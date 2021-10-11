Catie Munnings during the Extreme E Desert X-Prix, Saudi Arabia, 2021
© Extreme E / Motorsport Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Motoring

Catie Munnings reveals how she’s saving the world, one race at a time

The Extreme E driver tells the benefits of "a new era" of motorsport, how she's been inspired by Red Bull Basement, and why Prince William could have been a contender...
Written by Joe Ellison
5 min readPublished on
Since bounding onto the professional rally scene at the age of 17, Catie Munnings has excelled on practically every terrain there is. Now, as part of the debut season for Extreme E, an off-road electric SUV championship raising awareness for climate change, the 23-year-old can be found gunning it around the most remote places on earth, from glaciers in Greenland to sand dunes in Saudi Arabia to beaches in Senegal.
Be bold with your ideas. If it hasn’t been done that doesn’t mean it’s not possible.
Catie Munnings
Catie has had a blistering start to life in Extreme E. In Greenland in August, she won her first race for Andretti United, alongside teammate Timmy Hansen. Not a bad result, considering the field included rally icon Sébastien Loeb and ex-F1 star Jenson Button.
Catie Munnings (GBR) and Timmy Hansen (SWE) posing in front of the Russell glacier after winning the Extreme E stop in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland on August 29, 2021
Catie and Timmy celebrate in front of Greenland's Russell glacier
© Sam Bagnall / Red Bull Content Pool
Speaking at the recent LaunchPad event in London for Red Bull Basement — a global competition and workshop welcoming student ideas for the most impactful solutions of tomorrow (entries close on 24 October) — Catie talked about the mind-blowing innovation and subsequent challenges that have shaped the inaugural season so far.
Rally · 10 min
Catie Munnings talks to InnovateHer's Chelsea Slater
“In the desert, it's about keeping the battery cool — we’re using fans this year and we’ll use liquid next year," she tells Chelsea Slater, co-founder of InnovateHER. "The motors are charged by hydrogen fuel cells so the only by-product of our racing is water. We take our own generators around the world with us and they stay on a ship as it’s the most sustainable way of transporting our equipment around. Everything goes on the ship – hospitality, cars. We don’t fly anything."
Racing, of course, is only the tip of the proverbial iceberg for those competing in the new series. "Each location is facing a different climate issue," explains Catie. "When we go as drivers we’re not just there to race, we get to a location a few days early and we’re on the ground with the local people, whether that’s planting trees or cleaning beach plastics or regenerating the beach for turtles to live on."
Calling on Red Bull Basement entrants to think equally big, Catie uses Extreme E as an example of what can be achieved when the right idea meets the right moment: "Over the space of a year I’ve signed for a championship that didn’t even exist a year ago and is now pioneering. Be bold with your ideas. If it hasn’t been done that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. It's an amazing opportunity to use the resources Red Bull has globally and to connect with loads of likeminded people."
Catie Munnings (GBR) and Timmy Hansen (SWE) seen during Extreme E in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland on August 28, 2021
Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen driving in Greenland on August 28, 2021
© Colin McMaster/Red Bull Content Pool
In order to get a true flavour of Red Bull Basement, the rally ace spent time with last year's global winners, Paramveer Bhachu and Joanna Power of Brunel University, whose idea was an eco-washing machine using recycled shower water to clean clothes. “It was really cool. It’s inventive and I love that way of thinking. I joked that I definitely wouldn’t be able to use that water after I come back from a rally stage as the shower would just be black with mud and dust."
Extreme E star Catie Munnings
Catie Munnings is one of the most exciting talents in motorsport
© Marian Chytka / Red Bull Content Pool
Then again, perhaps an eco-dryer might have been more useful for Catie of late, as she revealed how the pros have had to adjust to a few less luxuries on the road: "I didn’t have a towel for the whole of the first week in Saudi Arabia. I was drying myself on a t-shirt! But that’s part of the adventure, and you can’t expect there to be five-star hotels in the most remote locations on the planet. Everyone has been really cool at mucking in together."
This is the new era of motorsport
Catie Munnings
Other guest speakers at Red Bull Basement LaunchPad included Sam Jones of Gener8, who talked about helping people through technology. Which struck a chord with Catie: "I’m not particularly good at technology so it hadn’t been something I’d thought about before," she admitted. "I don’t code and I’d always been scared off it, but listening to Sam talk about how people don’t need that experience to be able to create a business in tech was really interesting."
Luckily for motorsports fans, she's not giving up the day job just yet, and hopes her latest venture into Extreme E will go some way to changing perceptions about electric cars: "This is the new era of motorsport," she said. "It shows you can have the action, that the racing isn’t at all lame, there’s still the crashes that people want to see, the tight finishes, the jumps. Our Extreme E car is already faster than a WRC car at full power.
It's already got a royal seal of approval at any rate, having seen Prince William test drive one of the new Extreme E cars in Scotland earlier this year, with Catie riding shotgun. "He’s an ambassador for the Earthshot Prize and had heard about the difference we are making sustainability-wise through sport," she said. "He was really good and could easily be a top racing driver. You can tell when someone’s just got a natural feeling behind the wheel. He’s driven a lot, his dad was into cars and he was telling me about the ones he had growing up. He was totally in tune with the car so it was a really fun experience."
Motoring
Technology