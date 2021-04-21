5 of Albstadt's greatest ever World Cup races

From mechanical catastrophes to extreme weather, breakout performances to massive crashes, the Swabian Jura mountain's bike park always provides riveting action. Its technical course snakes its way up and down steep gradients and throws an abundance of drops, rocks, and flat-out turns at riders. And when it rains, it pours – the 2019 elite men’s race being a case in point.

Albstadt’s first-ever XC World Cup punished riders with tough conditions and an even harder course. While several top riders struggled with mechanicals and the grimy mud, Australia’s Dan McConnell rallied. McConnell’s performance was truly outstanding – he had only previously scored a top 20 once, but now, after battling his way through the field, he found himself at the front of the pack on the last lap. Momentum carried McConnell forward, and he crossed the finish line in first place – easily cementing Albstadt 2013 as the ride of his life.

Julien Absalon’s highly successful career featured record numbers of wins and titles, and included national, European, World Championships and Olympic gold medals. The French phenomenon was still at the forefront of cross-country racing more than a decade after his first World Cup win when, in 2015, he scored his second Albstadt victory in a row and – even more impressively – reached the milestone of 30 World Cup race wins. He added another three victories to his tally before hanging up his bike for good at the start of the 2018 season, and his haul of 33 total career wins still stands as the all-time record.

who ultimately surprised the competition, surging forward to take the lead in the final lap and eventually confirm her first World Cup win. Her victory was a first for a Ukrainian and was the first step towards later winning the 2017 series title.

Albstadt’s huge crowds were treated to a thrilling race in 2017 as some of the biggest names in the sport battled for the win in dry and dusty conditions. The leading elite women pushed to the limit throughout, upping the pace as the laps were ticked off. But it was