How to nail your Red Bull Timelaps strategy

Red Bull Timelaps is an ultra-endurance race unlike any other form of competitive cycling. The world’s longest one-day race pits teams of four against each other in a relay format to see which team can cycle the furthest distance over the weekend that the clocks go back in the UK.

As well as making sure they’re prepared physically and have a dialled fuelling strategy, competitors have a whole host of other things to consider and factor in, including pacing strategies, sleeping schedules and finding ways to keep their kit and themselves fresh.

Having completed Red Bull Timelaps in 2019, Keira McVitty is well versed in tackling one of cycling’s most unique challenges. The former pro-turned-cycling influencer is returning to compete in the event this year, and is hoping her experience will pay dividends.

Here, she shares some of her learnings from taking part last year.

1. Choose your route wisely

A short, flat loop is your best bet for Timelaps success © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

“If I was planning it myself, I’d probably look for a loop for a couple of reasons. Firstly, you want to know where your teammates are – if you don’t see them, you want to be able to say “right, let’s go and do a lap of our course that we’ve set out, and see if they’ve punctured”.

"Also, it’s key to make sure you have good phone signal. I know that might sound like a random one, but if someone has a problem, it’s not like you can tell [if they can’t contact you].

“I would choose a short circuit – no more than 4-5 miles and fairly flat. Why do elevation? You’re just going to be slowing yourself down. Somewhere with no potholes would be good too – especially for the night riding.”

2. Be flexible with the length of your turn

Keira is planning on micro-napping her way through this year's Timelaps © Alex Broadway / Red Bull Content Pool

“Essentially, the plan [in 2019] was to take longer turns of around 2-3 hours or longer purely because it would mean we could each get more sleep, there would be less changing of kit, and less changeover time. In reality, we ended up having to take shorter turns because it wasn’t physically possible to keep up with the intensity. The weather was pretty brutal too, so even though we started out with longer turns, we had to start taking shorter turns to get through it.

I feel like I’d probably end up with more sleep if I took a half-hour nap after every turn rather than waiting until the night and then trying to sleep Keira McVitty

“We hadn’t anticipated how much the fatigue would hit us – particularly once we got past midnight to 6am. You’ve got the fatigue of the fact that you’ve not slept, but also you’ve done a couple of hours in the pissing rain. It took a lot more out of you because of the weather.

“[This year], I’m thinking that I’m going to try and micro nap – 20-30 minute naps as and when I can get them rather than trying to sleep. I feel like I’d probably end up with more sleep if I took a half-hour nap after every turn rather than waiting until the night and then trying to sleep.”

3. Start your recovery as soon as you finish riding

Dryrobes have been wardrobe staples for previous Timelaps participants © Alex Broadway / Red Bull Content Pool

“Try and get out of any wet, cold kit as soon as possible. For me, I had a Dryrobe last year, which was pretty much the saving grace of Timelaps. It meant that I could quickly get out of my cold kit, baby wipe, freshen up and get into some warm clothes and start topping up fuel. The sooner you can get warm, dry and fed, the quicker you’re going to be recovering.

“One thing we didn’t factor in was obviously your calorie intake needs to go up depending on how cold it is because you’re burning through more energy the colder it is. Also, it’s about timing your caffeine so you can sleep.”

4. Fresh kit is crucial

Fresh kit is key, especially if it's a wet race © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

“If possible, at the very least you should have new shorts and base layers for every stint. The stuff that’s touching your body needs to be clean and dry – if you’re putting on wet kit, you’re going to get saddle sores and it’s going to be demoralising. Mentally it might mess you up, and it might actually give you a saddle sore or make you sick, which no one wants.