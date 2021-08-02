Five unforgettable Maribor World Cup wins

Maribor has been hosting Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup races for more than two decades, and the Slovenian venue still provides some of the most exciting racing on the calendar.

Since its first event in 1999, Maribor has always been a rider favourite. Its mix of fast, open sections and punishing technical parts combined with a constant gradient and roaring crowd make it a welcome stop during any World Cup season.

Maribor track explanation

Legendary in its own right, Maribor’s course begins with a series of fast turns before diving into the woods, where riders hit roots, natural gaps and g-outs at warp speed. Machine-built berms fire them out of and back into the forest, brief sections of ski piste barely a respite from the relentless features. There’s no room for any lapse in concentration. Before there’s time to think, riders rattle straight into Maribor’s iconic rock garden – 100-ish metres of precision gambling as they attempt to hit lines inch-perfect and avoid clipping a pedal, sinking a front wheel or flatting a tyre.

In its lower reaches, the course picks up momentum and sends riders through a hard-hitting series of double jumps, off cambers, ruts and turns. It's a track where you probably won’t win the race with a single bold move, but you can so easily throw it all away in an instant.

In its 20-plus year history, Maribor has produced some of the sport’s greatest stories. Here are five of those unforgettable moments from its downhill World Cup races.

1. The French dominate a new World Cup venue, 1999

When the World Cup circus arrived for the first-ever Maribor race, they were greeted by a fast and fierce course. It combined all the elements of a true downhill track and would take proper skills to conquer. It was no surprise, then, that the first victors here were none other than Anne-Caroline Chausson (from 5:59 in the video above) and Nicolas Vouilloz (from 6:21 in the video below), two of the most decorated racers of all time. The French duo strung together typically perfect runs to win by hefty margins: nearly four seconds for Vouilloz and over seven seconds for Chausson.

2. A sign of things to come from Rachel Atherton, 2007

With so many elements to get right – or wrong – along the track, rarely does anyone pull out a perfect run. But when they do, the margin of victory can be massive. In 2007, an up-and-coming Rachel Atherton laid down a run (from 1:52) of the sort that would soon become her trademark. With just one World Cup to her name, Atherton truly tore it apart this time around, securing a huge win with over eight seconds separating her and second-place Tracy Moseley. She’d go on to dominate here again in 2010, this time by nearly 10 seconds – the record margin of victory for Maribor World Cup races.

3. Bruni makes it a first win for the mullet, 2019

Loïc Bruni's winning DH run – Maribor

Downhill mountain biking has something of an obsession with wheel sizes. Each increase in wheel diameter is supposed to herald a new wave of possibilities, and it's fair to say that average speeds have definitely increased with every jump – from 26" to 27.5", and then 27.5" to 29". At the start of the 2019 season though, the UCI introduced a new rule stating that the two wheels on a downhill racing bike don't have to be the same size – paving the way for the mullet set-up (where bikes have a 29" wheel on the front and 27.5" wheel on the back).

The logic of the mullet is that you're left with a front wheel that can track over any obstacles, and an agile back wheel. It didn't take long for it to have an impact, either.

Wearing the rainbow stripes of the World Champion, Loïc Bruni looked instantly comfortable racing on his new mixed-wheel set-up, pipping another mullet convert, Danny Hart, to the top spot by 0.44 seconds.

4. Vergier does the double, 2020

Loris Vergier's winning run – Maribor race 1

He may have crashed out spectacularly in 2019, but Loris Vergier wasn’t deterred. Perhaps he was even motivated to get his own back. Either way, Vergier did more than just keep it upright in 2020. The Frenchman had a determined air about him as downhill World Cup racing took to its first-ever double-header event (with two rounds of the series in the same week), and his focus proved fruitful as he took not just one but two wins in as many races. In the space of a week, Vergier had tripled his World Cup wins count.

5. Hoffmann steps it up, 2020

Nina Hoffmann's winning run – Maribor Race 2

Nina Hoffmann burst onto the scene in 2018 with a rapid rise to the top ranks of elite racing. But while the German rider’s full-commitment riding took her to the podium the following year in just her sixth World Cup race, it would take a series of highs, lows and rollercoaster rides (who can forget her shoeless finish in Vallnord 2019? ) to go one better. It all came together in 2020’s round two and Hoffmann completed a clean, full-throttle run to take a well-earned first World Cup win.