AGDQ best runs roundup: Essential VODs from Awesome Games Done Quick 2021
If you've got a taste for seeing the games you love destroyed by speedrunning legends, you need to check out AGDQ
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 came to an end on January 12, raising a phenomenal $2.7 million USD for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in the process. A decade-long tradition, Awesome Games Done Quick (or AGDQ) has taken place in the first week of January since 2010, raising money for charitable causes.
The event, which is designed as a showcase marathon for speedrunners to show off how they can blast through games really, really fast, is a full-time affair when it's on air. AGDQ streams run for a full week, 24 hours a day. Even the most diligent and dedicated speedrun fans are going to miss some of the notable highlights from the experience.
We've collected some of the most unmissable runs from this year's marathon for you to go back and explore in your own time. Just make sure you're ready to have some of your favourite games torn to pieces in front of your very eyes.
The Races
Donkey Kong Country (Any% No Major Skips Race)
This race between Eazinn and DadLovesBeer is an essential watch if you want to see how two different runners tackle the same route differently. Often in races, you'll see one runner pull ahead whilst another lags behind. The sync in this run, though, is astonishing: so often, the two runners are neck and neck, and the race keeps up its tension.
Super Mario Bros 35 (Battle Showcase)
A showcase of one of the most madcap games we've ever seen at a GDQ show appeared fairly early on in the marathon this year thanks to Authorblues, lateyourpie, Kosmic, adef. Super Mario Bros 35 may be a game that a lot of players haven't paid that much attention to, but this hectic and hyperactive tour of the game's Battle mode really highlights how unique it is compared to other Mario titles.
Super Mario Land 2 (6 Golden Coins)
AdamFerrari64, Oh_DeeR and EIP take us through the myriad twists and turns of the 90's Game Boy game in this race that even introduces us to a unique version of the funky star song the title has become somewhat infamous for. A great showcase of the route in a game that likely has a lot of nostalgic value for many.
World Records
Sonic The Hedgehog 2013 (Tails: Beat the Game)
Getting a world record at a marathon is always a special achievement, especially in a game as popular as within the speedrun community as Sonic the Hedgehog. This 20-minute blast through Sega's re-released platform hit shows off the updates the Android release of the game introduced to the classic, and communicates so much joy in how it all turns out for flying fox, too. A heart-warming run we highly recommend.
Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited (Any% Sonic + Tails)
Immediately after one world record run, we get another! Zaxon96 shows off some recent glitches that were only uncovered a few days before the run took place. A fantastic glitch exhibition that shows you how to skip through a wealth of the game, this speedrun is a love-letter to this amazing PC upgrade of the third Sonic game.
Shinobi Legends (Cutscene%)
Faust4712 was the next world record-setter, showing off why the 'Mortal Kombat' looking game is absolutely still worth a player's attention in 2021. Come for the cool, informed showcase of this game's unique vibe, stay for the stellar display of knowledge on display from the couch.
Energy (Any%, QoL Translation Patch)
Coming in – again! – right after another world record, we see GliitchWiitch set a new best time in the peculiar PCE game, Energy. Between the rapport of the runner and the couch, and the well-explained madness of what was playing out on-screen, this run ends up being as informative as it is entertaining.
Diablo III (Any% NG Co-Op)
What's better than beating one world record in a run? Beating two, of course! Beating the 3-man and the 4-man world record in one blast is no mean feat, especially in a marathon setting. GDQ has traditionally been a bit dubious about allowing live-service games that need forced updates in order to play. The trio (meatr0o, Heckson and Whisperra) manage to complete the game in record time – proving why even looters like this belong in the show in the future.
Finally, for the world record we have Super Orb Bros. – a hacked version of Super Mario Bros. 3 run by mitchflowerpower. This run shows off what you can do in a devilish re-imagining of the famous platformer whilst cutting the previously established world record by about 20 minutes. Not an easy feat, by any means!
Modified Challenges
Celeste (All C-Sides with Dance Pads)
Celeste is already known as a game that loves to dish out the challenges. It's a tricky game for even the most die-hard platform fans. So attempting the all C-sides category is, in itself, a huge challenge. PeekingBoo ups the ante, though, by opting to throw away the controller and do the speedrun on a full-size dance pad. There aren't enough words to describe the skill and co-ordination on show in this run, so make sure to watch this, even if you've never picked up Celeste. It's mind-blowing.
Super Mario 64 (16 Star, Blindfolded)
39 minutes is a decent time for a 16 star run in Super Mario 64, anyway. Achieving that whilst blindfolded... that's a whole other story. Watching this – and knowing how often Bubzia is close to ending it all – your heart will be in your throat. Watch the stream to learn some of the techniques he uses to orientate himself throughout this run, and you'll be left speechless. Considering there is a whole sub-category and community based around blindfolded runs, you can likely expect more mind-bending experiences like this to arrive in the future. What a tantalising promise!