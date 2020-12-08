Did you know you can enjoy a huge array of awe-inspiring ski films on Red Bull TV, for free? We've put the best of the best into categories for you – take a look below and see what you fancy getting stuck into this winter...

THE BLOCKBUSTER CLASSICS

There ski movies whose impact reached far beyond the skiing scene, due to outstanding cinematography, beautiful story-telling and amazing action...

Into the Mind – Rise to the Ultimate Challenge

Sherpas Cinema creates a brain-melting, genre-blurring film that combines next-level skiing and riding with a story about the constant struggle between risk and reward. With this stunning cinematography, freeriding has never looked better.

THE AWARD-WINNING CORE FLICKS

These movies won awards from the core scene – and deservedly so. Featuring top riders in top locations, these movies speak to the heart of the core skier...

MSP – All In

Ready to watch the world’s best freeskiers destroying big backcountry lines, urban rails and everything that lies in between? And by the world’s best, we mean guys AND girls. All In skips the usual all boys formula to show today’s ladies go for it just as much as the guys. In a nod to environmentalism, the movie keeps it local, sticking with prime US backcountry terrain rather than jetting off to far flung destinations. This film is about die-hard skiers living and breathing skiing – some of those just happen to have long blond hair. Oh, hey there, Johnny Collinson !

Passenger – Chasing Winter Around the Globe

For some, winter is the only time of year that truly matters, and skiing fresh snow is a life’s pursuit. From Japan to Europe to North America, this romantic look at the endless quest for powder highlights some of the best skiing on the planet.

Days of My Youth – Skiing the Fountain of Youth

The feeling of eternal youth that skiers get from doing what they love is the central theme of this two-year project from Matchstick Productions. Starring some of the most progressive skiers, this film shows the trials and triumphs of being the best.

THE ADRENALINE SHOCKERS

You want to see the limit of what’s doable on two skis? You want to see how the best of the best train mentally and physically before they catapult themselves down the scariest downhill race, dare first descents or tackle steep faces with never-before-seen speed and technique? This is your section. These films capture the world’s best athletes redefining the limits of what’s possible – and some of their feats haven't been matched since...

K2 – The Impossible Descent

In July 2018, Polish ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel did something truly, truly incredible: he freeskied from the top of the world's second-highest mountain, K2. The Impossible Descent documents this mind-bending feat as, over the course of four days, Bargiel picks his way carefully up, then skilfully down the treacherous terrain. It's all the more extraordinary when you realise that it's achieved without the aid of supplementary oxygen, and that, at one point on the ascent, he accidentally sets himself on fire. An absolute must-watch...

La Liste – Redefining Steep Skiing

Young skiing phenom Jérémie Heitz challenges himself to ski 15 of the Alps’ steepest 4,000m peaks in just two ski seasons. To do so requires enormous physical endurance and superior mental fortitude. This is a new frontier in freeriding.

Streif – One Hell of a Ride

Follow elite skiers Erik Guay , Aksel Lund Svindal , Max Franz , and Hannes Reichelt through 12 emotionally-charged months as they train for the world’s most dangerous downhill ski race, the Streif at Kitzbühel, Austria.

Mount Saint Elias – The Longest Ski Descent Ever

Nicknamed 'The Man Eater', North America's Mount Saint Elias discourages climbers with its daunting summit and bad weather, but three of the world's best ski mountaineers dare to ski one of the great natural challenges in their sport.

THE HEROIC COMEBACKS

Even superstars like Lindsey Vonn are only human, and their bodies and minds are vulnerable to the incessant superhuman demands they expose themselves to day in and day out. What happens when the breaking point is reached? How do you get back on track, back to life? These movies will touch your heart with the courage and perseverance of their heroes...

Lindsey Vonn: The Climb. Her Extraordinary Comeback

After two devastating injuries, Lindsey Vonn is faced with the biggest challenge of her life. Can she recover and reclaim her place at the top of the competitive ski world? This film chronicles her journey and personal story of overcoming adversity.

Back To Life – The Torin Yater-Wallace Story

Torin Yater-Wallace sets out to be the world’s greatest competitive freeskier but is thrown off course by his father’s imprisonment, his mother’s cancer diagnosis and his own deadly liver infection. Can he reach his dreams despite these struggles?

THE HISTORY OF SKIING AND FREESKIING

You missed the beginnings of freeskiing or crave a nostalgic look back? You want to get the big picture to participate in skiing’s insider conversations? These ski films walk you through skiing’s best moments...

