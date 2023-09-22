Gaming
The best aim settings for VALORANT
Improve your aim and ranking and master the game with these insider tips
VALORANT is one of the most popular competitive games around the world and one of the main reasons is its similarity to CS:GO. Another factor is the adrenaline-inducing competitions around the world, such as Red Bull Campus Clutch, the Valorant Champions Tour and VALORANT Champions Brazil.
But to do well in VALORANT and take your game to the next level, one of the requirements is to have the best aim and know how to use the reticule. It's up to you to design from scratch or choose reticles used by pro players.
The crosshair is located in the middle of the screen and is one of the most important elements for ensuring eye/mouse coordination in shooting games. There are different ways to create the ideal crosshair; the standard is to use those in the shape of a cross (+), but there are those who prefer to use those in the shape of a dot (-) – the one most used by amateurs.
What do VALORANT's crosshair settings mean?
- Centre point: activating this option adds a point in the centre of the crosshair and if all the other settings are deactivated, there will only be a point in the middle of the screen as the crosshair.
- Movement error: makes the crosshair grow when moving during the game. It's not a very useful setting and it's generally recommended to switch it off.
- Shooting error: makes the crosshair grow when you shoot during the game. Again, it is recommended to deactivate it, as it is not considered by pro players to be a very useful setting.
- Main line: goes round the inner line of the reticule.
- Inner lines: fills the inner line of the reticule.
- Outer lines: appear on the screen independently of the other lines and further away from the inner line. Generally not preferred, but can be used in specific designs.
What are the best crosshair settings in VALORANT?
Of course, the best reticle settings vary from player to player. The ideal is to use the one that is most comfortable for you. Here are some optimal settings to put to the test.
- Sight colour: cyan
- Main line: closed
- Contour transparency: 1
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 0
- Centre point thickness: 1
- Disappear reticule during shooting: off
- Show reticule of tracked players: on
- Transparency of inner line: 1
- Inner line length: 6
- Thickness of inner line: 2
- Inner line distance: 3
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 0
- Contour thickness: 0
- Contour distance: 0
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
What are the crosshair settings like for VALORANT pro players?
As mentioned, the best reticle settings can be different for each player, but it can take longer than expected to get the ideal settings for you. To speed things up a bit, you could try the reticle settings of the pro players. Who knows, maybe the settings that lead these players to success will help you improve your performance, too?
Leonardo "Mwzera" da Silva
- Vision colour: black
- Contours: off
- Contour opacity: 0
- Contour thickness: 2
- Centre point: off
- Centre point opacity: 1
- Centre point thickness: 2
- Disappear reticle during shooting: off
- Show reticle of tracked players: off
- Require inner lines: on
- Inner line opacity: 1
- Inner line length: 4 / 2
- Inner line thickness: 2
- Inner line offset: 1
- Inline motion error: off
- Motion error multiplier: 1
- Trigger error: off
- Shooting error multiplier: 0.206
- Crosshair code: 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Douglas "Dgzin" Santana
- Sight colour: black
- Contours: off
- Contour opacity: 1
- Contour thickness: 1
- Centre point: off
- Centre point opacity: 1
- Centre point thickness: 1
- Disappear reticle during shooting: off
- Show reticle of tracked players: off
- Require inner lines: on
- Inner line opacity: 0.928
- Inner line length: 4 / 2
- Inner line thickness: 1
- Inner line offset: 0
- Line movement error: off
- Motion error multiplier: 0
- Trigger error: off
- Trigger error multiplier: 0
- Crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;t;000000FF;s;2.204;o;1
Mehmet Yagız "cNed"
- Sight colour: cyan
- Main line: closed
- Contour transparency: 1
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 1
- Centre point thickness: 2
- Disappear reticle during shooting: off
- Show reticle of tracked players: on
- Inner line transparency: 1
- Inner line length: 4
- Thickness of inner line: 2
- Inner line distance: 3
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 10
- Contour thickness: 10
- Contour distance: 0
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
- Crosshair code: 0;P;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0o;0;0f;0;0v;4;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0
