Everything worth knowing about the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War closed alpha test has been and gone, and if anything, it's only made FPS fans even hungrier for the next instalment of Activision's blockbuster shooter.

There's still a while to go before fans will be able to lay their hands on it, though – COD: Black Ops Cold War doesn't release until November 13 – but the good news is that there's a couple of early access tests going live between now and when the game goes on sale on November 13, 2020.

So if you're not sure when – or where – you can next get in on the action, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming beta.

Call of Duty Blacks Ops Cold War beta dates

There's not one but two beta weekends coming up, which means you have two chances to download the beta and get involved ahead of the game's release in November.

Weekend 1 – which takes place from October 8 to October 12 – is only available for PS4 players. October 8-9 is a PS4 Early Access test – this means you can only play on these dates if you've pre-ordered the game – while the beta opens up for all PS4 players October 10-12.

Weekend 2 takes place from October 15 to October 19. Again, the first two days are reserved for those who've pre-ordered the shooter, but at least this time PC and Xbox One players can also get in on the action; on October 17, however, the beta is open for all players across all platforms and ends on October 19.

What platforms can I play Call of Duty Blacks Ops Cold War beta on?

While the first alpha test was closed to a select few and was only available for players on PS4, the open beta will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

There's one snag, though; Weekend 1 – which runs from October 9–12 – is exclusive to PS4.

Given the alpha took up around 25GB of space on your hard drive, it's probably safe to presume the beta test will take up around the same. Hopefully, players will be able to pre-load the demo before the beta goes live to maximise their play time.

What time does Call of Duty Blacks Ops Cold War beta go live?

Activision hasn't yet confirmed the times of the test, but the alpha set went live at 8am PDT – that's 4pm UK time – so expect the same in October, too.

How do I get a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta code?

Only players who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be able to participate in the early access betas running from October 8-9 and October 17-19.

Anyone can join the open betas that open a couple of days later, though – just head to the store page on your platform of choice and download it from there.

What's available in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta?

We don't have all the details just yet, but the alpha was very much a test of Cold War's multiplayer capabilities, so players should probably expect much of the same for the beta.

The alpha included three traditional game modes across a number of maps designed for 6v6 mayhem: Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. Activision described the latter as a "TDM variant" where Operators must confirm kills by picking up enemy dog tags dropped by downed players before they are denied by the enemy team.

The maps available during the same test were Miami, Satellite, Armada, and Crossroads, although it remains to be seen if the same content will be available for the beta.

For any of you who participated in the alpha, there's good news; the snipers that blighted the alpha test should have been nerfed by the time the beta rolls around.

What do I get for participating in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta?

Beyond free access to the next big shooter before it even releases, players who get involved and help test the game will receive a little gift for their efforts.