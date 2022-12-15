BMX vs. MTB: Which bike is best for you?

Each year, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship pits the best athletes in the fast-and-furious discipline against each other for a tilt at an official UCI rainbow jersey.

Unlike most other world championships though, it's possible for amateur riders to make it to the finals. Riders don't require national selection, proven race experience or a certain number of points. In fact, anyone can secure a spot at the pump track world championships – all they have to do is win a regional qualifying heat.

Pump Track is pretty unique as well in that riders can take to the course on a BMX or MTB. Not sure the key differences between the two bikes? Have a read through our handy guide below to see which one suits your needs – particularly if you're looking for something that is at home in numerous environments.

Different bikes, different purpose

Pump tracks can be ridden on both BMX and MTB © Hugo Silva / Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes down to it, each style of bike is designed to accomplish different tasks. The BMX is built for quick speed changes, extreme mobility, and strength, while the MTB is crafted for shock absorption, climbing, and the ability to dominate a variety of terrains.

Here are the five areas where these two types of bicycle differ the most:

01 1. The frame

BMXs are low, rigid and built to withstand a lot of abuse © Hugo Silva / Red Bull Content Pool

The different uses for each style of bicycle play a role in the construction of their frames.

A BMX endures significant impacts throughout its lifetime. Racing off ramps and jumps is a way of life for BMXers, and their bikes must feature a strong frame to endure this aggressive treatment. Most BMX bikes are similarly sized as their use requires a compact frame.

While mountain biking seems rugged, it is often less violent than BMX-style racing or riding. The MTB frame is typically designed for absorbing vibration and functionality. The frame of a MTB is often more flexible and is geared toward the size of the rider.

02 2. Wheels

Mountain bikes have wheels that vary from 26" all the way up to 29" © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

A BMX typically features 20- or 24-inch wheels. The tyres are designed to withstand the shock of jumps and tricks, while being able to grip properly on smooth surfaces. They are typically reinforced internally to avoid an untimely blowout when landing off big air.

A MTB requires larger wheels to navigate the rocks and holes of a typical trail. The standard size of MTB wheels is 27.5 or 29 inches but can differ based on a rider's heigh. When it comes to slopestyle or pump track, riders favour smaller, 26 inch wheels for added maneuverability. The tyres feature large, knobby grooves designed to provide a firm grip on diverse terrains.

03 3. Braking

Some BMXs have a gyro brake set-up to stop tangled cables during barspins © Ydwer van der Heide / Red Bull Content Pool

BMX bikes are often used for elaborate tricks and stunts that require the ability to spin the handlebars in both directions. Park-focused BMXs use a gyroscopic braking system that prevents the brake cable from becoming tangled in the bars. Dirt riders will lean towards just a rear brake, while some street riders ride completely brakeless.

The brakes on a BMX bike are generally found only on the rear wheel. Often, it is a type of braking system called a V-brake. The V-brake squeezes the wheel's rim to slow it down and bring the bike to a stop.

The brakes on an MTB, meanwhile, are designed to withstand intense braking on a descent without fading or failing. Disc brakes are commonplace now because of their ability to supply greater braking power and continue working in harsh conditions like mud and water.

04 4. Gears

BMXs are single speed machines and only have one gear © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Although this isn't always the rule, BMXs are single speed (meaning they have one gear), while mountain bikes tend to have a number of gears.

The settings that most BMXs are ridden in means that they require short bursts of pedalling to generate speed before gravity, pumping and momentum takes care of the rest.

Mountain bikes on the other hand can benefit from a large range of gears, particularly when the path starts to tilt upwards. Most modern bikes feature a single chainring at the front and up to 12-gear cassettes at the rear.

The only exception is jump mountain bikes. Like BMXs, these aren't designed to be ridden for long distances, so a single speed drivetrain is preferred for ease, weight and one less thing to break during falls.

05 5. The ride

While mountain bikers have suspension, BMXers absorb bumps with their arms © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer / Red Bull Content Pool

MTBs offer an undeniably smoother ride than their BMX counterparts. Suspension can be found on the front and/or rear of the bike. This allows the rider to negotiate difficult terrain without abusing their legs, arms, and rear.

The only shock absorptions found on a BMX bike are the legs and arms of the rider. BMX riders must be careful to anticipate moments of rough riding and manipulate their bodies accordingly.