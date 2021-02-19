Rule the Warzone with Jukeyz' Warzone loadout

With the speed that Warzone's meta changes, it can be difficult to stay ahead of the game, especially for casual players who are tuning it for a couple of games with their pals every night.

Red Bull athlete Jukeyz plays one class pretty much every time he touches down on Verdansk. He's been using the same class with fairly minor tweaks ever since Warzone exploded onto the scene back in 2020. He's mixed in a bit of that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War magic when that game was blended into Warzone back in December.

This is a class that favours an aggressive playstyle, and Jukeyz uses it to rack up a ton of frags every game. If you can stomach high-tempo play, you should be able to use it yourself to keep your opponents on the backfoot and keep the kills coming.

Who knows, maybe you can even earn some bragging rights with your friends as you carry them to the win.

The Class

This is the same class set-up that Jukeyz runs, most games. © Activision

Jukeyz runs with the CR-56 AMAX as a primary, and the MAC-10 as a secondary. We'll dig into more on those below, but the key thing to know here is how they fit together with the perks.

The meta currently plays with a pseudo-stealth perk loadout that involves counter-detection perks Ghost and cold-blooded, with tracker in your third slot to see footsteps of any enemies you detect. That is not what Jukeyz runs: his set-up is much more aggressive, combining these perks:

Double-time

Overkill

Amped

Jukeyz takes these perks to give him pace. "You run Double Time and your mobility goes up massively," says Jukeyz. "You can run a lot quicker. You can slide better. You can move. I love being in the power position and positioning myself to pop bullets into guys and then rush into them with the MAC-10."

This focus on early aggression means Overkill is necessary, a perk which enables you to get two fully specced out guns and you're ready for a fight when most people only have one specced-out gun and a sidearm or some floor loot. With Overkill, you're packing more.

"Then there's Amped," adds Jukeyz. "Wow. I don't think I could play with anything else but Amped. As soon as you see how quick you actually switch your weapons when you use Amped why would you bother with anything else?"

These picks should let you charge around the place full force, and while your'e susceptible to enemies using detection tech like the snapshot grenade, UAV or heartbeat sensor, but chances are the enemy will instantly recognise you

"I'm always running with MAC out. Again, an advantage of having Amped is if you're just running with the MAC-10 out and you see someone, you can just switch it. I don't know how quick it is yet, but it's quick. Suddenly, quick switch and your AMAX is just out, so I'm always running with the MAC-10 out to keep that mobility up, switching to the AMAX for accurate shots.

The Primary

This AMAX is great for long-mid range © Activision

The CR-56 AMAX is a monster in the meta right now, and delivers a real punch at mid to long range. Jukeyz runs it with the following:

Monolithic Silencer

XRK Zodiac S440

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

VLK 3.0x Optic

"I don't like the scopes on the Black Ops Cold War guns," says Jukeyz, namechecking the increasingly popular FFAR and M16. "This AMAX is set up for mid to long range, and I love the VLK with the T-pose reticle.

"I feel like the normal VLK, with the red dot in the middle, I feel like when I use that it jumps a lot more. It's weird. But if you use this T Pose, it looks like it doesn't move at all. For long range, it's easy."

You should be using your AMAX to engage outside of 30 metres. Fire accurately at an enemy as you move towards them.

The Secondary

This MAC-10 can bully entire squads if you're close enough © Activision

Jukeyz MAC-10 doubles down on the gun's close-range abilities, and it's his mainstay, whether he's sweeping buildings or advancing on an enemy squad. He runs it as follows:

5.9" Task Force

Field Agent Grip

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Serpent Wrap

No Stock

This thing is a pocket rocket. When you get close, aim for the middle of your nearest enemy and fire till your kill XP pops up.