Superheroes of Stoke – Saving Skiing Since 1992

Enjoy a look back at 20 years of Matchstick Productions. Their ski movies started a style revolution for freeskiers and changed the way people view the sport today, inspiring a new generation of boundary-pushing skiers.

Generations of Skiing – The Spirit of Continuous Rebellion

Dive deep into the story of freestyle skiing, its origins, and how it continues to develop. In the fluid style of a top-to-bottom run that reaches across eras, take a thrilling ride through history.

THE GAME CHANGERS

Some ski movies wrote history – and changed how both the ski scene and the outside world perceived women’s skiing. Watch the trilogy of Shades of Winter’s groundbreaking female-only ski movies...

Between – A Sisterhood of Ski and Surf

Take a trip with a group of extraordinary female skiers and surfers on a global tour. Led by filmmaker Sandra Lahnsteiner, they celebrate both the thrilling journey, as they ride in epic locations, and the meaningful, soul-feeding moments in between.

Pure – Passion for Progression

The world's best female freeskiers travel from Alaska to the Alps to fuel their passion for progressing freestyle skiing. Discover what's possible when an impeccable thirst for adventure and exploration is turned loose on the mountains.

THE ADVENTURE SEEKERS

You dream of packing a van and leaving it all behind? You want to travel the world on the search of the new cultures and new peaks? You’ll dig these ski documentaries: Different crews, different objectives, but all travelling to new boundaries, inside and out...

Snowmads – A Journey Towards Eastern Suns

Pro skier Fabian Lentsch is a wanderer, through and through. In a customised fire truck, he sets off on an expedition to explore the peaks of the Middle East. With a rotating group of wildly different skiers, they wind up on the tour of a lifetime.

THE MEANING OF... SKIING

These films explore why skiing is for many more than a sport, more than a hobby, more than a fad – but why it’s a way of life. From freeskiing to alpine skiing’s elite – learn first hand why skiing is simply the most beautiful, most addictive calling for some...

Faction Skis – The Collective

Fully approved by the core of the core, Faction Film’s second full feature The Collective drew huge crowds at its World Premiere in Paris, and had the whole cinema screaming. A contender for must-watch ski flick of the year, it offers something for everyone: radical BC backcountry, mystical Japan powder, gnarly Scandinavian rails and an incredible all-female park segment that showcases just how fast women’s freestyle is progressing right now. But top billing has to go to Alex Hall, who blows your mind during the opening Norway super-booter sequence, and keeps on blowing it through four of the films seven sections. Unmissable.

TGR – Rogue Elements

Freeriders and freeskiers are a funny bunch. While the term 'storm warning' is liable to send most folk running to stock up on tinned food and warm clothing, for the diehard powder hound it's a sure sign that Mother Nature is getting the party started. Rogue Elements is a tribute to what happens when the weather gets wild: an hour of steep and deep ski and snowboard action from around the world, courtesy of legendary film-makers Teton Gravity Research (TGR).

MSP – Drop Everything

For freeski fans, Matchstick Productions need little introduction. They've carved their place at the top of the game by combining insane action with max fun factor since 1992, and 2017's Drop Everything is yet another classic of the genre. Featuring the talents of top-drawer freeskiers like Markus Eder, Sammy Carlson and Michelle Parker, this light-hearted, high octane freeski adventure is a true Matchstick classic, and just about the best movie title, ever.

Same Difference – The disciplines of modern skiing

Learn all about the three disciplines of modern skiing by following the world’s best freeride skiers deep into the wilderness. They all have one thing in common: a passion for skiing. Listen to the Soundtrack here: win.gs/SameDifferenceSoundtrack

Snowmads – Sense of Home

After trips to Iran and Greece, Fabian Lentsch and his Snowmads are spending the 2018–19 winter at home in the Austrian mountains, touring around with the Snowmads truck and chasing perfect powder.

The Collective

This adventurous film from Faction Skis sees an intrepid group of snow stars journeying to undiscovered peaks together, plotting midnight raids on inner-city handrails and lapping their home run until that last ray of sunshine disappears.

Dynamic Medium

Join the journey with American freeskier Bobby Brown , as he chases the dynamic medium that is snow around the globe with his friends in search of the ultimate line.

Finding the Line

Olympian and X Games slopestyle champion Anna Segal and her big mountain skiing sister and Freeride World Tour competitor, Nat Segal, use their skiing to understand fear and how it manifests in their lives.

Winterland