Cantug "Unlost" Ozsoy
- Vision colour: green
- Main line: closed
- Contour transparency: 0
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 1
- Centre point thickness: 2
- Disappear reticle during shooting: off
- Show reticle of tracked players: off
- Inner line transparency: 1
- Inner line length: 5
- Thickness of inner line: 1
- Inner line distance: 2
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 2
- Contour thickness: 2
- Contour distance: 10
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: activated
- Crosshair code: Unknown
Berk "Rip" Tepe
- Sight colour: cyan
- Main line: closed
- Contour transparency: 1
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 1
- Centre point thickness: 4
- Disappear reticle during shooting: activated
- Show reticle of tracked players: activated
- Inner line transparency: 1
- Inner line length: 4
- Thickness of inner line: 2
- Inner line distance: 3
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 3
- Contour thickness: 3
- Contour distance: 2
- Contour movement error: on
- Contour ignition error: activated
- Crosshair code: Unknown
Ferit "wtcN" Karakaya
- Vision colour: green and yellow
- Main line: open
- Contour transparency: 0
- Baseline thickness: 0
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 0
- Centre point thickness: 0
- Disappear reticle during shooting: activated
- Show reticle of tracked players: activated
- Inner line transparency: 0
- Inner line length: 0
- Thickness of inner line: 0
- Inner line distance: 0
- In-line movement error: Off
- Ignition error in line: Off
- Contour transparency: 1
- Contour length: 4
- Contour thickness: 2
- Contour distance: 2
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
- Crosshair code: Unknown
Semih "LEGOO" Selvi
- Vision colour: green
- Main line: closed
- Contour transparency: 1
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 0
- Centre point thickness: 3
- Disappear reticle during shooting: off
- Show reticle of tracked players: on
- Inner line transparency: 1
- Inner line length: 4
- Thickness of inner line: 3
- Inner line distance: 2
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 0
- Contour thickness: 0
- Contour distance: 0
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
- Crosshair code: Unknown
One hundred "Mithrain" Karakoç
- Sight colour: red
- Main line: closed
- Contour transparency: 1
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 1
- Centre point thickness: 2
- Disappear reticle during shooting: off
- Show reticle of tracked players: on
- Inner line transparency: 1
- Inner line length: 6
- Thickness of inner line: 2
- Inner line distance: 3
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 0
- Contour thickness: 0
- Contour distance: 0
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
- Crosshair code: Unknown
Alperen "AlpTV" Duruk
- Sight colour: cyan
- Main line: open
- Contour transparency: 0
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 1
- Centre point thickness: 2
- Disappear reticle during shooting: activated
- Show reticle of tracked players: activated
- Inner line transparency: 1
- Inner line length: 5
- Thickness of inner line: 2
- Inner line distance: 2
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 0
- Contour thickness: 0
- Contour distance: 0
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
- Crosshair code: Unknown
Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
- Vision colour: cyan
- Main line: open
- Contour transparency: 1
- Main line thickness: 1
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 0
- Centre point thickness: 0
- Disappear reticle during shooting: activated
- Show reticle of tracked players: activated
- Transparency of inner line: 1
- Inner line length: 8
- Thickness of inner line: 3
- Inner line distance: 6
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 0
- Contour thickness: 0
- Contour distance: 0
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
- Crosshair code: 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Braxton "brax" Pierce
- Vision colour: white
- Main line: closed
- Contour transparency: 0
- Baseline thickness: 0
- Centre point: closed
- Centre point transparency: 0
- Centre point thickness: 0
- Disappear reticle during shooting: activated
- Show reticle of tracked players: activated
- Transparency of inner line: 1
- Inner line length: 6
- Thickness of inner line: 2
- Inner line distance: 2
- In-line movement error: off
- Ignition error in line: off
- Contour transparency: 0
- Contour length: 0
- Contour thickness: 0
- Contour distance: 0
- Contour movement error: off
- Contour ignition error: off
- Crosshair code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0f;0;0v;4;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0