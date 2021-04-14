Call of Duty Warzone: Where to drop guide with Jukeyz

If you're looking for the best drop locations on the Warzone maps, it can be hard to find the right place that is both filled with loot and relatively consistent when it comes to competition.

Sure, every game is different, and flinging yourself into the same location every time isn't always going to offer the same rewards. But it's essential that you know your locations and play your cards right as often as possible in order to get ahead of your enemies.

As with just about any other battle royale title out there, knowing the latest hot zones is essential if you want to get ahead of your opponents as quickly as possible.

To that end, we've had a chat with Call of Duty Warzone pro, and streamer extraordinaire, Jukeyz. Jukeyz plays one class pretty much consistently when he gets boots on the ground in Verdansk, and he's been playing every day (give or take) since Warzone became the battle royale of choice back in 2020. As such, there's no one better suited to tell you the best rules of engagement for anyone dropping into Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Call of Duty Warzone: Best place to land?

Vehicles are an important part of Warzone – don't overlook them © Activision

"Recently, I've been going to the Stadium more than anywhere else because it's really handy to get quick money," Jukeyz tells us. "Once you get there, more often than not, you can just straight away get these three orange boxes and from there you can get all the loadout money you need from one room."

Even if you're in a rush to get to the Stadium first, it's worth remembering not to cut your chute: if you have cut your chute at any point during the landing, then the auto-deployment that so often saves you from death-on-impact with the floor will not trigger, ending your Warzone session before it's even really begun. It's worth trying to be quick – just don't get careless.

Call of Duty Warzone: Best tactics to start

What's the best thing to do once you're starting up a game of Warzone? © Activision

If you're playing in a team, it's worth splitting up – as Jukeyz points out, it makes more sense for you to get as much of a good setup as possible early, when enemy threats aren't quite so well-equipped to deal with you. "If I go for the Stadium, one of my teammates will go for one of the helicopters nearby, so by the time I've looted, he can pick me up and we're ready to move on and get into the game."

It's worth noting that this specific information could very quickly change, but the general idea is the same: it's likely that there's not going to be a Stadium soon, but there will be a location that gives good cash or loot, and that will more likely than not be accessible to air vehicles. Make sure one member of the team collects loot whilst one provides an escape route, and you should be golden.

Call of Duty Warzone: Best guns to go for

This is the same class set-up that Jukeyz runs, most games. © Activision

So you've dropped, you've got a mate about to pick you up and take you to a firefight in a chopper or another vehicle – but are you well-equipped enough to take on whoever might be waiting for you? "If you're going to be gatekeeping, you're best off having an AR," explains Jukeyz. "It'll just be the best, most versatile gun type for that kind of tactic."

It's always worth having someone armed with a sniper if you can afford the space, too – the range of a good sniper (and a player with a good shot) will let you punch through a defensive line, which is especially handy towards the end of a match when the ring starts bearing down on you.