The best co-op games on PlayStation 5

Though Sony may be investing massive amounts of money and talent into creating unforgettable single-player experiences, there's still a huge market for co-operative games. Now, more than ever before, we're more seamlessly connected and capable of sharing content online, so it's no wonder co-op games are enjoying a renaissance. Developers are catching onto this hunger for shared experiences and putting some great titles out there to satiate this hunger.

Of course, anyone that's made the jump from PS4 to PS5 is in luck: the vast majority of PlayStation 4 games are available for gamers to play on the newest hardware thanks to a robust backwards compatibility option. As such, any decent games you had on your previous console setup can be downloaded and played on PlayStation 5 – and they'll most likely be quicker and probably look nicer, too.

If you want to know the best games available in co-op on PS5, carry on reading below.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked is infamous for its fast-paced, challenging gameplay. Plopped into the middle of a kitchen, you and a buddy need to overcome fires, non-stop orders and each other as you scramble to cook dishes and prepare meals in a plethora of madcap locations. Whether your kitchen in on a sinking ship, in the middle of a road or descending into a volcano, you need to focus and prep your foot – otherwise your regulars aren't going to be happy.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat is the next-gen version of Overcooked and Overcooked 2, which have been wrapped up nicely into one neat little package and served up with better graphics, reduced loading times and a decadent number of new features. The infamously tricky kitchen action game comes pre-baked with both games and all relevant DLC, with some new chefs and levels, to boot.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D platformer that launched alongside the PlayStation 5, and brings one of the PlayStation's newest mascots – the eponymous Sackboy – into his very own game. You may remember the little hessian doll from the LittleBigPlanet games, but now he's thrust centerstage with his name in the title and everything. Awh!

As Sony moves away from the naming convention of the LittleBigPlanet games, it drops a few of the conventions that held them back, too – gone are the creation tools and 2.5D levels that defined the trilogy (we have Dreams for that now, anyway). Sackboy: A Big Adventure is more of a straight-up platform title, more similar in feel to Crash Bandicoot or Spyro. Fun in single-player or when tackling the puzzles with a mate or partner, this is a nice, low-effort game ideal for Sunday afternoon sessions.

Dirt 5

It's not often you'd find a racing game propped up this high in a list of good co-op games, is it? Well, one of the best things about Dirt 5 is the way it lets you play through the entire campaign – from start to finish – with another player on your team, racing alongside you. It's a small thing to add from developer Codemasters, but a great feature for racing fans. We hope more studios add something similar in future racing games.

It's also a great title for anyone looking for an excuse to show off what their new console can do: the game puts HDR to great use with its vibrant, popping colours and the 4K graphics are a treat, too. If you have a TV that supports 120fps, you can enjoy the quick refresh rate, too. The game is a visual treat, there's no mistaking that.

Streets of Rage 4

The classic arcade game is back, and better than ever. Streets of Rage 4 manages to modernise the retro beat-em-up experience in some really smart and necessary ways. Whether you're looking for slick and well-designed visuals, or some gameplay tweaks that make it a more entertaining experience some 26 years after the last game in the series came out, Sega's latest side-scroller has you covered.

Taking down a cell of corrupt cops and hired goons as you explore a whole new city will never get old, and chaining moves and pulling off combos with a pal sat next to you just makes the whole experience even more fun. Wiping the streets clean with those 90s visuals and a killer OST? It's like you're playing the originals all over again.

Destiny 2

Bungie's sci-fi space shooter has been designed specifically for co-op content. The whole game revolves around fireteams of between three and six Guardians (read: space soldiers) that are on an endless quest to suppress the forces of Darkness and save the human race – which is backed into a terrifying corner.