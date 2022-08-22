8 wakeboard videos that have it all

Wakeboard videos are a good tool to hone your wake skills. Even if you have to practice a hell of a lot to do the tricks as smoothly as the pros. In any case, you can learn a few tricks here.
1. Wakeboarding with a massive harbor crane as a tow cable
The special thing about this video is the set-up. Obstacles are made of old shipping containers but that's not all. Instead of a cable, a crane pulls Dominik Gührs, Felix Georgii and Dominik Hernler through the water. It wasn't easy for the three of them, but it looks spectacular.
2 min
Wake Crane
Three top riders rip around a custom wakeboard park built from a crane and a bunch of cargo containers.
This video is recognised throughout the scene, as there is no other project like it.
2. Pedro Caldas takes over Beach Park
This video is colourful and illuminates good vibes. Its all smiles as the talented Brazilian Pedro Caldas gets everything out of his wakeboard from the craziest slides in a water park.
3 min
Pedro Caldas takes over Beach Park
Wakeboarder extraordinaire Pedro Caldas goes for a different kind of ride at Beach Park in Ceará, Brazil.
The clip of Pedro is absolutely blatant.
3. Sound of Wake with Dominik Hernler
In "Sound of Wake", Dom Hernler explores Salzburg from own perspective. In the process, he takes you to places where no one would have thought of wakeboarding: Hellbrunn Palace, Leopoldskron Palace or the Mirabell Gardens become Dom's playground. Dom Hernler was also the first athlete ever to wakeboard behind the panoramic speedboat "Amadeus Salzburg".
6 min
The Sound of Wake
Austrian wakeboarder Dom Hernler wakes around the most iconic locations from the film The Sound of Music.
4. Wakeboarding in Patagonia
No one has ever ridden a wakeboard through the icy waters of Patagonia before. Wakeboarders Parks Bonifay, Adam Errington, Cutun Martin and Tomas Karagozian took on the challenge. Packed in thick wetsuits, the boys took on the special challenge.
12 min
Wakeboard in Patagonia
Four wakeboarders set out to make history in an attempt to ride the glacier-filled waters of Patagonia.
5. Felix Georgii in We're Open
Felix alone at home! During lockdown, Felix let off steam in his second home at The Bricks in Duisburg-Wedau. Pallet dominoes, one-footers and anything else he can think of. Felix strikes gold when he unapologetically rides the wake park backwards.
6 min
Catch Felix Georgii in his new video, We're Open
Wakeboard pro Felix Georgii makes the most of some alone time at his local waterpark in Duisberg, Germany.
6. Searching Bangkok with Dominik Gührs
Wakeboarder Dominik Gührs takes on Bangkok and gives priceless travel tips on street food, wake parks, action and adventure. Bangkok has made Dominik who he is today - as an athlete and a person. "In Thailand, I took my wakeboarding to the next level. The fact is: without Bangkok, I wouldn't be where I am today." Here is the first episode of the video series. You can find the whole show on Red Bull TV.
15 min
Searching Bangkok mit Dominik Gührs – Episode 1
Folge Dominik Gührs auf seinem Weg nach Bangkok und lass dich von unbezahlbaren Travel-Tipps in Sachen Street-Food und Roof Top Bars inspirieren!
7. Ultimate Rush - Wakeboarding
The two top wakeboarders Adam Errington and Parks Bonifay go on a road trip through the USA for this wakeboard episode of the action sports series "Ultimate Rush". Wakeboard action at its best!
23 min
Wakeboard
Two of the sport's best wakeboarders team up for a road trip to the most spectacular locales in the U.S.
8. 12 Months of Wakeboarding with Graeme Burress
Graeme Burress is crazy. It's pure action from the American as he rattles through 13 different parks in his home country for the "Landlocked" edit. The result is worth seeing: creativity on the rails, long transfers and unique destinations.
9. Highlights of Red Bull Wake Capital 2021
The best of the best met at the Red Bull Wake Capital 2021 in Hamburg's Hafencity. Riders such as Felix Georgii, Dominik Gührs, Daniel Grant, Timo Kapl, Guenther Oka and Dominik Hernler showed what their bag of tricks has to offer on the cable. The highlight clip of the event is a trick worth seeing!
3 min
Wakeboarding highlights
See 16 of the world's best wakeboarders go into battle at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall.