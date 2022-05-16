Bike
MTB
5 of the best race moments from Vallnord
The Andorran bike park has become a firm fixture in the DH and XCO seasons since it made its debut back in 2008. From family affairs to the record-breaking rides, these are the venue's best races.
Vallnord in Andorra has one of Europe’s best bike parks and a bustling summer mountain bike scene. It also has a reputation for producing some of the sport’s wildest and most memorable racing.
The resort has hosted Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events since 2008, including downhill, four-cross and cross-country races, and in 2015 it staged the DH and XCO World Championships.
Tens of thousands of fans line the courses each year and they are never disappointed: Vallnord always provides some of the most exciting World Cup racing of the season. For 2022, the DH course gets a total overhaul and moves to a new part of the hill, while the XCO course follows much of the route used when the World Cup was last in town in 2019.
1. Rémi Thirion wins in Commencal’s backyard, 2013
2 min
UCi DHi Highlight Vallnord 2013
Watch all the downhill MTb action from the UCI DHI in Vallnord, Andorra, 2013.
Following a break from hosting World Cups between 2010-2012, Vallnord was back with a bang in 2013. An all-new track brought racing down into the valley (previously the events took place entirely in the bike park, which is above the town of La Massana) and right to the doorstep of bike manufacturer Commencal’s headquarters.
The technically gifted Rémi Thirion was racing for the Andorran brand at the time and put together an incredible run on a steep course suited to his sublime skills to deliver a dream win.
2. Nino scores a hat trick and shows what’s to come, 2013
2 min
Highlights from Men's UCI XCO at Vallnord 2013
Watch the highlights from the Men's XCO race at the 2013 UCI championships in Vallnord, Andorra.
Vallnord’s first year hosting an XC World Cup alongside the DH saw none other than Nino Schurter claim victory. It was Nino’s third win in a row during a 2013 series that saw him on the podium at all but one World Cup event, securing him the World Cup series overall.
Schurter also won the 2013 World Championships, Swiss National Championships and scored second place in the European Championships. Not a bad year, then.
3. SuperBruni is born, 2015
Loïc Bruni is a name synonymous with downhill mountain bike racing and also with winning – his two elite World Cup overall titles and four elite World Championship gold medals confirming his status as superhuman.
But Bruni had to work for his ‘super’ status. After a solid junior racing career including a World Championships win, Bruni took several seasons to really get going in the elite category. But in 2015 in Vallnord, SuperBruni donned his cape and put together a pin point-precise race run to win his first elite World Champion’s jersey – a massive moment for the Frenchman and his many fans.
4. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå sets another record, 2018
2 min
Women's XCO highlights at Vallnord
Check out the highlights from the women's XCO race at Vallnord in Andorra.
Look back through the ages of mountain biking and there’s one name you’ll notice a lot: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå. The Norwegian XC racer began her career in 1993 and stood on World Cup podiums around the globe for the next 25 years, accumulating an Olympic gold, four World Championships, and a record 30 World Cup victories.
Her 30th and final win was in Vallnord in 2018, a race that made her the most decorated female XC racer of all time at the age of 45.
5. Rachel Atherton is confirmed Queen of Andorra, 2019
4 min
Rachel Atherton's run
Watch Rachel Atherton's downhill run in Vallnord, Andorra.
Rachel Atherton’s name is atop results sheets at venues the world over. She has won every title in downhill mountain biking, scored a perfect season in 2016 (winning every World Cup race and World Championships – all while she was on a staggering two-year winning streak), and has a tally of 39 World Cup wins and counting.
Atherton’s excellence shines bright in Vallnord; she has won four World Cups and one World Championships here between 2008-2019, her latest on-board her own Atherton Bikes rig.