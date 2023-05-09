These racing games waiting for you in 2023

For racing game fans, the past year held a whole host of gaming highlights in store. PlayStation users enjoyed a new ultra-realistic racing simulation with Gran Turismo 7, F1 22 transported you directly into the fascinating top class of motorsports with exciting innovations, while Need for Speed: Unbound brought the time-honoured arcade racing game series back to its old strength at the end of the year. But you can also expect some top-class racers in 2023 - we present the best racing games of 2023 in this article.

01 Trackmania

Buckelpisten, Hindernisse, Loopings, Boosts und vieles mehr erwarten euch © Ubisoft

Release: spring 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Ubisoft's iconic arcade sports racer Trackmania is almost old news on the PC , where the free-2-play title was released in 2020. In spring 2023, however, players on all consoles (with the exception of the Nintendo Switch) will also be able to hunt for the best time and race through loops at high speed.

On the PC, the Winter Campaign 2023 just released a whole host of fresh content that expands the already huge scope of the arcade racer. And if what's on offer isn't enough for you, you can cobble together your very own tracks in the editor . With the console release of Trackmania, we can expect a fun and fast-paced competitive racing game that has it all.

02 F1 23

In F1 22 sequel, lead Max Verstappen to another world championship title © Codemasters

Release: Summer 2023

Platforms: unknown

So far, the successor to F1 22 has not been officially announced, but the release of a new Formula 1 game is as certain as Max Verstappen being crowned the world drivers' champion of the top class for the second time in a row.

What we can expect from the game should be quite clear. We are especially looking forward to the new Miami Grand Prix, which will celebrate its premiere in the 2023 Formula 1 calendar . Apart from that, there's the finest sim racing again.

Celebrating the end of the year: At the ' Red Bull Racing Homerun ', the team celebrated the outstanding 2022 season, which included two World Championship titles, 17 victories and 28 podium finishes.

Main event Red Bull Racing celebrate their 2022 Championship double with a Homerun in their home city of Milton Keynes.

03 Wreckreation

Stunts, loops, boosts & crashes - Wreckreation looks like fun © Three Fields Entertainment

Release: 2023

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

The arcade racer Wreckreation from Three Fields Entertainment could be something like the illegitimate child of the Trackmania and Burnout series. This open-world racing game transports you to a game world of over 400 square kilometres full of varied environments where you master loops, half-pipes and daredevil jumps to race to victory.

Crashes and stunts are just as much a part of the game as the possibility of adapting the tracks yourself via the so-called live mix mode and, for example, placing obstacles or changing the track layout at the drop of a hat - all while other players are on the course.

04 Stuntfest - World Tour

Stunts, action, racing and wingsuits in Stuntfest - World Tour © Pow Wow Entertainment

Release: 2023

Platforms: PC

With Stuntfest - World Tour , a very unusual action racing game will be launched exclusively on the PC before the end of 2023, blurring the boundaries between arcade racer and extreme sport .

In this competitive game, 18 players compete against each other in a stunt show to determine the winner. From Destruction Derby to classic races on the asphalt or by rocket wingsuit in the air , everything is included here.

The aim of the game is to survive all the competitions in this motorised battle royale racer and emerge victorious at the end. After all, the last-place finisher is eliminated after each round.

But if your car breaks down, that's not the end. Because then the character is flung into the air and is supposed to be able to use various gadgets or take shortcuts there, only to land in the cockpit again shortly afterwards and turn the tide. Sounds like a wacky and varied mixture that has the makings of a real multiplayer hit.

This is how a game is made : Racing, extreme sports and wingsuits are also part of Riders Republic. In our show ' LEVELS ' we take a look behind the scenes and show how the game was created.

16 min How they made Riders Republic Take a peek behind the scenes of Ubisoft's latest extreme sports thriller, Riders Republic.

05 Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport finally brings sim fodder back to PC and Xbox © Xbox Game Studios

Release: 2023

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft's answer to Gran Turismo 7 goes by the name of Forza Motorsport and will finally be released in 2023, after we already expected the racing simulation last year.

After the open-world excursion into picturesque, virtual Mexico with Forza Horizon 5 , the motorsport offshoot is much more realistic and takes place on classic courses. It wasn't until the end of January 2023 that Microsoft provided real tangible details about the sim, which will have plenty of content at launch with over 500 cars, around 800 unique upgrade options and 20 locations around the globe.

But Forza Motorsport wants to set new standards in terms of realism. In addition to dynamic times of day and weather conditions, including the associated effects on the condition and temperature of the track, the racing simulation also wants to set new technical standards and offer significantly more progress in driving physics than was the case with the last series parts.

But even without these promising innovations, the signs for the latest Forza spin-off are clearly pointing to gaming highlight, because the series has never disappointed since its launch in 2005.

06 The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest creates a holiday feeling in Hawaii © Ubisoft

Release: 2023

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Speaking of open-world racing games like Forza Horizon: Ubisoft's racing game series The Crew is also returning for a third spin-off in 2023. But The Crew Motorfest , the name of the new racer, does a few things differently from its predecessor released in 2018.

This already starts with the location, because instead of the USA, in the latest offshoot you drive the roads on the beautiful island of O'ahu, Hawaii . There you take part in the eponymous car festival . The whole thing is not only remotely reminiscent of the Forza Horizon spin-offs, while the virtual world of Hawaii could already be explored in 2006 in Test Drive Unlimited and five years later in its successor.

07 Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Drive Hong Kong in original size in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown © KT Racing

Release: 2023

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

The open-world racer Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is another candidate that was supposed to be released last year, but then had to be postponed until 2023. In the latest offshoot of the time-honoured racing game series, two clans compete against each other.

The Sharps with their noble luxury cars against the Streets with their tuned cars, driven by street culture. The setting for the new part of the series is the Asian metropolis of Hong Kong, which is supposed to offer a variety of tasks beyond the classic races. These include transport missions, kovois and other missions for which you don't necessarily have to take a seat behind the wheel of a posh car.

As with most of the racing game highlights of 2023, a concrete release date is also missing here. So far, we only know that the game will be released this year.