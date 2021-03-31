The UK climbing collectives helping the sport hit new heights

Due to a combination of the cult climbing film Free Solo, the amazing Shauna Coxsey , and loads of spectacular indoor climbing walls springing up all over the country, climbing has officially got cool.

In addition to those walls, many climbing clubs and collectives have also emerged, helping to make the sport more accessible, diverse and inclusive than ever before.

Here, we profile a selection of collectives to give you a flavour of what’s on offer right now.

Clmbxr

London-based Clmbxr aims to be inclusive and fun © Edward Hiscox

How did Clmbxr start?

“When I started climbing in February 2019, I didn’t really have a plan particularly, I was just going climbing myself and posting on Instagram,” says Clmbxr founder Rotimi Odukoya. “Some friends invited me to Mile End climbing wall and I was like ‘this is really dope, why haven’t I tried this before?’ It really fits with me because I’m into callisthenics and body-weight [training].”

“At the time I was posting videos from Mile End climbing wall. I set up a WhatsApp group where four of us would go climbing on a Saturday, that grew into an Instagram page, then we had a community of people asking to climb with us. So it wasn’t premeditated or thought through, but Clmbxr as a group started in April 2019.”

What's your USP?

“Our culture and our spirit, everyone who attends one of our sessions feels like they’re part of our group. We have a real community and family spirit, which is important for developing the group. It’s made up of people who’ve been climbing for five years and newbies, so there are two kinds of people learning from one another, getting along and making friends. Our culture has shaped who we are and we try to stay true to that.”

How can people get involved?

“If you want to show up, you just need to fill out a form on our website . On the day, you’ll just meet a bunch of us climbing and we’ll help you out if you’ve never climbed before. We just have fun, and we’re predicated on being inclusive.”

Follow Clmbxr…

Vertigirls

Vertigirls aims to empower women through climbing © Christine Belk, Vertigirls

How did Vertigirls start?

“I’ve got my own physical and mental health issues, and I discovered climbing really helped me a lot,” says founder Christine Belk. “A lot of other women who I was in support groups with were saying ‘I’d like to have a go [at climbing]’.

In 2008, a children’s charity called Adventure Unlimited helped me find somebody to fund and run free climbing courses for women with mental health issues. After that it just kind of exploded. The courses were booked up immediately. People were getting loads out of it, and wanted to know how to carry on, so we formed a club.”

What’s your USP?

“The aim of Vertigrils was to provide a space for women to step out of their comfort zone and try what for many is quite a scary sport. Hundreds of women have attended our courses and outdoor adventures over the years and we can honestly say that everyone has gained something from the club regardless of whether they seriously took up the sport or just had one session with us.

We feel Vertigirls’ mission has been highly successful and we hope to carry on helping and empowering women for years to come. ”

How can people get involved?

“We’re not huge, it’s just in the Brighton and Hove area. Currently, we have just over 20 members, which is great because everybody’s struggling to keep members in the current climate. We usually have 30 or 40 members, and one year we had 60 but I had a very big grant from the lottery that year.

We had people such as Lucy Creamer, one of Britain’s most accomplished female climbers, running courses for us – we went to The Gower with her.” You can email Vertigirls at: vertigirlsclimbing@yahoo.com

Black Lizard

Black Lizard regularly organises climbing trips across the country © Kim Wong, kimvisuals.com

How did Black Lizard start?

“The heart and soul of the club is Alex Stone, a seasoned climber and mountaineer who is passionate about sharing his love for the outdoors with others,” says Black Lizard’s Mona Hope.

“Alex founded the club in 2018, and I’ve been his trusty side-kick in all things Black Lizard since. Our goal was to create a friendly, inclusive club for climbing, mountaineering, hiking and other outdoor pursuits because we saw a gap in inclusivity and diversity within the outdoor world.

Empowering people by sharing skills and knowledge is really at the core of the club

We have grown in numbers and organised more than 50 trips to Southern Sandstone, Wales, Peak District, Scotland and more since then. And we have hopes and plans to take on some challenges abroad in the future, which is exciting.”

