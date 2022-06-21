11 Best Racing Games of 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. The 2022 games year is slowly but surely picking up speed. So get behind the wheel, fasten your seatbelts and turn the key in the ignition: These are the best racing games waiting to be played.

01 GRID Legends

GRID Legends © Codemasters

Release: Out Now

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Codemasters' Simcade series returns with the latest instalment. GRID Legends once again focuses on a mix of beginner-friendly arcade driving experiences paired with a realistic approach. This time, however, with significantly more vehicle classes (including touring cars, stadium trucks, formula cars, drift racing cars and many more) it garnishes the overall construct with a genuine docu-story approach that follows in the footsteps of the Netflix cult series Drive to Survive.

02 Gran Turismo 7

The Red Bull X2014 at the Red Bull Ring's first corner © Polyphony Digital/Sony

Release: Out Now

Platforms: PS4, PS5

The PlayStation-exclusive cult series returns to its roots with the seventh main part. After the slimmed-down GT Sport, fans can expect the full package again in Gran Turismo 7 . Including a car wash, tuning parts, a genuine career mode including driving tests and everything you would want from a Gran Turismo. Around 420 different vehicles and over 90 race tracks promise a huge scope, while the technology also takes a huge leap forward, especially on the PlayStation 5. GT7 is guaranteed to keep simulation fans happy for years to come.

Racing to the top : Red Bull Racing Esports pro, Sebastian Job is one of the best sim racing pros in the world. Our ' Game to Glory ' series highlights his path to the top.

8 min Beginnings Go behind the scenes with Sebastian Job as he shares his love of motorsport and how he got into sim racing.

03 Offroad Unchained

Offroad Unchained is available now on iOS © Red Bull Media House

Release: Out Now

Platforms: iOS, Android

From Red Bull Media House, this real-time multiplayer PvP offroad racer is a fast-paced affair that drives a level of player discretion where tactics are involved. Should you use up a nitrus while drifting into a corner when the opposition is close, or use that drift to refill your bottles and wait for the next straight? In addition to gameplay like that, it also features a slick presentation that's easy to navigate with a steady challenge curve and decent AI and, of course, the option to race others.

Offroad Unchained is presented in portrait mode for ultimate gaming on-the-go and is available on both iPhone and iPad for iOS as well as Google Play-supported devices, making it a stunning game to pick up and play.

04 MotoGP 22

MotoGP 22 already looks impressive. © Milestone

Release: Out Now

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Just in time for the start of the new MotoGP season , MotoGP 22 is the official game for the motorbike world championship. Over 120 riders, more than 20 official tracks and all classes of the series are available. The developers promise even greater realism, an extensive manager career and finally split-screen multiplayer. Thanks to the new MotoGP Academy, beginners are also introduced to the crisp handling of the bikes.

05 F1 2022

The Red Bull Racing RB18 will be playable in F1 2022 © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Release: 01.07.2022

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

We don't know much yet about the new F1 spin-off, which is being developed by Codemasters. Only that F1 2022 will be released. Thanks to the new Formula 1 regulations for the season starting in March , we are in for some technical innovations that will result in a fresh gameplay experience.

But it can also be assumed that the successor to F1 2021 will noticeably improve in many other respects. In the summer of 2022, we will then also be able to tackle the mission of defending the title virtually with the reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen .

MAXimum Verstappen : The Dutchman crowned his career with the 2021 World Championship title, but at the age of 17 he is already setting a record that will last forever. Our new film ' MAXimum Verstappen ' tells the story.

06 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Release: 22.09.2022

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

With Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown , the WRC makers from KT Racing are reviving one of the most time-honoured racing game series ever. Similar to Forza Horizon , like the fifth part in Mexico, Solar Crown offers you a completely open game world to explore onboard numerous noble cars. In the third part of the Unlimited spin-offs, you will be transported to Hong Kong Island , which is also populated by numerous human players in the single-player thanks to the MMO approach.

07 Nano Racing

Release: 2022

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Nano Racing is somewhat reminiscent of the good old Micro Machines titles, except that here you are not driving miniature racing cars from a top-down perspective. Instead, you race through playgrounds, living rooms and all kinds of other domestic environments in classic racing game style , either alone or in online multiplayer. Thanks to the Unreal Engine 5, the game looks very impressive. The title is scheduled for release this year for the PC and current consoles.

08 Dakar Desert Rally

Dakar Desert Rally © Saber Interactive

Release: 2022

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The spectacular Dakar Rally 2022 has already come to an end, but this year we can finally expect a new racing game about the toughest motorsport event in the world . After all, the last offshoot with Dakar 18 was already around four years ago.

You can choose from all licensed motorbikes, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs of the Dakar Rally, as well as over 30 stages based on the official routes of the Dakar Rally 2020 and 2021. The game is set in an open world where there is more than one route to winning a stage. Four seasons including a day-night cycle and dynamic weather changes promise a lot of excitement.

Right in the middle of the toughest rally in the world: Our show ' Dakar Daily ' brings you closer to all stages of the 2021 and 2022 editions. Including Seth Quientero 's spectacular record (11 stage wins) and Sam Sunderland's triumph.

21 min Dakar Daily post-show Catch up with the off-road highlights after more than 4,000km of racing over treacherous Saudi Arabian sands.

09 Redout 2

Release: Out Now

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The future racer Redout from 2016 was received well by fans and critics. In 2022, we finally have a genuine sequel that follows in the footsteps of the time-honoured Wipeout series.

Redout 2 has some fresh ideas up its sleeve. These include an extensive career mode with hundreds of races, arena events and even boss fights . Of course, you can also ignite the boost in online multiplayer and fight for the race victory with fat electro beats as background music.

10 Need for Speed

Need for speed © Electronic Arts

Release: 2022

Platforms: unknown

The revival of the Need for Speed series planned for 2021 failed to materialise. This year, however, the reboot of the arcade racing games is expected to be completed in autumn. The Burnout makers from Criterion are responsible for the reboot, which gives fans hope.

11 Forza Motorsport

Release: 2022

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

With Forza Horizon 5 , Microsoft presented a strong racer last year. Now the reboot of the simulation offshoot Forza Motorsport is to follow and be more realistic than ever before. There is talk of off-road racing and realistic effects of the asphalt temperature, as well as a new tyre pressure simulation. But where it says Forza Motorsport, there is always quality inside - even if genuine details are still scarce, we are sure that a real racing game highlight awaits us here.