as he travels to take on legendary MC Loonie in the rap battle bear pit of the Philippines.