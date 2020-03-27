Cadenza is the London producer making stars of his peers

Cadenza is well-versed in the difference a week can make.

Just last August the young DJ and producer (real name Oliver Rodigan) was plugging away at his various projects when a new track of his landed on streaming services without much fanfare. He and long-time collaborator Jorja Smith had thrown it together with Koffee ’s producer IzyBeats in one fun afternoon in the studio.

But soon enough, Be Honest -- also featuring man of the moment Burna Boy -- had become the de facto anthem of the summer: its slinky Latin guitars and Afro snare soundtracking love stories and backseat bus journeys across the UK. Despite Jorja Smith’s superstar status it was, in fact, her first UK top 10 hit, reaching number eight in the charts. The hot-on-all-levels, Amber Grace Johnson-directed video perfectly encapsulated summer in the city and has hit 38 million YouTube views and counting.

“It felt like something that I’d been building towards for a minute,” Cadenza explains. “I’m so glad it happened with Jorja; we’ve been working together since before Blue Lights. That’s my homie, so it makes me appreciate the win so much more." There's nothing explicitly marking the track out as a Cadenza production. But he is ego-less to a fault; a natural introvert. “I’m never trying to be famous. My whole thing is being respected for good work by my peers and people that know,” he explains. “For me being a producer is the main goal."

Assembling the Dead Set

That said, any producer worth his basslines is not going to let good material languish on a laptop. And so this week sees the release of Cadenza’s Dead Set EP -- a collection of tracks featuring the likes of Flohio , Killa P , and Kasien . Its second single, the swaggering and steely-eyed Walk Out featuring Ms Banks and Spice , dropped last week.

Walk Out displays all the markings of a Cadenza production: the teaming of a younger with a legend; a nod to his Jamaican heritage but with the late-night moodiness of London filling every corner. “It actually came out of one of our first sessions,” Cadenza explains. “[Ms Banks] just did this as something rough. We left it, but I felt like there was something about it. So I went about getting Spice on it and that’s what took it to another level."

Deep history

Connections can count for a lot in the music business, but when David Rodigan ’s your dad there’s a fine balancing act involved in ensuring that you don’t come off as either a coat-tails rider or a defensive protest act. Cadenza pulls this off with aplomb, mining the influences of his up-bringing while stamping out his own path. “You don’t want anyone to have preconceptions when they hear your music,” he says.

Cadenza’s early-years influences ripple way beyond his father. It was his brother, he explains, who brought home Fruity Loops from school when he was 13, gifting him the production bug (“I was getting bored of trying to complete Grand Theft Auto so I started doing that instead”). Then, before heading off to uni, Cadenza spent a year interning for Diplo .

When he wasn’t shadowing management he was allowed to get immersed in the LA glamour of his Silverlake studio. “He had Gwen Stefani and Bruno Mars in!” he exclaims. “These are the things that go on out there. Just like you might see Ghetts , Jammer or Skepta in London.” Before long Cadenza was releasing his own tracks for Mad Decent , alongside Fool’s Gold and Mixpak .

“Diplo is definitely a master of finding interesting ways of using people. He’s always brought together cultures that you wouldn’t think quite made sense,” he says. “Plus, he’s always early on stuff, putting it into a new context for people who wouldn’t necessarily be exposed to those artists. Which is what I love to do”.

Future talents

This bodes well for Cadenza’s future material. Over the past year he’s been in the studio with the likes of Aitch, Pa Salieu , AJ Tracey , and Sean Paul. Plus, he’s spent extensive studio time with MIA and clearly can’t wait to drop what they’ve been working on. “She’s always been a very club-friendly dance artist,” he says. “We wanted to do something that takes her sound right back to that feeling”.

Cadenza’s instinct for which artist to bring onto a track, when, and with who has been a consistent element of his career. The Dead Set EP features a track that he worked on with Clams Casino , boasting Flohio and Killa P on vocals. It was a stroke of genius to team the original Skeng man himself with a new artist coming through who shares that same once-in-a-generation whiplash energy.

Who is on his wish list of future collaborators? “Rihanna and The Neptunes would be amazing," offers Cadenza, before tempering his aspirations: "All in good time."

As keen and accustomed as Cadenza is to working with the heavy-hitters, he’s also focussed on playing a part in the stories of the next-gen. The first release from the Dead Set EP is No Guidance featuring Kasien -- a trap-inflected late-night driving track, all scary-movie xylophone sounds and nihilistic lyrics. “It’s cool to find someone that hasn’t really kicked off his own journey yet,” says Cadenza. “To be part of that from the start and see where it goes is gonna be interesting."

This year also saw Cadenza host his own production workshop in Jamaica, following up a career-defining invite to join Beyoncé’s writing camp for her Lion King release. “It was such a mad experience,” he laughs. “I was in there with every heavy hitter on the planet. You’re just like pretending you’re on their level.”

Hopefully it won’t be long before Cadenza stops feeling like a pretender. He knows better than most that your next big moment could be just around the corner. And probably when you least expect it.

