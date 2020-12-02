Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Ending guide: How to get each Ending

It's all change for Call of Duty in 2020 as Raven and Treyarch mix things up with the latest Activision FPS. The campaign is something of a departure from the usual straight-corridor shooter that's defined the series' action for so long.

Now, branching storylines, optional objectives and more besides are the name of the game... and all that leads to an open-ended story that can have a variety of different endings. The Bad Ending, in our eyes, is probably the best, just because it's so stupid and unashamedly CoD. The Good Ending is alright if you're a do-gooder who's into saving the world and stuff.

These endings are off-the-wall, even by Call of Duty standards, and you're going to have to see them yourself to believe them. To that end, we've assembled the guide below. It's brimming with spoilers, naturally.

Black Ops Cold War endings – How many endings are there in Black Ops Cold War?

There are technically three endings in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War © ACTIVISION

Black Ops Cold War has three endings: a Good Ending , and two variations of a Bad Ending . These Endings will show once you've wrapped up all the missions in the game, and a short recap has played through that reiterates all the actions you've taken in the campaign to date.

If you complete both Operation Red Circus and Operation Chaos correctly, this cutscene will play out slightly differently... although it has no bearing on the actual final mission.

The choices you make throughout the campaign in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War don't actually matter quite as much as the game would have you believe. Though you get the opportunity to reply with multiple choices in dialogue and can opt to tackle optional objectives... none of it really matters. What actually matters is merely the choice you make at the end of the Identify Crisis mission.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – How to get the Good Ending

A personal sacrifice is required to get the good ending © ACTIVISION

The best ending you can achieve in the game is one that doesn’t stray from what you'd expect in Black Ops canon. The US – as you'd expect – comes out on top, and the nukes nestled away in every major European city are disarmed.

In Identity Crisis , once Adler's weird psychological torture is over (you'll see what we mean when you play through the mission yourself), you'll be prompted to either tell Adler where Perseus is hiding or lie to the agent and get one over on him for torturing you.

For the Good Ending, you will want to tell Adler the truth. You will then be taken to a new mission – The Final Countdown – after which you will be shown the Good Ending. Though whether an ending that sees the main character of a game executed in cold blood really is 'Good' we'll leave to your discretion.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – How to get the Bad Ending

Adler may well be the real villain of Black Ops Cold War, after all © Activision

Now, for the more interesting and fun ending. As above, o trigger the Bad Ending, most of the weight comes down on the choice you make in Identity Crisis. You're going to want to lie to Adler in order to unlock the Ashes to Ashes mission, which leads you and your caretakers to Duga which is nothing but an abandoned facility. Uh oh. Adler, understandably miffed, will shoot you on the spot.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – How to get the 'best' Bad Ending

To achieve the best version of the Bad Ending, there is something else you can do in the safehouse you launch missions from. A little bit of exploration will yield the discovery of a padlocked gate in the rear of the warehouse. You'll need a code to remove the lock and get through this gate, and that can be solved by finding three articles mentioned on the clipboard beside the gate.

Here's where you can find each one.

Clinical Record : On the wall next to the locked gate.

Warren Commission: Right in front of the locked gate, on the floor.

Dallas News Article: On the wall of the Dark Room behind the mission briefing area.

Use this radio to call in a threat to Perseus © ACTIVISION

Each of these articles will have some very, very badly hidden numbers on them which, when extrapolated and ordered, create the code 112263 – the date of the Kennedy assassination (if you use the mm/dd/yy US date format).

Breaking into this room will reward you with an arcade filled with legacy Activision curios, as well as a radio that you can use to unlock the super Bad Ending (though this radio only activates right towards the end of the game). If you've done all this just before you lie to Adler, you will have just under a minute to run to the radio and warn Perseus that you've been rumbled.