Saved By Sport
Claude Umuhire
I was close to accepting that I was Claude the homeless guy. Running helped me find myself again.
"I was close to accepting that I was Claude the homeless guy. Running helped me find myself again."
Published on
In 2011, when Claude Umuhire became homeless in London aged 19, it stripped him of his dignity, self-worth and confidence. The young man who, just four months earlier, had been embarking on an exciting new chapter of his life – his first year of university – was suddenly desperate and alone, and had turned to drink and drugs to help himself cope.
A chance encounter 10 months later with a co-founder of The Running Charity, though, led Claude to discover a love of running – and undergo an extraordinary journey of personal change.
Now a Programmes Coach at the charity, he uses running to help give young homeless people the confidence they need to find a way out of homelessness.
Fractured families
As an infant, Claude lost his father and two younger siblings in a massacre during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. His mother was also injured and, in 1996, she fled Rwanda to receive treatment for her injuries in the UK. Family members from Tanzania came to Rwanda to take Claude to Tanzania, and five years later he was finally reunited with his mother when he moved to London thanks to a government scheme.
After finishing school, Claude went on to study Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Derby but dropped out after his first year.
“It was definitely something I wanted to do but I was far from home and I didn’t particularly enjoy it at the time," he says. "I quickly figured out that it wasn’t for me.”
Having grown up in Africa where education is considered crucial for financial stability, Claude’s mother took his decision badly.
“It caused a lot of friction between me and her to the point that I decided I needed to leave,” he says. “It was a continuous argument and it was very difficult to be in the same place as her. When I went to university she also decided to downsize from a house to a flat in Camden. Being a teenager, there wasn’t much space, which caused a lot of friction. I thought I was better off being by myself.”
© Claude Umuhire
Life on the streets
After leaving, home Claude sofa surfed for two weeks, but ran out of friends who were able to put him up and, in January 2011, he became homeless. For eight months, he slept rough on the streets of Camden and central London.
“It was definitely a rough period of my life," he says. "In my group of friends, I was only one of two who decided to go to university while others just went straight into work. I went from being this person who was going to do something really great with their life to being homeless and alone. Having no one to help me put me in a very dark place.”
During this time, Claude would visit his local council for help but because he was male, healthy and 19 years old (therefore: an adult), he wasn’t a priority and didn't qualify for support.
They sent him to the New Horizon Youth Centre, a support network that helps young homeless people find accommodation and employment. Claude had refugee status in the UK, but he'd lost his ID and travel documents and couldn’t prove who he was, so they were unable to find him a hostel.
“I became very depressed," he says. "As time went on I was very close to accepting that this was going to be my life for the foreseeable future.
It was definitely a rough period in my life. I didn’t quite get to the point of feeling suicidal, but I started to have dark thoughts
“Being in London, one of the richest cities in Europe, I thought there would definitely be help out there. That was a tough lesson for me. I began spending time with other homeless people and, when I heard their stories about how long they'd been homeless for, I started to lose that hope I had at the beginning.”
Claude started turning to drink and drugs for solace. “It was a very challenging moment in my life," he says. "I didn’t quite get to the point of feeling suicidal, but I started to have dark thoughts."
The first steps of change
Enter The Running Charity into Claude's life. After sleeping rough for eight months, Claude desperately needed help and decided to go back to New Horizon. "I just wanted somewhere to sleep at night because it was starting to get really difficult for me," explains Claude. "At that time I was sorting out ID issues and they sent me to a night shelter so I spent six-to-eight months in night shelters and I would continue to go to New Horizon for breakfast. That’s where I met one of the co-founders of The Running Charity, Alex Eagle."
A Sports Development Worker, Alex would spend time chatting with Claude while they lifted weights together, while Alex also hosted group sessions for men at New Horizon, which Claude attended, where they could talk about any issues they were experiencing.
I actually believed that I deserved to have a place to call my home or a job to call my own, these were things I had lost when I was homeless
"That’s when the other [The Running Charity] co-founder, James Gilley, visited there," explains Claude, "and he talked about his friend who had died from an overdose and they only found out when he died that he was homeless. He wanted to do something in his friends honour so the idea he had was to get a bunch of young people who are homeless and train them up and get them to run the London Marathon."
“The group of us were like, 'That’s never going to happen!'", Claude says. "Running wasn’t a sport we thought was accessible. Even as a young black male I didn’t see it as a sport that related to me.”
But Claude attended the The Running Charity pilot sessions at New Horizon, where he trained three times a week.
