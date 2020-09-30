Everything new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6

One whole year into one of the biggest Call of Duty releases in recent memory, and things are starting to get spooky. Season 6 has arrived, and while the existence of content drops over the next few weeks might make the Season feel empty at the start, that’s just not the case.

Whether you’re playing Warzone or Modern Warfare, there’s plenty to get stuck into here; from new weapons and operators, a functioning subway system to fight over in Verdansk to a two-week-long Halloween event that’s still shrouded in mystery, there's a lot set to arrive in-game soon. Here's what you need to know about what's coming (and what's already here).

Warzone

Essentially the poster child of the whole franchise at this point, Warzone welcomes a reasonably large map size update with Season 6. Once you’re done exploring the tunnels beneath Verdansk, be sure to check out the new game mode before it disappears forever: it’s a welcome combination of Battle Royale and Plunder,all centered around the game’s armoured vehicles and their massive machine guns.

Map Changes

Subway System

The new fast travel system in Warzone is a smart addition © Activision

By far the biggest update to Warzone this Season is the underground expansion of Verdansk. Just as the bunkers opened up to give us more space to fight, the subterranean tunnels of the region’s public transport system have been uncovered.

A total of seven stations now link key areas of Verdansk’s outer perimeter together, offering a faster route around the map. It’s a fast travel system in everything but name. You won’t be able to freely explore the tunnels linking the map together, but fight off anyone on the train platform, and you’ll be whisked away to the next station in the sequence in seconds. The platforms of each metro station do carry loot, so expect contention before you’re able to take a ride.

The train won’t take you to a station that falls outside the safe zone, so aside from the opposition looking to take it for themselves, it’s a risk-free way of getting around the map quickly.

Modes

Armored Royale

Armored Royale is a more intense version of the battle royale setup © Activision

Remember how much trouble Infinity Ward had with vehicles in the early days of Warzone? Clearly, it doesn’t: the developer is confident enough to give us a whole Warzone mode just for our favourite rigs.

Armored Royale requires a full squad to participate in, and it won’t be around forever. As the name implies, it’s focused around vehicular combat. Once you drop in, you find a rig and take to the road – using the Truck Upgrade shop on the back of the ride to beef it up as the match goes on.

You can redeploy as much as you want, but once your rig is gone, you’re done. That’s where those upgrades come in: play smart and you’ll be able to fix it up at the Repair Station before the mounted machine guns of another team’s truck shred your own.

Traditional boots on the ground combat is still a thing, too. You can hop in and out of the vehicle to take on targets the old-fashioned way, but stray too far from your ride and you’ll have a hard time protecting your only lifeline. Given just how much easier it is to get around with a set of wheels than on your legs alone, the gas circle shrinks at a faster rate, so expect a more chaotic match than you’re used to.

Guns

SP-R 208 -- Marksman Rifle

The SP-R 208 -- Marksman Rifle is a sniper's delight © Activision

The instantly recognisable SP-R 208 finally makes it into the game with Season 6. Unlocked at a measly Tier 15, it won’t be long before you’re taking this beautiful bolt-action marksman rifle for a hunt. It’s popularity out in the field makes it heavily customisable, so no matter how it goes against your individual playstyle, there’s a way to fine-tune it into something you avid snipers won’t want to live without.

AS VAL -- Assault Rifle

AS Val is an Assault Rifle for advanced mid- to long-range players © Activision

The AS VAL Assault Rifle packs a mighty punch into a body designed to be near-silent. By that, we mean it has a silencer built-in, so there’s no need to go rummaging around for one in Warzone when you have better things to be doing.

This curious weapon is billed as being 'subsonic', meaning targets could theoretically hear a shot coming before it lands -- hence the need to silence the thing and force it into the stealth role. It features a high rate of fire, making it inherently prone to heavy recoil. If you’re up for the challenge of being a covert operator from a distance, the AS VAL is ready for you. All you need to do is reach Tier 31 in the Season 6 Battle Pass to unlock it.

Butterfly Knife

Those missing the days of the ballistic knife aren’t about to get their grand return to form, but the impending introduction of the Butterfly Knife will at least please anyone looking for a more manual approach to lodging a blade into someone’s eye socket. You get a good look this weapon in the Season 6 trailer, though you probably won’t be able to whistle to get someone’s attention before slinging it into their skull – but you can imagine it.

Coming Soon

Haunting of Verdansk -- Oct. 20 to Nov. 3

Spooky times are ahead for Warzone players © Activision

While it’s still some time away, we can only dream of what Call of Duty’s Halloween event will look like. For a franchise that started with recreations of historic wars, some attribute its lasting appeal with the introduction of the now-classic Zombies mode -- one that was notably missing from this year’s release.

