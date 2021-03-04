There's a lot going on with the new Call of Duty Warzone update. Whether you're investigating the beached tanker full of the braying undead, or exploring the newly-discovered silos brimming with ominous threat and decent loot, there's a lot to get your teeth into. It wouldn't be CoD without the guns, though, and to that end we've managed to uncover some of the most usable and enjoyable new arms Treyarch and Raven Software have injected like hot lead into the PvP behemoth.

If you're eager to try out everything this new Season has to offer, you have bear some barriers to entry in mind (of course). Some of the new weapons are battle pass unlocks you're going to unlock by hitting the right tier, some are complete shadow drops that weren't even mentioned in patch notes, and others are timed seasonal drops that'll be coming along later on. Here's what you need to know about them all.

FARA 83 Assault Rifle

Few assault rifles can go pound-for-pound with the FARA 83 © Activision

The FARA 38 unlocks at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass, and it's a solid all-round option if you want to control the battlefield at mid-range. The gun boasts a decent rate of fire, good damage, and is versatile enough to work with various attachments. Control the weapon's notable recoil well enough, and improve the velocity a touch and you'll have a gun on your hands that can go toe-to-toe with even the most established weapons.

It should be noted that, without attachments, the FARA 83's speed, range, and mobility are worse than pretty much any other assault rifle in the game – meaning levelling up and unlocking the good stuff may be a bit of a grind. Here's what your loadout should look like by the time you've unlocked the key attachements:

Muzzle : Flash Guard 5.56

Barrel : 15.5” Contour

Optic : SUSAT Multizoom

Rear Grip : Airborne Elastic Wrap

Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

RAAL MG

To unlock the RAAL MG in Warzone, you need to get at least five kills with LMGs in seven different matches. And you're going to need the Scout Optic equipped when you land each of those kills, too. The gun – coming in from Modern Warfare, weirdly, as everything else takes on a distinctly Black Ops flavour – can also be found via fully-equipped blueprint in loot crates in Verdansk or Rebirth Island.

For now, your best bet is finding one in the field, and if you do, it's lethal. Recoil is low (at mid range), the fire rate rips through enemies without hesitation, and the rangefinder optic makes you a threat at most distances. Fair to say, overall, this gun is deadly. Just hope you don't get eliminated when you're snuffling though crates looking for it.

Sykov Pistol

The fully-automatic Sykov pistol isn't officially released in Call of Duty Warzone at the time of writing, yet you can unlock it (if you're patient enough). To do so, you will need to finish 5 matches with 4 pistol kills in each match. Then, head to the main Warzone menu and check for a blinking green square to the upper-right of the screen. If you've met the requirements, you should be able to pop it into your loadout in the menu.

Influencers and streamers are calling the weapon 'broken' at the time of writing – perhaps why it's so damn hard to unlock and why it's been so sneakily hidden in the game. Fitted with the Akimbo and 80-round drum magazine, this lil' punchy pistol will bite through even armoured enemies in a sinch. It's worth going out of your way to unlock as soon as possible.

LC10 SMG

The LC10 can give even the Mac-10 a run for its money © Activision

The new Cold War and Warzone SMG unlocks at Battle Pass Tier 31. Whilst it may not hit as hard or as consistently as the CX-9 (see below), it's certainly more reliable as an unlockable gun. If you're one of the myriad people that used the Mac-10 almost incessantly in previous months, you'll be pleased to know the newcomer is only slightly worse when it comes to damage and speed compared to the old favourite.

Perhaps its most important feature, though, is its improved range. If you're going into a firefight against someone with a Mac-10 and you're rocking one of these bad boys, you should be able to win the trade from mid-range, making it a good 'rock, paper, scissors' gun to counter the current meta. To make the most out of the range and build the gun around its best features, here's a suggested loadout:

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 13.2" Rifled

Magazine : STANAG 55 Rnd

Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

Rear Grip : Dropshot Wrap

CX-9 SMG

The CX-9 SMG is a truly outrageous gun. In a meta where LMGs and SMGs rule the roost, it's reassuring to get a new entry into the arms families that really makes an impact. Take a seat, Mac-10, you've been ousted: the CX-9 has a slightly better rate of fire and practically no recoil. It's like bringing out laser-focused death.