How The Goose House is enabling women and non-binary gamers

Founded a decade ago by Counter-Strike fans, The Goose House has been active in the British gaming community ever since. From April 2021, it has officially been an esports org, putting on tournaments and fielding teams in various games. Recently, it has also developed a reputation for providing women and non-binary players a safe space to embrace their passion, away from the hostility they often face in less actively moderated communities.

On March 15th and 16th, The Goose House will run its third Birds of Prey VALORANT tournament exclusively for women and marginalised genders. Watch some of the best young talent in gaming live on Twitch from 5pm GMT each day.

Ahead of the tournament The Goose House staff and community members reveal all about Birds of Prey, and why it matters.

Making it safe to play

Pyrodical at an all-genders event run by The Goose House in December 2021 © Katy Eyre

"The Goose House has always represented a safe space for me in gaming," says community manager Becks, aka Pyrodical (she/her). Becks first joined the community after becoming frustrated by "an abundance" of sexist abuse in solo queue. "The Goose House has always cracked down so hard on people who have been inappropriate, so I was always able to find friends to play with, and I never had to be worried that they'd start insulting me halfway through the game."

Rebecca 'FPRising' Waldron © FPRising

Rebecca 'FPRising' Waldron is also in the community. "It is a welcoming space that has allowed me to improve my gameplay and learn new games that I was hesitant about playing due to the toxicity I had heard about," she says. "I had been struggling to find a safe space to play games for a long time. No matter how well I played, I would find abuse somewhere."

It's a sad fact of online gaming in 2022 that non-male players continue to be targeted for abuse, despite growing efforts throughout society to educate young men on the damage caused by this behaviour. Negative attitudes towards women and marginalised genders are particularly acute in esports, which lags behind the rest of the games industry in audience diversity. According to independent reports in recent years, women in competitive gaming make up anywhere from 20-30%, compared to 40-45% across gaming more broadly. It's an imbalance that not everyone in the industry seems to care about addressing.

Safe spaces like The Goose House are invaluable, then, when it comes to nurturing passion among players who might otherwise find themselves driven away from their hobby.

Britain's got talons

The Goose House has been a liberating environment for these players, and Birds of Prey is a natural extension of that, allowing women and marginalised gender players who want to test their competitive mettle to do so without fear of intolerance or discrimination. The results have been universally positive for those involved.

"These tournaments give young girls people to aspire to be like, while also demonstrating the high level of play that is going on in the female scene," says Becks. "These tournaments give women the chance to be seen playing and noticed by people in the industry. When giving people an equal platform, sometimes you have to give extra focus on those who were neglected previously to build it to be true equality, and that's what these tournaments do."

For Megan 'meg' Clark, Esports Events Manager at The Goose House, the tournaments not only give women and marginalised gender players a space to showcase their skills, but also help make it clear to other potential players that they would be welcome, whatever their background. "Since Birds of Prey 2 I believe that the female/marginalised gender scene has grown a lot," she notes. "I think it creates a super competitive environment that gives women a chance to excel in and create a spotlight for the talent of women in games."

Work still to do

Everyone we spoke to about Birds of Prey was adamant that there is still so much more for the esports industry to do if it wants to get serious about diversifying its audience.

"While I think it's great that tournaments like Birds of Prey are giving an entry point to women and marginalised genders, I would love to see those same people competing at the top level alongside men," says community member Irene 'FeebleExcuses' Ramos (she/her). "All it takes is for one pro team to add someone to their team who isn't male to make a huge difference. Right now, I believe the responsibility to make esports in general more inclusive sits with the existing top teams in the industry."

Becks, aka Pyrodical, concurs. "I have met some incredibly intelligent, motivated and ambitious women in esports, and I would love to see companies taking on more of these women and listening to their voices," she says.

"Esports as an industry has a lot of deep-rooted sexism. It's a modern industry with many dated views, and there's a lot of work that still needs to be done. It's on the right path, but I would love to see this taken even further."