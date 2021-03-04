It's not been that long since we saw Activision introduce Rebirth Island to Call of Duty: Warzone . The smaller, more tightly-packed battleground is a more intense arena than Verdansk... but already it looks like the developers behind the battle royale are contemplating blowing the whole location sky high and moving the action elsewhere. As the Call of Duty: Warzone casing moves from Modern Warfare to Black Ops, it looks like Treyarch and Raven Software are all the more eager to give players a change of tone.

Not too much is officially known about what's going to happen when this new map arrives, but we've put together a quick guide below to inform you about everything you need to know about this theoretical new zone, when it's coming, and what it's likely to contain. If you're bored of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, read on below.

Call of Duty: Warzone new map – Launch date

Call of Duty Black Ops Apocalypse © Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Warzone’s Season 3 is set to kick off on April 22 – at least that's what an in-game timer on the two games' current Battle Pass says. Some players are thinking events may kick off sooner; Warzone turns one year old on March 22, though. It seems plausible that the developers will instigate some sort of event on the first date, building up to a major overhaul when Season 3 goes live in April.

Activision’s advertising slogan and motto for Season 2 has been ‘The End Begins’ – it seems we're intentionally being led down the path of destruction and rebirth this season, no?

Call of Duty: Warzone new map – Setting

Could the incoming Call of Duty map also be set in the Ural Mountains? © Activision

Though nothing is concrete at the time of writing, the most prominent rumour surrounding an incoming Warzone map suggests that the new location will be heavily inspired by the Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps. These maps include Alpine, Ruka and Sanatorium, all of which are bigger than your standard PvP map and are all set in the Ural Mountains in Russia. It would make sense that the dev team would want to re-use some assets and geometry for its new, headline battle royale map – and there's even a bit of evidence backing this claim up.

Ruka is labelled ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, Alpine is ‘wz_ski_slopes’ and Sanatorium is ‘wz_sanatorium’ – that wz_ prefix could be telling more than it's letting on. Could the Call of Duty designers be planning to knit these three maps into one larger zone, worthy of a battle royale arena? It doesn't seem too unlikely. After all, we've already got features like parachuting, being downed, pings, armor, and looting in Dirty Bomb... why not extend that to the full Warzone experience?

Call of Duty: Warzone new map – Features

How much of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb will make it to the new map? © Activision

Vehicles

If we are going to keep pulling on that Fireteam: Dirty Bomb thread, there's more we can infer about what gameplay will feel like in this new location. First up, it stands to reason that vehicles like T-72 Tanks, Dirt Bikes, Buggies, Snowmobiles and Helicopters will appear as usable items. All of them appear in Dirty Bomb, though whether boats will be layered in on top of that remains to be seen.

Legacy maps

If the Ural Mountains location proves to be correct, fans that have experience with older CoD games could be in for a treat; Summit and WMD – both classic maps – are set in that particular part of the world, and could seamlessly be integrated into a larger map as POIs. WMD was set on Mount Yamantau, which has been specifically and intentionally name-checked in a recent easter egg on Rebirth Island. Make of that what you will...

Call of Duty: Warzone new map – Zombies

Does the beached tanker tell us more than it first appears to? © Activision

How is Verdansk going to be destroyed and this new battleground ushered in, then? Well, there's a few notable and newly introduced map icons that may reveal that. First up, three missile silos have been added into Verdansk. Supposedly discovered “by operators” in the myopic in-game lore, these new POIs could be building up to a nuclear event – similar to the one we saw in Fortnite when the game moved on to Chapter 2. “A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments” apparently, and the prospect of them launching live nukes in-game feels... almost inevitable, let's be honest.

Here's where the missile silos are © Activision

More telling of the game's potential intent to bring zombies into the battle royale is the beached tanker full of zombies that washed up on the Verdansk coast. If you eliminate enough of the zombies on-board the ship, you unlock a yellow key card that unlocks crates with high-tier loot stashed inside. Is this a way of introducing us to zombies ahead of them being a map-wide thing in the Ural Mountains? It's not beyond the realms of possibility.