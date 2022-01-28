Six Nations: The best rugby pubs in London

Try as you might, finding a good pub with live sport in London deserves a trophy in itself. If it’s not avoiding a ruck at the bar, it’s ensuring you have a good view of the game and are never too far away from replenishments.

But don’t fret — when it comes to finding somewhere to watch the Six Nations this February, here are a few locations that offer a great experience...

The Globe, Marylebone

Located a mere stone’s throw from 221b Baker Street, it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to deduce that The Globe might be the finest sports pub on this side of Regent's Park. Serving cracking traditional British grub inside a smart setting, there's also something extra going on at The Globe this 6 Nations. Throughout the tournament it will be home to Red Bull Best Seat in the House, which aims to deliver on its name by offering a near-matchday experience for rugby fans – you can expect a great view of a big telly, perhaps from the comfort of a replica subs bench. Plus, on Monday 21st February, there will be a live recording of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. (This is the second time they've appeared at Red Bull Best Seat in the House – you can get a feel for the last time via the video above.) Get in quick to book your place here .

The Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park

You know, how, every once and a while, you venture into a pub that you’d love to call your local. This is *that* pub. In fact, by the time you’ve enjoyed its big game atmosphere, hearty menu, eccentric decor and massive garden, you might even be tempted to move in around the corner. Expect it to be rammed for the Six Nations, so get there early doors.

Long Arm Sports Pub and Brewery, Shoreditch

East London’s Long Arm Sports Pub & Brewery does exactly what it says on the tin, pairing great live sport (some of it beamed on giant projectors) with a fantastic choice of refreshments. Naturally, it wouldn’t be a bar in Shoreditch without a diverse menu, so, much like a team of Grand Slam winners, expect a hell of a line-up.

The Maple Leaf, Covent Garden

Rugby doesn't immediately come to mind as a sport that Canadians are crazy about. However, proof of their love for the game can be found at The Maple Leaf, a Canadian-inspired pub in Covent Garden that's annually blessed with some of the finest Six Nations revelry anywhere in the capital. Best of all, you can tuck into traditional Canadian dishes on the pub’s matchday menu. Poutine at half time, anyone?

The Marlborough Head, Mayfair

Looking for somewhere central – as in, properly central – to watch the Six Nations, but without the obligatory swarm of tourists and day-trippers to contend with? Tell your friends to meet you at The Marlborough Head. Located a few steps south of Oxford Street and smack bang between Bond Street and Marble Arch tube stations, it has 10 TVs showing sports over two floors. There's even the possibility of booking a private booth should you want it.

The Albion, City of London

Watching the Six Nations inside The Albion is a win-win. Being the weekend, you avoid the crush of post-work City crowds while enjoying one of the most charming pubs in the capital. Nestled between Blackfriars and St Paul's, it’s easy enough to reach. There are five large-screen HD TVs spread out over two floors and, according to the owners, “there isn’t a seat in the house where the sports won’t catch your eye”. Enough said.

The Prince, West Brompton

Red Bull Best Seat in the House gave fans an unbeatable view © Ryan Dinham

The Prince was recently home to Red Bull Best Seat in the House, and hosted an episode of the always-excellent The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast. Features here include a huge retractable roof and atrium that brings the best of the outdoors, indoors, while communal tables and a big capacity help create a great match-day vibe. Although walk-ins are available on the day, you’d be wise to book beforehand.

The Ship, Wandsworth

All aboard for kick-off — The Ship is a Wandsworth watering hole which regularly draws in the punters for its range of top-notch food and drinks. Don’t be fooled by the tranquil location, it can be particularly busy on weekends, especially during the Six Nations, with several screens dedicated to the big games.

Bar Kick, Shoreditch

Famed for its foosball tables and banging burgers, east London’s Bar Kick has is all, including live sport on tap. From the NFL to the Premier League, to, you guessed it, the Six Nations, there are 12 4K screens set across two floors, ensuring that wherever you sit you won’t miss a kick.

The Alexandra, Clapham

If you’re after a rugby pub that kicks all the rest into touch, fix your sights on The Alexandra at Clapham Common. As well as screening the Six Nations on multiple screens, it airs Autumn Internationals and Premiership rugby throughout the year. There’s also matchday in-house pizza (including vegan options) that’s so tasty you might be rooting for the Azzurri by the end of it.

The Porterhouse, Covent Garden

A major Irish bar that regularly plays host to an international contingent, The Porterhouse's sprawling, labyrinth-like design can often bring fans of all tribes together in the most unexpected of ways. If it’s an atmosphere you want, this is it, just get down early if you want to snag yourself the best view in the house. Currently closed due to the pandemic, fingers crossed it’ll be back open come match day.