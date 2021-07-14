6 ways to get the most of your mountain bike uplift day

If you can’t make it to the Alps for a spot of downhill mountain biking this year, you might be surprised to learn you can recreate that adrenaline rush at some of the best UK bike parks thanks to their uplift services.

A common sight on the pro circuit – with Red Bull Hardline even having its own service courtesy of Official Uplift Partner BFGoodrich – many UK bike parks now offer amateurs a slice of the uplift action. It’s usually a minibus with a trailer that you load your bike onto and the van does all the hard work by driving you up to the start of the trails. Fort William even has a gondola for a true Alpine riding experience.

By using this system, you maximise your day of riding by squeezing in 8-10 laps, whereas if you decide to ride uphill – even on an e-bike – you would struggle to get half that number in. Most uplifts cost in the region of £30-£40 for a day, which works out at incredibly decent value per ride.

Uplift service offered by Adrenaline Uplift © Adrenaline Uplift Revolution bike park uplift service © Jo Heard, Life in RAW Red Bull Hardline even has its own uplift service courtesy of BFGoodrich © James North

“There are so many good things about uplift – it's such a good vibe, and a great social experience,” says Gordo Hodge, owner of Scotland-based Adrenaline Uplift , which provides uplift services to Tweed Valley’s Innerleithen and Ae Forest. “Our aim is to keep people on the pedals and keep them riding, lap after lap.”

Most uplifts start early and go on until late afternoon, running in similar way to a chairlift system. Riders have the opportunity to do as many laps as they want from their day pass. “Most get nine or 10 laps in, but we've had people who do 17 in a day, which is insane,” says Gordo.

We asked Gordo and Susha Reynolds from Revolution Bike Park in Llangynog, Wales, for their advice on how to get the most out of your day on trails when using an uplift service.

1. Give your bike a pre-ride once-over

BFGoodrich's uplift transferring riders to the Red Bull Hardline start © James North

Gordo recommends undertaking basic bike checks to lower the risk of mechanical problems during your day on the uplift.

“Checking sealant in tyres and tyre pressures is a must. If you're riding the wrong pressure you'll end up with punctures, and there’s nothing worse than a mechanical putting you out for half an hour. Check your brake pads, too, and bring a spare or make sure the shop will be open to replace them if needed.”

If you’re not sure of the right pressure for the trails and conditions, ask the staff at the trail centre. “We're always on hand to answer emails and messages, or you can ask us when you arrive.”

Another bonus of uplift is they can often help if you do suffer problems. “The other day there were four riders who broke their mechs, which is unusual,” says Gordo. “We put them in the bus, dropped them at the shop and got them back on the pedals as soon as possible.”

2. Dress for the occasion

Enjoying a day of mountain biking after using Adrenaline Uplift © Adrenaline Uplift

Checking the weather forecast will have a bearing not only on your bike set-up but also your clothing for a day of uplift. Susha recommends dressing appropriately for the weather and the trails.

“A vest top in the height of summer might be OK for your local woods, but it really isn't appropriate for riding gnarly downhill,” she says. “A long-sleeve, sweat-wicking top and light gloves to protect your hands from any offs is ideal for summer. Elbow and knee pads will protect the areas that usually hit the ground first in a crash, and a full-face helmet is a must here at Revolution.”

Stashing an extra layer is always useful if the weather changes too, which it’s often known to do at higher elevations.

3. Ask the uplift driver for tips

Becci Skelton at Revolution Bike Park © Jo Heard, Life in RAW

With multiple 15-minute journeys back up to the start of the trail head, you’ve got plenty of time to chat to the driver about where’s best to ride. “Quite a few of our uplift drivers ride, so they know the hill,” says Gordo. “We have a cabin where people check in, and if they’re on their own then the team can point them in the right direction. We also have a team of qualified guides who you can book in advance if you don't want to ride solo.”

Susha agrees: “Our drivers are a friendly bunch and are here to help. Whether you need the inside scoop on the best trails that day, or new sections of trail, they'll be happy to point you in the right direction.”

4. Ease yourself into it

Red Bull Hardline even has its own uplift service courtesy of BFGoodrich © James North

“When you’re with your friends, everybody's super-pumped on the bus on the first ride up, and whoever's dropping in first has extra peer pressure from the rider behind them,” says Gordo. “I’d recommend going for a warm-up lap or two to get your eye in. Don't just get off the bus and go down gung-ho, even if you're with mates.”

Gordo advises riding one of the park’s flow tracks first to get yourself set up on the bike so you know what you're doing and hone your timing and concentration. “Most injuries occur on the first lap or the last lap of the day, and it's generally people going too fast on the first lap. Take it easy, build up the speed as you’re starting to descend, then crank it up a bit on lap two, and remember you've got at least nine laps in you depending on how quick you’re riding.”

5. Explore the entire park

There's plenty to explore at Revolution Bike Park © Jo Heard, Life in RAW

Susha says that chatting to fellow uplift riders on the drive up can help you discover trails you might have otherwise missed. “The uplift is full of like-minded folk who may have found a different route down the hill that they’re buzzing for that you’ve yet to discover.

“You might even bump into one of the Revo Trail Crew at the park,” she adds. “They can certainly give you the best tips on what’s running well that week. Revolution co-owner and head trail designer James Foster's top tip is to make sure you have a good look around. Don't just stick to the main trails, as there are plenty of hidden gems.”

6. Use uplift to train for all types of riding

The great thing about uplift is the number of descents you can get in with fresh legs. “We have riders coming from all disciplines to train on the hill,” says Gordo. “Whether it’s downhill, enduro or XC, riders visit us to use the uplift to practise descent time.”

Some riders come to cram in as many laps as they can, others use it to test suspension set-ups, and others simply come to have a great day out with their pals. Adrenaline Uplift also run women-only She Sends Weekends , where female riders can meet and ride with their friends and other female riders.