What's your USP?

“We are based in London, and are a very mixed bunch of people. At the moment a committee of five people (four of whom are women) lead most of the organisation, but we are always open to suggestions from our members.

Empowering people by sharing skills and knowledge to do outdoor pursuits independently is really at the core of the club. We want to share our love for the great outdoors with everyone, especially with people who may otherwise not have such great access to these activities. People don’t need to have any experience to join, we will show them the ropes.

“In addition to our social trips we run sessions with children, called Junior Lizards, we have co-operated with local charities to facilitate climbing activities for adults with learning disabilities, and organised a day trip for young refugees as well.

For 2021 we have made it our aim to work towards putting life into our values which are Accessibility, Sustainability and Mental Wellbeing.”

How can people get involved?

“Just email us or drop us a message on social media. In non-Corona times, we have regular trips and members often meet up at climbing walls around London, mainly CroyWall, The Reach, and JAGS. Currently, we're carefully monitoring the situation to decide what will be possible in 2021. We have a very active WhatsApp group where we share what we all get up to while we can't go climbing, plan trips and casual meet-ups that are non-climbing as well.”

Follow Black Lizard

Project One Climbing

Carmen McIlveen is trying to introduce more BAME people to UK climbing © Phil Young, The Mighty Mighty

How did Project One Climbing start?

“Around three years ago, I started training to become a climbing instructor, with the initial goal of taking some kids from the estate I grew up on to the local climbing wall,” says Carmen McIlveen. “Last summer, it became very apparent that the UK climbing community was in support of tackling the diversity issues within the industry, so I decided that I would expand my little idea to, among many other things, introduce as many BAME children to climbing as possible.”

What's your USP?

“We’re a group dedicated to the inclusion, increase and support of Black and Minority Ethnic people within UK climbing.”

How can people get involved?

“If you would like to get involved with supporting the organisation, or think you or someone you know might benefit from Project One’s programmes, please email: carmen@projectoneclimbing.com

Follow Project One Climbing

Wall Ninjas

Wall Ninjas try not to take themselves too seriously © Andrew Du, Wall Ninjas

How did Wall Ninjas start?

“We started off as a small group of lone climbers brought into indoor climbing by a friend, or group of friends, who slowly found themselves less able to commit to the sport [and stay motivated],” says Wall Ninjas founder Andrew Du.

“Getting together kept us motivated to carry on climbing. When there were about five or six of us we decided to start an Instagram page so we could share our climbing highlights, psyche each other up, and connect with other climbers. We also vlogged a few of our sessions for YouTube. We didn’t, and still don’t, take ourselves very seriously – for us, we want to remain true to our foundation of being a social group.”

What's your USP?

“Our niche is the climbers, who might have started with others, but found themselves continuing the sport when others have dropped out. For Instagram or YouTube, our audience is anyone in the climbing community – we don’t have any formal membership processes and our circle is now around 30 climbers strong. We are quite diverse; we represent a number of ethnic and gender groups.”

How can people get involved?

“If people want to climb with us the best way they can get in touch is to contact us on our Instagram page.”

Follow Wall Ninjas

The London Rock Climbers

London Rock Climbers meet up to climb three times a week across the capital © Joffy Jenkins

How did the London Rock Climbers start?

“We began just as a meet-up group, I think mostly going to The Castle Climbing Centre , and from there the group just grew and grew,” says club member Joffy Jenkins. “I guess a lot has to do with the huge influx of people into climbing, but also the huge amount of gyms we can go to in London.”

What's your USP?

“We are the biggest climbing meet-up in London. We have over 4,500 members and have regular events at three gyms as well as outdoor trips across the year and a few other gyms thrown in. For me, the best part is the social side of the group.”

How can people get involved?

For now, check out the “London Rock Climbers” on meetup. That has all our events including Westway Mondays, Vauxhall Wednesdays and The Castle Fridays. We are also hoping to announce the trips we are running throughout the year soon.

