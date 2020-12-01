Zombies may have started life as a tongue-in-cheek addition to the Call of Duty franchise, but it's gone on to have a life - pardon the pun - all of its own.

The latest iteration, Die Maschine, comes courtesy of Activision's latest COD-flavoured offering, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and it's already shaping up to be a fan favourite. Stuffed with colour, secrets, and plenty of undead denizens, of course, it blends series staples with fresh mechanics and a truly fascinating story.

If you've yet to jump in or aren't quite sure how best to get started, here's everything you need to know to make the most out of your time with Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Get it mapped out

He's putting a grave face on © Activision

Like a lot of shooters, knowing the map is key to surviving skirmishes, so when you're first venturing into Die Maschine, don't be afraid of a little exploration and getting to know your environments (and if it looks familiar, that's because Zombie fans have seen it before in the original Zombies map, Nacht der Untoten).

The mission sees you move frequently from above-ground to antechambers underground and the quicker you get accustomed to them, the easier it'll be to make a speedy retreat when things get a little frantic.

Don't forget, Activision permits private matches across all multiplayer modes, including Zombies, so if need be, hop into a private game with some pals and have a good nose around the place. The better you know the map, the better your odds of surviving it will be.

Love of your knife

Tips for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine: Love Knife © Activision

While the humble knife is often thought of as a last-resort when it comes to first-person shooters, don't be so quick to dismiss it in Cold War Zombies. For the first eleven rounds, melee hits with the knife will instakill the pesky undead hordes, and if that isn't enough to convince you, then what is?

It's also a great way of managing big hordes, particularly if they're swarming a little too closely, and once Pack-a-Punched - see below - to the aptly titled Closing Argument, it will again one-hit-kill standard enemies and dole out massive damage to the big radioactive dudes, Megaton bosses.

Pack-a-Punch

No judy, though © Activision

The Pack-a-Punch enables players to evolve their weapons and mods as they play, and it's unlikely you'll survive long if you don't make use of it, particularly as you hit double-digit rounds and encounter more elite enemies, finding it harder to hold the hordes back.

To get stuck into the Pack-a-Punch and its wonderful array of upgrades, you'll need to turn on the power, locate the Machine Part (it'll either be in the Medical Bay or Weapons Lab), and get it to the machine in the middle of your map where the portal spawned.

Once done, you can spend your hard-earned Essence - which is the green goo you gather when destroying those zombies - to buy the upgrades that turn your humble firearms into bonafide murder machines, but be cautious; at 5,000, 15,000 and 30,000 respectively, those upgrades are anything but cheap.

Gallo is the best default weapon

Gallo-lay-low © Activision

For the first time in Call of Duty's Zombie modes, players are able to bring in any loadout from the main multiplayer mode, and one of the best default weapons out there right now is the Gallo SA12 shotgun. Make sure you hold on to this, upgrading as and when you can, and Pack-a-Punch it as soon as you're able to afford it.

Of course, if you stumble upon the Ray Gun or the D.I.E. Shockwave via one of the mystery boxes, then that's even better, as they're undoubtedly the best firearms in the game right now.

Perking up

Need for Speed © Activision

Perks aren't new to Zombies, but that doesn't make them any less important. There are six different flavoured perks currently available right now from vending machines across the Die Maschine map: Jugger-Nog, Quick Revive, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, Deadshot Daiquiri, and an all-new Perk debuting in Black Ops Cold War: Elemental Pop.

That said, the newest perk, Elemental Pop shouldn't be your first port of call. Instead, prioritise Hugger-Nog, which increases your health by 50hp, Stamin-Up, which boosts your sprint speed, and Super Cola, which increases your reload speed - a must if you're aiming down sights at an angry horde.

Getting crafty

Grave new world © Activision

Finally, don't forget to routinely recycle your salvage and craft a selection of better tools, such as Cymbal Monkeys or a Chopper Gun. It's easy to forget as you scramble for better guns and perks, but they could make the difference between surviving a wave or succumbing to it...