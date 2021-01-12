The first steps of change

Enter The Running Charity into Claude's life. After sleeping rough for eight months, Claude desperately needed help and decided to go back to New Horizon. "I just wanted somewhere to sleep at night because it was starting to get really difficult for me," explains Claude. "At that time I was sorting out ID issues and they sent me to a night shelter so I spent six-to-eight months in night shelters and I would continue to go to New Horizon for breakfast. That’s where I met one of the co-founders of The Running Charity, Alex Eagle."

A Sports Development Worker, Alex would spend time chatting with Claude while they lifted weights together, while Alex also hosted group sessions for men at New Horizon, which Claude attended, where they could talk about any issues they were experiencing.

I actually believed that I deserved to have a place to call my home or a job to call my own, these were things I had lost when I was homeless Claude Umuhire

"That’s when the other [The Running Charity] co-founder, James Gilley, visited there," explains Claude, "and he talked about his friend who had died from an overdose and they only found out when he died that he was homeless. He wanted to do something in his friends honour so the idea he had was to get a bunch of young people who are homeless and train them up and get them to run the London Marathon."

“The group of us were like, 'That’s never going to happen!'", Claude says. "Running wasn’t a sport we thought was accessible. Even as a young black male I didn’t see it as a sport that related to me.”

But Claude attended the The Running Charity pilot sessions at New Horizon, where he trained three times a week.

Running enabled Claude to begin planning for the future © The Running Charity

“What I liked most about training was that for the first time since becoming homeless I was able to plan for the future" he says. "When you're homeless, its about the here and now. You only think about where you’re going to sleep and eat on that day.