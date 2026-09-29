The best Ultimate Team kits in EA FC 27

EA Sports FC 27’s Ultimate Team game mode gives players the freedom to create their dream team from players past and present. While earning enough coins, opening packs, or completing SBCs to acquire a dream team may take some time, players can at least make their starting 11 look the part in the meantime.

Having contrasting home and away kits is also useful for avoiding kit clashes, making it easy to distinguish your players from the opposition. Here are 10 kits to consider for your Ultimate Team in EA FC 27 .

01 Manchester United away kit

A new shirt with a retro feel © EA Sports

Manchester United’s wavy blue away kit is an option for players looking for something different from the club’s traditional red. Inspired by the River Irwell, the blue strip features curving lines running across its length, with red detailing on the shoulders and around the neck. The design also draws inspiration from Manchester United’s 1988 Sharp kit, giving it a retro feel.

02 Montpellier HSC home kit

The combination of navy, orange and white makes this kit stand out © EA Sports

Montpellier HSC's navy, orange and white colour combination returns for another distinctive design. The three colours have featured regularly in the French club’s kits, and this season’s shirt uses them in a series of vertical and diagonal stripes across the left-hand side. The orange shorts add another block of colour to the overall kit and provide a strong contrast when playing against teams wearing lighter colours.

03 Red Bull Leipzig third kit

A kit that is sure to grab attention © EA Sports

Red Bull shirt designs have featured a variety of distinctive patterns over the years, and RB Leipzig’s third kit for the 26/27 season continues in the same vein. Navy blue acts as the base, with a mishmash of contrasting patterns layered over the top. A paler blue and splashes of red give the kit a fetching look and one that’s sure to draw attention.

04 San Diego Wave away kit

The NWSL side have a truly unique kit © EA Sports

For players looking for a colourful design without an overly busy base, the San Diego Wave kit is an option worth considering. A white base is overlaid with a ‘cracked’ design in orange and blue, accompanied by the classic Adidas stripes on each shoulder in blue.

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As noted already, it’s worth having two kits that are wildly contrasting in colours. That way, you’ll be able to select one for your team to play in and one for your opponent, ensuring no colour clashes that can lead to confusion when you’re defending or trying to play a line-breaking pass.

05 Elche away kit

An eye-catching design with plenty of fine detail © EA Sports

Elche have gone for another eye-catching design this year that only gets more detailed the closer you look. At first glance, the purple kit appears to have a horizontal wave design running across it, which itself is a nice variation on the usual colour palette teams typically use. However, look closer, and those waves are made up of halftone dots across the front and sleeves of the shirt.

The kit is finished off with a contrasting gold club badge, while the lack of a front-of-shirt sponsor leaves more space for the design to stand out.

06 Venezia away kit

Italian club Venezia always produce stunning kits © EA Sports

Venezia are known for making some of the nicest kits in recent years, and the 26/27 away kit is no exception. It reuses the same green, black, and orange that we’ve come to expect from the Italian side’s strips, but with a white patterned base making up the majority.

The orange, green and black run from the neck, along the shoulders, and down either side of the torso. The club crest also uses these three traditional colors to stand out against the white background at the centre of the shirt.

07 Wolfsburg home kit

The iconic green of Wolfsburg © EA Sports

Wolfsburg’s latest home kit continues the tradition of using green as its primary colour. This time, a dark green base is overlaid with a lightning pattern that emanates from the centre of the shirt. Light green lightning stretches to each corner of the shirt, with smaller forks branching off towards the edges.

The green colour scheme also gives the kit a distinctive look compared with teams that use more common colours such as red, blue or white.

08 CD Tenerife home kit

A kit inspired by the waves of the Atlantic Ocean © EA Sports

This home kit is inspired by the movement of the Atlantic Ocean, with the blue on one side of the kit representing the deep blue of the sea, and the white representing the crashing waves that roll onto the island’s coastline. The shoulders alternate the colours on either side of the torso, making for a striking look that will likely help you stand out on the pitch.

09 Pumas UNAM home kit

The Mexican club have a truly original home shirt © EA Sports

The Mexican side’s home kit sees a large, gold puma face emblazoned across a largely navy strip. The face takes up the majority of the front of the shirt, with the sponsors above and below, the collar, and detailing on the sleeves also adding dashes of gold. If you’re looking for a truly unique kit, Pumas UNAM’s is one of the most original you’re going to find.

10 Red Bull Wings kit

Red Bull kits are ready for action in FC 27 © EA Sports

A promotional Red Bull Wings kit can be unlocked by scanning special Wings Cup cans to unlock cosmetics for EA Sports FC 27. They can also be unlocked by competing in in-game tournaments that are available to everyone.

Using the iconic red and blue colours of the brand, the Red Bull Wing kit features a red geometric design over a dark royal blue base that gives it a slightly futuristic look. The blue and red colours blend together in a gradient that introduces slight hints of purple. You can learn more about how to get your team in this stunning strip with our guide on unlocking all of the Red Bull cosmetics.

11 How to change kits in EA FC 27 Ultimate Team

To change Ultimate Team kits, players need to go to the ‘Club’ menu and then select the ‘Stadium’ tab. Players will then need to select ‘Club’, where they will be able to select the ‘Home Kit’ and ‘Away Kit’ options to choose from any of the kits they’ve already got in packs, bought on the transfer market, or unlocked through other methods such as rewards.

All of the shirts listed here can be purchased on the Transfer Market, but it’s worth noting that popular kits can cost considerably more than less popular ones.

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid, and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters, and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.