Follow London Rock Climbers

Betamonkeys

Check out Betamonkeys on Instagram for loads more climbing cartoon strips © Ed O’Grady, Betamonkeys

What is Betamonkeys?

“I’d like to say it’s all the product of a wonderful imagination, but the truth is, it is mostly illustrated conversations from climbing with friends,” says founder and illustrator Ed O’Grady. “The original idea of the name was the person who puts all the effort, blood, sweat and tears into working out a problem, probably to then have a friend top it just before they did.

How did Betamonkeys start?

“Betamonkeys just started as a way of sharing jokes with friends. I’m lucky to have fallen in with a wonderful bunch of witty, intelligent, sarcastic climbing buddies. The cartoons mostly reflect things that happen or things that get said when we’re together. Betamonkeys’ growth has been totally organic and reflects the nature of the whole climbing community.

They’re supportive, they’re welcoming, they share, they see the craziness in this thing we all love. What Betamonkeys has shown me is just what an amazing community we are all part of.”

What is it about Betamonkeys that you think has attracted so many Instagram followers?

“I think I’ve been lucky. As I say, the growth has been organic because there is already a wonderful strong community there. The jokes and situations tap into something fundamental in the experience of climbing that we all seem to share.

I think people recognise the situations from their own experience; the struggles, the failing, the falling – especially the falling. I love it when I get comments like ‘he’s watching us’ or ‘I feel judged’. Or just when people tag their friends.”

Follow Betamonkeys

Climbing Out of Depression

Climbing Out Of Depression founder Belinda Fuller with volunteer, Alice © Belinda Fuller, Climbing Out Of Depression

How did Climbing Out of Depression start?

“My best friend died very suddenly eight years ago and climbing got me through a very tough time in my life,” says Belinda Fuller. “It was then that I realised what a profound and positive effect climbing had on my mental health and how it helped me to manage my grief.”

“Years later, my brother’s girlfriend Katie ended her life after suffering from severe bouts of depression, which the family now believe was undiagnosed bipolar. Katie’s death had a profound effect on me, not just because she was an incredible person who I loved, but because I had introduced her to my brother on one of my climbing coaching trips to France. To give her family and my brother something positive to focus on in her name, I founded Climbing Out of Depression.

What's your USP?

“We provide one-to-one climbing lessons and a social community for those suffering with their mental health. We aim to introduce individuals who are struggling with their mental health to the wonderful world of climbing. We will offer four free personalised one-to-one coaching sessions with highly qualified instructors who are also trained in mental health first aid.

I realised what a profound and positive effect climbing had on my mental health and how it helped me to manage my grief

But it doesn’t end there; my main objective is to integrate everyone into the climbing community so we will run weekly social climbing sessions so no one is left alone after their one-to-one support.”

How can people get involved?

These sessions will initially start at my bouldering centre ( @volume1climbing in East Grinstead, West Sussex) but once we have trailed the system we intend on expanding to walls all around the country, starting at the roped facility White Spider.

Follow Climbing Out of Depression

THE BEST OF THE REST…

Our selection of other UK climbing groups, who are also going great guns

In their words: A friendly group of LGBT climbers of all ages, grades and aspirations. The group is mixed with an equal gender balance, and welcomes all gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender climbers and their friends to enjoy climbing in a fun and friendly atmosphere and to progress in the sport.

In their words: They say: A 100-year-old club of women climbers who are united by a shared enthusiasm for climbing. The club offers a varied and full programme of around 30 meets a year catering for all tastes. Whether you enjoy the challenge of placing protection on multi-pitch routes or like clipping bolts on sports routes, the Pinnacle Club has something to offer you.

In their words: They say: We run a range of sociable outdoor activities for gay, bi men and trans guys right across the UK and further afield – activity-based things like hiking, climbing, camping, as well as purely social events. A nationwide charity run by its members for its 19,500 members, so while everything is done to the highest professional standards, the prices are kept low.