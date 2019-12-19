It doesn’t matter whether it’s Barca or Blackpool: your employer won’t be too eager to keep you around if you’re throwing money down the drain during your first transfer window, in FIFA 20’s career mode. As manager, you need to be mindful of the board’s cash and sniff around for a bargain.

Sure, you could comb through the database for deals or have your scouts travel the world for youngsters that will bring success now and for years to come, but why do all that when we’ve done it for you! After poring over player breakdowns, we’ve compiled a list of the top 12 young midfielders to sign in FIFA 20. And don’t worry if you’re on a tight budget: we haven’t solely focused on those that will break the bank.

Best young midfielders - £1 million and below

Harry Cochrane

Cochrane is solid, even with his weak foot © EA

With fantastic balance and great ability to make a short pass, this 18-year-old Hearts midfielder would be a wonderful asset to any team looking for a CM under seven figures. His overall is a decent 64, this season, but the Glaswegian has the potential to reach 84. Plus, he’s super on his weak foot. Don’t sleep on this Scot.

Andrés Perea

If you swipe the American-born Colombian teenager from Atlético Nacional know that you’ve got yourself one for the future. The 63-rated CDM’s quality is highlighted in his acceleration (63) and his stamina (72). While he has a ways to go if he’s to be a world-beater, you can nab him for just over £700k and he has a potential overall of 83. Not a bad return on investment.

Best young midfielders - £1-5m

Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolves defender Morgan Gibbs-White could be yours for £3.8m © EA

Gibbs-White is the first name on this list that you’re likely familiar with: the Wolves midfielder has been on the precipice of greatness for some time now. The 19-year-old has an overall rating of 70 – his dribbling, passing, and agility being standouts – and he can reach an 86 rating if nurtured. Valued at £3.8m, you can consider this boy an absolute steal.

Miguel Lúis

He’s strong with either foot, has a powerful shot, and is an accomplished passer of the ball: Miguel Lúis is the real deal. You won’t be able to pick him up for under £5m next season. The young Portuguese CM starts with an overall of 70, has the potential to go as high as 85, and should be signed as soon as you finish this sentence.

Cristian Ferreira

This Argenteen plays his ball for River Plate (Núñez in FIFA 20) and after looking at his stats you’ll want to take him from his homeland and get him to the negotiation table as soon as possible. Ferreira has a finessed shot in his back pocket, as well as passing stats of someone much more experienced. In fact, a lot of his attributes are higher than his overall of 70. Develop the lad and you’re looking at an 87-rated superstar.

Best young midfielders - £5-10m

Yari Verschaeren

Verschaeren is already being called a young Eden Hazard © EA

A Belgian international at only 18, Verschaeren is already being called a young Eden Hazard. That should be enough, really, but if you’re looking for more reasons to sign the Anderlecht starlet, here are just a few: he has an agility rating of 87 and a balance of 86; his overall number is 72 at the beginning of the game but can reach 87; and he’s valued at £5.3m. If you’re in the market for a CAM, look no further.

Mohamed Ihattaren

For a couple of mill more you can grab yourself the Dutch 17-year-old that has been lighting up the Eredivisie for PSV: Mohamed Ihattaren. While his starting overall (68) isn’t as eye-catching as someone like Verschaeren, he can reach a rating of 88, has a four-star weak foot, and he’s got a dinger of a shot with the outside of his boot. Sign him now because his price will balloon next summer.

Mykolo Shaparenko

With an overall stat of 73, Mykola Shaparenko can slot right into your team © EA

This Ukrainian 20-year-old is one of the more complete players on this list. While his potential (85) isn’t as sexy as some of the aforementioned players, this flexible CM starts off with an overall of 73 and exceptional vision and passing ability. Valued at £6.2m by Dynamo Kyiv, Shaparenko would be a terrific buy as he can play as either a CAM or a CDM.

Best young midfielders - £10-20m

Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali could be your future star at 90 overall © EA

Brescia’s loss would be your gain if you signed Tonali, as the 19-year-old Italian is being heralded as the next Andrea Pirlo. The deep-lying midfielder is an all rounder, but he shines when you ask him to make a bursting run or get him to ping a ball to a teammate from distance. At £11.4m, this 75-rated midfielder has to be on your shortlist: when fully developed, Tonali can reach a 90 overall.

Nicolò Zaniolo

At only 20 years of age, Nicolò Zaniolo is on the way to becoming a world-class CAM. Valued at £10.6m, the 74-rated midfielder has a potential overall rating of 88, but he can slot into many first teams if you snap him up now, too. He’s strong, aggressive, and is in control when the ball is at his feet. Grab Serie A’s Best Young Player 2018-19 now before someone else does.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden could be the future of English football, don't you want him? © EA

The only reason Foden is in and out of the Man City line-up is because of the quality Pep Guardiola has at his disposal. With an overall rating of 76 and the potential to reach 89, the future of English football is crying out for a proper run at a top club. You can make that happen. He’s quick, agile, composed, and has excellent dribbling skills. Valued at £14.5m, this CAM is one you should definitely consider. But you knew that already.

Superstar

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho could be yours, if you've got the cash © EA