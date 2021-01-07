Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's a semi-automatic marksman rifle – the (in)famous DMR 14) has been nerfed. The weapon, which has becom infamous in recent weeks thanks to its ability to immediately down even a fully-armoured player in Warzone, has been de-powered by developers Treyarch and Raven Software after complaints about the gun ripped through the latest Call of Duty game's community.

You can dominate at range with the DMR-14 © ACTIVISION

Now that the weapon has been suitably declawed, you may be on the hunt for another weapon that has the same sort of stopping power. Whilst other setups in the game may not be the meta-defining nonsense we saw from the DMR, there are still a few reliable go-tos you can make use of if you're eager to hedge your bets against other Warzone players in the battle royale.

Type 63

Type 63 is one of the best guns to scratch your DMR itch © Activision

The semi-automatic tactical rifle is probably you're best bet if you want to go in with a like-for-like replacement to the DMR. With high damage and reliable accuracy (at the expense of lower ammo capacity), this gun offers you a lot of control with minimal impact on damage output. The gun, thanks to its designation as a tactical rifle, offers excellent visibility and control while firing.

Better yet, the gun actually has a faster time to kill with shots to the body – even compared to the pre-nerfed DMR 14. Though you'll notice a slight hit to your damage with headshots and at super-long ranges, the Type 63 is certainly a worthy replacement if you just can't get on with the now under-powered DMR. Your best setup for the gun will likely be:

Muzzle: GRU Silencer

Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Ammunition : 38 Rnd Speed Mag

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 is a good gun... in the right hands © Activision

The Kilo 141 has long been the go-to for players that like to use an Assault Rifle at range. If you're a more skilled player that knows how to land consistent shots (rather than relying on spray and pay), this gun is going to complement your play style well. Pair the weapon's low recoil with its variable mag size, and you've got a gun that can be surprisingly malleable – once you know its limits.

If you often engage players that miss shots in a firefight – but you're pretty consistent yourself – this gun will have you coming out on top every time. Keep yourself off the minimap with the Monolithic Suppressor and attack at range, and you should be able to make this weapon a reliable, lethal companion. You may want a setup to look like:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 100 Round Drums

PKM

The PKM can be unwieldy, but once mastered it's a lethal tool © Activision

Light Machine Guns don't really factor into the Warzone meta at the time of writing, but now we're seeing some shake-ups to the major guns, it may be time to give the oft-maligned class of gun a second chance. If you're eager to step into the world of high damage and high recoil, you'll find the PKM can keep pace with the best Kilo and AMAX setups out there.

It remains to be seen whether sniping will remain such an issue now that we've seen the DMR-14 falloff damage alter, but in any case the PKM's hefty magazine allows for some pretty intense suppressing fire. It's a slower weapon than you may be used to, but once you get a feel for its staccato rhythm, you'll find it's a surprisingly effective gun. Here's the setup you'll want to run:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9″ Extended Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

M16

The M-16 is a lethal weapon wherever you are on the field © ACTIVISION

The M16 is one of the most popular and efficient guns in Black Ops Cold War's dedicated multiplayer mode, and we may see it gain the same sort of popularity in Warzone, too, now that the DMR 14 will be shelved buy most players. This rifle is lethal at range, and hopefully will scratch the itch for high-impact, long-range weaponry the DMR has left you with. The M16 can have a lot of kick, though, so upping your stability is a great idea for anyone that struggles to control recoil.

Getting some good optics on it and making sure its recoil is predictable is essential, and upping your ammo reserves doesn't hurt, either. It can be a tad cumbersome, but learning how it kicks and being accurate with it should help you get a pretty impressive TTK. An ideal set up looks like this: