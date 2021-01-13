AGDQ best runs roundup: Essential VODs from Awesome Games Done Quick 2021

39 minutes is a decent time for a 16 star run in Super Mario 64, anyway. Achieving that whilst blindfolded... that's a whole other story. Watching this – and knowing how often

is close to ending it all – your heart will be in your throat. Watch the stream to learn some of the techniques he uses to orientate himself throughout this run, and you'll be left speechless. Considering there is a whole sub-category and community based around blindfolded runs, you can likely expect more mind-bending experiences like this to arrive in the future. What a tantalising promise!