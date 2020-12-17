Xbox Series S/X games: The essential titles you'll need for your new Xbox

Thanks to Microsoft's forward-thinking approach when it comes to Xbox Series S/X backwards compatibility, we've already got a wealth of games to play as soon as we boot up the newest hardware. Paired with the Netflix-style subscription model of Xbox Game Pass, that means you have access to over 100 titles from the second you boot up your new console – probably the most generous launch offering we've ever seen!

Granted, many of Xbox's proper first-party platform exclusives are still a way out (the headline game, Halo Infinite, won't arrive until Q3 2021!) but that doesn't mean there aren't optimised last-gen titles or decent third-party games for you to enjoy in the meantime.

We've rounded up the best Xbox Series S/X games that you can play – titles that we deem essential on the new systems – so you know exactly what to get to make the most of your fancy new hardware. All of these games are available on Xbox Game Pass, too, meaning you can download them as part of your subscription without spending another penny. Take a look below.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light brings some massive changes to the game © BUNGIE

Whether you're a new Guardian or a lapsed veteran returning to the solar system to see what new cataclysm needs rectifying, Destiny 2's next-gen offering is worth a look. The game – now running at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X – is a proper next-gen experience and one that is absolutely gorgeous to play.

The next-gen upgrade is free to all players (as is the rest of the base game) and anyone eager to put their new console through its paces would be wise to at least download the game to see what all the fuss is about. The gunplay remains some of the best you're going to find in gaming – let alone on console! – and the thrill of exploring new areas and unlocking new loot will never get old. Destiny 2 is a wild ride – just try not to get too addicted.

Gears 5

Gears 5 changes up the series' formula for the better © MICROSOFT

Gears of War 5 is a bigger, better, and bolder version of the games that have come before it. Away from Epic Games and now under the watchful eye of The Coalition, the series has shifted away from the linear missions of its forebears and into a more open world, freeform territory. Somehow, the developer has made open spaces on the world of Sera feel even more threatening than the claustrophobic tunnels and buildings the series called home before. With explosive setpieces, cinematic cutscenes, and more gore than ever before, Gears 5 is a real spectacle.

Gears of War 5 has a lot to offer in both single-player and multiplayer. Players that are willing to scratch beneath the surface will find plenty of side missions, tons of collectibles, and exciting new skills to unlock. The third-person, cover-based shooting of Gears of War 5 may seem like familiar territory for many, but with slight tweaks to the formula and more depth than previous iterations, The Coalition's latest is an essential part of any Xbox lineup.

Forza Horizon 4

Offroad, street races and even racing a train, Forza Horizon 4 has it all © Microsoft

There’s never been a better time to play Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 4 thanks to the newly-updated version of the game Xbox Series S/X. Explore the roads of the UK with higher fidelity graphics, and take control of some of the world’s most desirable cars – all in native 4K Ultra HD at 60fps. The Forza Horizon series has always been at the forefront of the accessible racing genre, and now – with all the next-gen bells and whistles – the series is nothing short of essential.

With over 450 vehicles in the game, and most of Britain ripe for racing upon, the game really does offer a robust package of content. And it all starts to open up for you quite quickly, too. Winning award after award, not only is it the finest of the franchise to date... it arguably stands among the greatest racing games of all time.

Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics is genuinely one of the best games on Xbox Game Pass © MICROSOFT

Another Gears game on our list? Surprise! Even if the gung-ho nonsense of the Gears series isn't for you, you really shouldn't overlook this tactical spin-off. It's got more in common with XCOM than it has the main Gears franchise, relying on your keen strategic eye and forward-thinking when it comes to offing Grubs and slaying Locust.

For a genre that's never really operated that well on console, this port of a PC game is really impressive. Intuitive controller mapping and some amazing graphical fidelity combine to make it feel like it was an Xbox exclusive all along. Built to make skirmishes run with a really satisfying rhythm – and make you feel like a tactical genius! – this is comfortably one of the best strategy games available on a console. It's worth a shot, even if you're not massively into Gears of War.

Tetris Effect: Connected

We're very surprised that we've ended up recommending a modern, fancy version of Tetris – a game that came out some 36 years ago – for the Xbox Series S/X. But with co-op and competitive multiplayer modes are woven into the game with ease, some of the best visuals you can get at the time of writing, and a soundtrack that'll stick in your head for days after you play, ,Tetris Effect: Connected ticks all the next-gen boxes. It’s all particle effects, HDR-colours and synthy sounds, rendered in stunning 4K and delivered with ease by the Xbox.