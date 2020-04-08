Before they were famous: 11 of the best UK rap freestyles from the archives

Over the last five years, the UK’s rap scene -- in its various guises -- has enjoyed a period of unmatched musical riches. But when you strip away all the accolades and pop culture moments, you’re left with a rich history of homegrown talent. And we’re lucky that some of it still lives online.

So many new and older gems can be found on YouTube, which helps to further paint the full picture of well-known artists, actors and creatives’ careers, who have worked tirelessly for years and deserve their time in the spotlight.

In my current role at TRENCH , I have been piecing together a whole catalogue of greatness over the last few years to continue to inform newer fans of the depths of powerful work, time and moments that have shaped black British music scenes over the decades.

This work has thrown up some true hidden gems too. Whether it’s comical moments like Mo The Comedian doing hilarious impressions of Giggs and Ghetts in 2010 , or a young Digga D’s chance encounter with Nicki Minaj on the streets of London, or tracing Top Boy’s Ashley Walters’ pre-So Solid acting career back to 1997 in children’s school drama series Grange Hill, these are important time capsules. Coming across footage of Wretch 32’s christening in this emotional 1988 documentary about north London’s Broadwater Farm estate, called Scenes From The Farm, served as a strong reminder of why we should continue to delve deeper into the archives as we push to elevate the voices of today.

Dust off these freestyles and rediscover some of the significant early moments of the UK MCs and rappers who have gone on to become household names.

Wiley jumps on a jungle set in 1998

Before the godfather of grime began laying foundations for his grimey take on UKG, he was putting in practise hours on the jungle and drum & bass circuit. Delve into this rare home video of a young Wiley confidently riding the mic over DJ Krust’s Warhead during Lazy Sunday in Bedford back in 1998 (around the 54-minute mark).

After he jumps on Barrington’s back-to-back set with Shogun Audio’s Frenzic, you can also witness Wiley (at 1:32:53), dipped in a bold royal purple Adidas tracksuit, chilling in the crowd and appreciating the other talent on the day.

While there’s plenty of golden early ‘00s footage of Richard Cowie Jr flying about, especially with Pay As U Go and Roll Deep, this clip reminds us how much groundwork Eskiboy put in to formulating grime’s blueprint.

Stormzy rapping with the Clifton Bloodline crew in 2009

To many, Stormzy’s rise from his Shut Up park freestyle to headlining Glastonbury was an overnight success. A little digging will show you that they’d be very wrong: Big Mikey has been rapping for years, honing his craft and strategy down to a tee. In this early 2009 freestyle, a 16-year-old, fresh-faced Stormz drops a barrage of bars alongside his old crew Clifton Bloodline. As the Croydon native steps up to the challenge, he professes “I’m the last of the greats…” and goes on to show off his effortless natural talent and excess confidence.

D-Block Europe's Young Adz AKA A.D.A.M. in 2009

South London rapper Young Adz is finally getting the credit he deserves. Adz has perfected his smooth rap vocals as one half of D-Block Europe over the last few years -- and the duo have the accolades to prove it; selling out two consecutive nights at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, racking up countless Top 20 singles and mixtapes, and receiving the official pop co-sign with nominations at this year’s BRIT Awards.

What many new supporters don’t know is that Adz – known in his younger years as A.D.A.M – has been rhyming for over a decade. In this 2009 video, a then 14-year-old Adz drops lyrics wiser than his years over a fast-paced, sinister production.

Little Simz and Avelino go bar-for-bar in 2009

Little Simz’ success has been all off her own back. While many artists have taken leg-ups from industry connections or high profile co-signs, Simz has placed every building block with her own sweat, blood and tears -- and this rare footage shows that dedication to her craft in full display.

Surrounded by a crowd of aspiring MCs and rappers at London’s Roundhouse, Simz dives straight in, lighting up the space with her skippy flows and rhyme schemes like she was ready for battle. As those around her attempt to match her, close friend and eloquent rapper Avelino is the only one who can keep up. As it comes back to Simz, she lets the boys around her know what it’s going to take to go further: “They say they wanna be a superstar? But are they going to work hard to achieve that?”

Big Narstie and Dot Rotten battle in Brockwell Park, 2002

Take away all the glitz, glamour and award shows, this energy is what built grime and rap in the UK: a group of young people crowded on a beat in their local park, waiting to tell their story unapologetically. All filmed on a lo-fi home video camcorder, this clip is pure nostalgia. While east London reps hard with golden-era footage from the likes of Risky Roadz, Practice Hours and Lord Of The Mics (and Decks), Apex’s recently-uploaded footage from south of the river is truly beautiful to see. Putting their local talent on the map with The Lost Tapes Of Brixton Vol. 1 & 2, historic scenes are captured.

Here, a 14-year-old Dot Rotten – then known as Terror Child – goes up against PDC’s Tempman, right before a baby-faced Big Narstie enters the ring with a huge cheer from everyone surrounding, casually diving into the clash in Brockwell Park. Salutes to the young beatboxer reeling off the classic grime and rap productions throughout, as well.

Dave delivers an early sermon in 2015

This early BL@CKBOX freestyle, from 2015, is evidence of not just Dave’s raw talent but also his sincere honesty when unveiling his vulnerability. The Streatham native’s critically-acclaimed debut album, Psychodrama, and his powerful performance at the 2020 BRIT Awards both eloquently displayed his talent on the world stage. As you trace back his career, it’s clear Dave has always been destined for greatness. During this freestyle, his crystallised, emotive approach to storytelling is on full display as he opens up about a painful moment in his life loaded with pure and intense passion.

Shaybo shelling in 2011

Don’t let Shaybo’s current string of hits fool you into thinking she’s new to the game or an ‘emerging act’. Armed with a fierce and distinctive flow, the Lewisham spitter is in a league of her own and this early viral video, where a young Shaybo energetically sends shots to another MC (“You wanna talk about ice in the freezer? I got suttin’ that will light your weave up”), shows that. Her flow nods to the dancehall-meets-rap, ‘Jetski’ flavour popularised by Sneakbo, Timbo and south London’s STP crew at the time. While this early freestyle showcases Shaybo’s hype rap delivery, she’s now evolved this style into a more mature, centred approach which sprinkles her new work with a deeper, more controlled essence.

OFB's Headie One and RV join a 2010 cypher in Tottenham

Headie One has undeniably taken UK drill to new heights, and RV has been at his side every step of the way. Back in 2010, Headie – then simply known as Headz – was perfecting his love for rap over haunting, gothic-tinged beats in this early Tottenham cypher with other OFB members, RV, Tuggzy, and Delsa.

Loski back in 2012, when he was still Lil' Nizzy

Way before Harlem Spartans, inspiring Drake albums and shelling on drill, Kennington’s Loski was lighting up golden hip-hop instrumentals with thought-provoking rap verses. Then known as Lil’ Nizzy, the son of Brixton crew PDC’s Ty Nizzy, the young rapper illustrates that he can take to any tempo and any topic and make it look easy.

Aitch drops a one-take freestyle in 2016

Like his sparring partner Stormzy, Aitch's success appears to many to have happened overnight. But the Manny resident has been jumping on sets, dropping viral freestyle videos and making his own music videos for years: doing the important work for himself and his city, independently, before signing his recent deal with Sony’s Since 93 label. Back in 2016, Aitch skipped over these bassline-inspired grime beats with ease, setting pace for his future rap-meets-grime club bangers. 0161 definitely has another star on its hands.

Behind the scenes with Jaykae in 2010

Jaykae has done a beautiful job of carving out his own lane within Birmingham's rich talent pool. The MC’s early career was grounded in sharp freestyles, and high-energy tracks, battles, and radio sets -- forcing his rise to the top. This early East 2 West Midlandz freestyle from 2010 shows us his hunger in spades. Stripped back, with Silencer’s “World War 4” echoing through a speaker in the near background, this no frills, DIY approach is grime at its finest.

Now watch some of Birmingham's finest go bar-for-bar:

0121 cypher