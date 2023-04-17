Take a look at Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Torque AL Kaos Theory

Bike
Kaos Seagrave has established himself as one of the hottest young talents in mountain biking.
The 23-year-old has stunned the MTB community with his unique and often unpredictable riding style at major events, such as Red Bull Hardline, Fest Series, Crankworx, and the UCI Downhill World Cup circuit.
Kaos' weapon of choice for 2023 is his brand new, custom-painted Canyon Torque AL – 'Kaos Theory'
Canyon CLLCTV's freeride prodigy recently made his way to New Zealand for his first event of the season at Crankworx Rotorua. Starting the week was the Whip-Off - something he is certainly no stranger to, having already bagged a handful of podiums in past years, including a sensational win at Innsbruck in 2021 with a broken wrist.
Watching Kaos throw it sideways for the crowd, there was no doubt he'd brought that same energy to the Southern Hemisphere, as the judges called him in for second place, where he was flanked on the podium by good friend Kade Edwards in third and teammate Edgar Briole in first.
01
Canyon Torque AL Kaos Theory: in photos
Kaos' weapon of choice for 2023 is his brand new, custom-painted Canyon Torque AL - 'Kaos Theory'. You can see the bike in action here.
His custom rig is built of an aluminium alloy, making it both lightweight and durable enough to handle the vast array of riding he throws at it.
The bike has been created especially for Kaos, and the holographic patterns you see within the design are inspired by a complex scientific study known as 'Chaos Theory' - see what they did there?
According to Google, 'Chaos Theory', "studies systems that appear to be random or unpredictable but are actually deterministic and governed by mathematical laws" - which doesn't stray too far from Kaos' wild yet calculated approach to riding.
Kaos's suspension includes a Fox 40 Factory GRIP2 fork in the front, and a Fox Float Factory X2 shock in the rear, both tuned super stiff - an ideal set up for huge senders. On the rare occasions he's not in the air, his Schwalbe Magic Mary Super DH tyres keep him planted, running 27.5 front and rear to keep things extra playful.
Kaos is running a complete Shimano set-up on the drivetrain, with the exception of his Crankbrothers Stamp 7 Seagrave addition pedals. His riding is predominately gravity-driven, so the Shimano Saint mech is locked into a single gear, keeping things simple.
02
Canyon Torque AL Kaos Theory: The full specs
- Frame: Cayon Torque AL 27.5 (Medium)
- Fork: Fox 40 Factory GRIP2
- Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory
- Brakes: Shimano Saint with 203mm Ice-Tec Rotors
- Cranks: Shimano XT 165mm with 34t Chainring
- Mech: Shimano Saint
- Cassette: Shimano Ulterga 10 Speed 10-25
- Chain: Shimano XTR 10 Speed
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7 (Seagrave Edition)
- Wheels: DT Swiss Hubs with DT Swiss EX511 Rims
- Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super DH Ultra Soft (27.5x2.4)
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar at 760mm Width & 30mm Rise
- Stem: Renthal Integra at 10mm Rise, 45mm Reach & 31.8 Clamp