“What I liked most about training was that for the first time since becoming homeless I was able to plan for the future" he says. "When you're homeless, its about the here and now. You only think about where you’re going to sleep and eat on that day.
“In the sessions, I was no longer homeless, I was just someone trying to better myself. You leave that stigma and tag of homelessness at the door before you enter the gym. That was a huge thing for me. I was finally just Claude and not ‘Claude the homeless guy’. I could work on a better version of myself and not worry about being homeless. That positive environment became very addictive to me and I attended all the sessions.”
© The Running Charity
A sense of belonging
After three weeks of training, in December 2012, Claude completed his first 5km parkrun in Hampstead.
“It was really early in the morning," he says. "It was wet, miserable and cold and I remember thinking it was the worst experience ever. It was so hard, and I walked about 70 percent of it. I finished thinking, 'I’ve given it a go, but this is definitely not for me. It’s not my sport.'"
“By getting faster, healthier, and quitting smoking and drinking, I could finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. That’s what running gave to me.
Claude wanted to quit, but Eagle and Gilley had other ideas.
“They told me they were going to do another parkrun in a month’s time," he says. "And my goal until then was to go to sessions three times a week, eat the food they provided, and try and improve my 5km time by 20 seconds."
After attending all the training sessions, Claude completed his second 5km parkrun in 26 minutes – a huge improvement on the 60 minutes it had taken him first-time round.
“It gave me an unbelievable amount of confidence, self-worth and sense of belonging," he says. "I belonged in a parkrun with all these people. I was doing something positive and healthy on a Saturday morning. I wanted to keep feeling that way. I took the goal-setting method that I learned at the charity and ran away with it.”
Planning for the future
During this time Claude was sleeping at a night shelter called Shelter From The Storm. Each day, he decided he would set himself a different goal. On one day it could be to find a job, and he would print out CVs at the night shelter and visit 10 potential employers. On another day it could be to visit the housing team, and see if they could help him with a passport to get more secure accommodation.
“That became my life," he says. "That hunger towards trying to be better and not accept where I am. I actually believed I deserved to have a place to call my home or a job to call my own – these were things I had lost when I was homeless.
“For the first time since I got into university, I felt that I was close to achievement. Every time I turned up to a training session and did better than I did the previous week, that gave me the confidence to walk into an office and ask for a job.
“I wasn’t solely reliant on people to help me, but I made the effort to go out and push them, almost force them to help me. I would never have had that confidence if I wasn’t achieving something every week by attending those running sessions."
In June 2012, his efforts paid off and Claude secured a job as a data analyst at The Cabinet Office. "It was affirming," says Claude. "I had to go to an interview and they chose me, it felt great to be considered as good enough – it gave me loads of confidence."
Claude continued to run, joining The Running Charity's official programme in September 2012, which he graduated from in May 2013. The programme involved three sessions a week for eight months. "Two were running sessions and one was boxing/kickboxing," explains Claude. "After each session we would have key work sessions and a hot meal. We took part in obstacle races and fortnightly parkruns."
The same month he graduated, Claude also secured permanent accommodation, moving out of a night shelter to a private rented scheme – a pivotal moment in Claude's journey. "I felt freedom for the first time in a long time," explains Claude, "it felt like I was finally no longer homeless, and I could go on to a better thing. It was the first time I wasn’t sleeping in a hall with 20 other people."
© The Running Charity
Becoming a mentor
Just over a year after graduating from The Running Charity, Claude volunteered as a mentor at the charity for two years.
In sharing his personal experiences of homelessness, Claude has helped vulnerable new members find a way out, just like he did.
“By getting faster, healthier, and quitting smoking and drinking, I could finally see the light at the end of the tunnel," he says. "That’s what running gave to me. That’s my journey, being a better version of what I was before and I wanted to give that back to the charity."
“All the young people I have worked with know that taking care of their bodies is important," he says. "But the reality of the life they lead doesn’t give them the confidence to actually go out and do it.
“When they find out I was homeless and in their shoes, that gives them the drive to try and be better – meeting a person [who has been in their position] and having a physical goal that they can work [towards] is a big thing."
Following a passion
While volunteering at The Running Charity, Claude began studying to become a personal trainer, receiving his Level 2 Personal Trainer qualification in October 2014. From there, he was offered a full-time role as the first Programmes Coach for the charity.
By developing different training programs, Claude has helped over 200 at-risk homeless people to see sport as a catalyst for proactive physical and mental change.
