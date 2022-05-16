Six of the most memorable moments from Mont-Sainte-Anne

Mont-Sainte-Anne has been hosting Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and World Championships events since the very beginning of the sport. It first held a World Cup back in 1991, and went on to host a World Cup or World Championships race every year until 2019, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. And, fun fact: Mont-Sainte-Anne is one of only two resorts (Val di Sole in Italy is the other) to have held three World Championships events.

The great news is that Mont-Sainte-Anne is back on the World Cup circuit in 2022 with its 27th international event – some 30 years after its first.

The ground is a carpet of rocks and gnarled roots, the gradient steep, and there’s consistent tree cover. Rain has regularly affected both downhill and cross-country World Cups throughout the ages, with the wet races being some of the most spectacular.

With so many years of downhill and cross-country racing in Mont-Sainte-Anne, there are hundreds of standout moments; all the sport’s greats have written their names in the venue’s history books. Here are six memorable races from recent years.

01 1. Stevie Smith’s incredible home run, 2013

The late, great Stevie Smith faced challenging conditions as he dropped into his 2013 race run in Mont-Sainte-Anne. But from the very start, the Canadian looked right at home – despite his actual home being thousands of kilometres away on the West Coast.

3 min Steve Smith's winning DH run – Mont-Sainte-Anne 2013 Watch Steve Smith's winning run from the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

Smith attacked with his trademark ferocious style, bouncing out of corners and hurtling through rock gardens despite the slippery surface. As the crowds grew further down the course, so did Smith’s speed, and by the finish line, he had ensured a Canadian victory. His Mont-Sainte-Anne triumph was the first of three consecutive victories that propelled him to his first and only overall series win.

02 2. Catharine Pendrel wins for Canada, 2016

26 min XCO Recap – Mont-Sainte-Anne The steep, root-filled course in Mont-Sainte-Anne proves once again why it is one of the tour's best stops.

Canada’s Catharine Pendrel is right up there as far as illustrious careers go. Her resumé includes two World Championships golds, three World Cup series overall titles, Commonwealth gold, Olympic bronze, and countless other achievements. But there’s nothing like a win in your own nation.

In 2016, Pendrel stepped on the gas and rode away from the competition to secure a win of over 40 seconds in front of thousands of fans in Mont-Sainte-Anne – a result that would be her 12th and final World Cup victory.

03 3. Aaron Gwin does the impossible (again), 2017

Men's DH final – Mont-Sainte-Anne 2017 Every other Sunday we'll look back into the Mountain Bike World Cup history and bring you some iconic runs.

As the rain fell in sheets, nobody could have expected a significant result from the last riders left on the hill – not even from Aaron Gwin , the man capable of winning a World Cup with no chain . The skies darkened, and the rain fell even harder. Then Gwin left the start hut (watch from 1:31:59).

It seemed impossible to even ride safely down the mountain in such conditions. The American miracle maker was calm, riding the drier insides of corners with absolute confidence and smashing through the treacherous rocks as if they were bone dry. Gwin won the race in atrocious conditions with arguably one of the sport’s most memorable runs.

04 4. Loïc Bruni adds his name to the illustrious list of French winners, 2018

3 min UCI DH World Cup Rd6 Mont-Sainte-Anne: Loïc Bruni race run Watch Loïc Bruni's winning race run at Rd 6 of the UCI DH World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne on August 11, 2018.

Fabien Barel had been the last French winner in Mont-Sainte-Anne way back in 2005, but by 2018, it seemed unlikely that this drought would last much longer because the Frenchies were on fire.

Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier had won the last four World Cups, and they wouldn’t be slowing down anytime soon, while Loïc Bruni was wearing the rainbow stripes. Although the reigning world champ hadn’t had the best season, he was about to turn it around, and in style.

Precise and powerful, the Frenchman muscled his bike down the course to make it five French wins in a row in 2018. He would go on to win a second consecutive World Championships a month later in Lenzerheide.

05 5. Myriam Nicole completes the comeback of all comebacks, 2019

France’s Myriam Nicole is no stranger to injuries; she’s had some horrific crashes and spent months off the bike on multiple occasions during her career. But it’s never crushed her winning spirit.

In 2019, Nicole had a promising start to the year with several national-level wins before catastrophically breaking her ankle. She would miss almost the entire UCI DH MTB World Cup season but somehow made it back onto the bike in time for the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships. Although not at 100 percent, Nicole pushed through and secured her first-ever World Championships gold medal, pipping good friend Tahnée Seagrave to the top spot.

06 6. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot races through the pack, 2019

Another fast French rider making a comeback in 2019 was Pauline Ferrand-Prevot . The sensational multi-discipline racer (who won the road cycling, cyclo-cross and cross-country World Championships in 2015 – the only person ever to have won all three in the same year) was fighting her way back from surgery the previous winter.

Starting the 2019 World Championships race in Mont-Sainte-Anne further back in the field than usual due to her low season ranking, Ferrand-Prevot seemed unlikely to win. But you should never count out a legend. Ferrand-Prevot was on another level and determined to make the top step of the podium. She battled through traffic and eventually had a clear track ahead, winning the race by nearly 45 seconds to claim her second of three gold medals.