Now, it seems as if we’re finally about to get our wish. Just as Blackout was ravaged by the undead in the previous Call of Duty release, Verdansk looks likely to receive similar treatment. The new Vampire Bat finishing move is a precursor to all things spooky coming in late October, but we’ll have to wait on the finer details. It's set to feature multiple modes, so there should be something to suit everyone.

Modern Warfare

On the traditional multiplayer side of the game, Modern Warfare is getting a boatload of new modes in the run up to the launch of Black Ops: Cold War – and a fair amount of new maps, too. There’s a reason the update has made the already beefy install around 12.5% larger. For Season Pass holders, the two new Allegiance Operators are the highlight we’ll focus on first.

Operators

Farah and Nikolai bring the heat to Season 6 of Modern Warfare © Activision

Farah

Hailing from Urzikstan, Farah Ahmed Karim is the founder and commander of the Urzikstan Liberation Force, and what a force she is. A life spent facing war has honed her combat abilities, with Tier-1 SAS training likely rounding off any rough edges in her skillset.

She’s unlocked either through a direct purchase, or by picking up the Season 6 battle pass. The first reward is her legendary Halmasti skin, which will unlock her as a playable Operator as well.

Nikolai

Nikolai is described as a patriotic man whose love for his country is only mirrored by his love of weapons. He may look like a trigger-happy troublemaker, but despite a history shrouded in mystery, he’s the type to always ebb on the side of fair play.

The Russian operator is the Tier-100 reward for the Season 6 Battle Pass, where he comes with a navy-striped shirt as part of his legendary Arms Broker skin.

Maps

Mialstor Tank Factory -- Multiplayer

The Tank Factory isn't all fun and games... © Activision

Battles here will mostly take place in the space between the two factory buildings, either up on the joining corridors, or in the snow-laded battlefield below. As teams fight to push across either side, the dominant force will maintain control on the high ground as the opposing team struggles to get back on top. Ample cover and the space below the workshop can help a struggling team make a break for high ground or flank the other team. It’s available in 6v6 and 10v10 modes.

Broadcast -- Multiplayer

Broadcast is back as a proper multiplayer map © Activision

Another returning favorite from the original Modern Warfare, Broadcast is baked into Verdansk already, but it’s now available as a standard map. The main lobby won’t offer much protection against enemies already occupying the upper floor, but with enough running around the corridors and offices above, players will naturally clash in the newsroom.

Station -- Gunfight

Don't remain stationary too long or you're gonna get hunted © Activision

Symmetrically designed (like all good Gunfight maps), Station sets the stage for two teams of two to go head-to-head. It’s not a remake of the World at War map, but a new map likely tossed in to go with the standard multiplayer mode a taste of Warzone’s big train update. These trains are stationary, though, so don’t be afraid to wander onto the tracks and weave between carriages to get the drop on your target.

Verdansk Riverside -- Ground War

Recognise this place? Verdansk comes to Ground War this Season © Activision

Modern Warfare’s biggest multiplayer mode is incorporating a piece of the map that’s likely cannibalised its population. Verdansk Riverside is everything people look for in a Ground War map: multitudes of terrain elevation, limited opportunities to camp, and more reason to stay out in the open where snipers, tanks, and planes can work their magic.

New Modes

Killstreak Confirmed

This one speaks for itself. It’s an extended take on the classic Kill Confirmed playmode where instead of collecting tags to increase your team’s score count, you’re collecting them to unlock killstreaks. Kills on their own won’t unlock streaks, and given how much those mean to people, expect the rush to collect tags to lead to a distinctively more objective-based match.

Coming Soon

Hardpoint Hills & Kills -- Week 2

Hardpoint already focuses on capturing and holding a point on the map. We don’t have any real details on this one just yet, but the tagline is enough to have us assume kills will play a part in the scoring process too.

Gun Game TDM -- Week 3

Here’s one that is self-explanatory, though. Gun Game TDM should simply turn the classic gamemode into a team-based affair. Expect your own progression through the gun selection to not affect your allies. It’s still a race to the finish, but you won’t be holding your team back by getting stuck with a handgun.

HQ Firefight -- Week 3

With Hardpoint getting a new variation, it makes sense for its tougher sibling to get one as well. It’s more of less the same deal -- both holding the point and securing kills adds to your teams score. As usual, respawns are disabled for the controlling team, so a solid defence becomes just as important as a strategic offense.

Gunfight Tournament -- Week 4+

It’s back! Gunfight Tournament is setting up a pattern of reappearing for a set time with each new season. We won’t know which map it’ll take place on until the time comes, but just knowing it’s on the horizon is enough for us.

For those who’ve yet to take on the challenge, it’s your regular Gunfight match with a new win condition -- you have to win four rounds in a row to be crowned the victor. Do so, and you’ll get a nice reward. You did last season, at least.

TDM Snipers Only -- Week 4+