Claude also runs personal development programmes where he helps members set challenging but realistic goals to help reintegrate them back into society. During the sessions, Claude discusses any difficulties the members may be facing, away from the hostels they are staying in.
“The hostels are not that conducive to self-development because they are in this compound with people who are going through the same or worse problems as them, so there isn’t much positivity," he says. "When they’re setting goals and planning for the future, having someone who is affirming them and encouraging them to keep pushing themselves is really important.”
© Claude Umuhire
Success story
One transformation Claude will never forget was helping a young homeless man run his first ever 5km parkrun.
“He was doing a lot of drugs, going to bed at 4am, waking up at 2pm," he says. "The charity gave him structure again, as he knew that every Thursday he had to be awake by at least 12pm for the session to start at 1pm. He really took to it and was running even when I wasn’t there.”
Having seen his potential, Claude invited him to compete in the charity’s next parkrun.
“Before the run he said to me, ‘Claude, look at all these people in their running shorts, I don’t think I belong here.’ I told him to not worry about anybody else and just try and enjoy it. He completed the run in about 18 minutes and finished third overall. He said, ‘I didn’t think I could do that. That was amazing. Next time, I’m coming to win.'
“I knew he was going to do well in the run regardless, but he needed to see that himself. That confidence he gained and the feeling of belonging in a group of people that have been running all their lives turned him into a completely different person. When talking, he would look at you in the face whereas before he would look down at the floor. He attended college. He started looking for work because he wanted to be a personal trainer. He had a purpose again.”
He is now working as a builder, and studying Sports Science at college.
Changing the perception of homelessness
For Claude, one of his favourite aspects of running is how it reintegrates homeless people back into society.
"When [most people] look at homeless people, there’s a stigma attached to it where they assume that person must have done something wrong to end up where they are,” he says.
“One of the best aspects of running is how it changes people’s perception of homelessness. When we go to a parkrun and one of our member’s win and people learn that they were homeless three months ago, their outlook on homelessness completely changes.
“When you are making a fuss of how great an athlete they are, it makes them feel like they are back in the community. When you are homeless, you feel like you are looking in from the outside. Therefore it reintegrates them back within London.”
Once you run that second 5km faster, nobody can take that away from you. That’s something you’ve worked hard for and achieved yourself
© The Running Charity
Physical achievement = confidence
Claude thinks running is such an effective tool because it's so easy to track progression. Individuals can go from being completely out of breath on day one, to completing a half-marathon six weeks later.
“Once you run that second 5km faster, nobody can take that away from you," he says. "That’s something you’ve worked hard for and achieved. That sense of empowerment it gives you is unreal.”
When members of The Running Charity achieve their set goals in the running programme, they are rewarded with sports clothing. By the time someone has graduated they can have £400 worth of fitness gear.
“They get into this cycle of setting goals, achieving them, then being rewarded at the end," he says. "That teaches them that nobody is going to give them something for free, they have to work hard.
“Once a young person learns that, especially in a charity, they no longer feel comfortable being in a hostel. They want to have their own place and a job because they can see the benefit of confidence and independence.
"Also, one of the best things about running is how accessible it is – all you need is a pair of trainers."
Goals for the future
After running his first London Marathon in 2015, in 2018 Claude was awarded a Spirit Of The London Marathon Award – an award which showcases the extraordinary stories of London Marathon runners, champions, volunteers and supporters – which was a celebration of Claude's extraordinary story. "It was surreal," he said, "the award was given to 26 people – so for 26 miles of the London Marathon – with inspiring stories of why they were running and I was chosen. I’m always weird when people say 'well done' or give me compliments, I get embarrassed, but if my story and what I do inspires anyone, that’s huge and I’m more than happy to share it."
Last year, Claude ran the London Marathon for a second time (which went ahead as a virtual event in 2020), and has even more sporting goals on the horizon. "I want to do crazy stuff like an Ironman (a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon)," says Claude.
Outside of his running aspirations, Claude plans to return to university to study Sports Physiotherapy. “Going back to university with the mindset that I have now, I would fare a lot better because I’ve got a lot more self-confidence and self-worth," he says. "I believe I could go back and do it for myself, rather than doing something that is just expected of me.
undefinedundefinedundefined
“My main goal for the future is to continue to progress and strive to change people in a positive way. I guess that’s the Claude I want to be. At the end of the day, the overall aim of the charity is to change the face of homelessness, but the ideal future is for young people to be extinct from being homeless. That’s the goal. If I am responsible for leaving any little impression, then I’m happy.”
© Virgin Money London Marathon