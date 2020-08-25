Coed Llandegla: Everything you need to know before you ride

Coed Llandegla is your one-stop-shop for a great day out the trails with your mates. Covering just 6.5 km², it may not be the biggest trail centre in the UK, but what it lacks in size, it certainly makes up for with a wide variety of lines, epic landscapes and specialist areas where you can hone your skills before putting them into practice on the trails.

At the heart of this North Walian spot is Oneplanet Adventure, a centre that offers the whole shebang – fuelling-foods, a well-kitted-out shop, servicing, bike hires and coaching. It’s worth noting though that mountain bikers aren’t the only thrill-seekers to flock to Coed Llandegla forest: you’ll be sharing some of the paths with the trail runners and walkers that also frequent this woodland hotspot.

The trails

At Coed Llandegla, there really is something for everyone. The green family trail is approximately 5km in distance and gives the rider an introduction to off-road riding without intimidating features or considerable ascent. It’s a safe taster trail for those curious about mountain biking but haven't tried it before.

If you’re looking to stretch your legs, then the blue trail is the ideal next step. At 12km in distance, you’ll experience gradual fire road climbs, forest singletrack and fun, flowy descents that will get the blood pumping.

The team continually works hard behind the scenes and the recent upgrades to the black runs are so much fun, super flowy, and you finish with a massive grin Cheri Mills

Sharing the same first climb as the blue trail, the Coed Llandegla red trail splits off shortly after and leads you down a series of features including massive berms, rougher terrain and boardwalks before weaving its way back down to the centre. From the red trail, there are numerous black options to hop onto that are demanding in skill and stamina, including steep and technical sections that will keep you on your toes. For an adrenaline-fuelled ride, link the red and black trails together for an epic 21km of all-mountain greatness.

“There really is something for everyone,” explains seasoned Llandegla rider, racer and coach Cheri Mills. “From family trails to black runs, the team continually works hard behind the scenes and the recent upgrades to the black runs are so much fun, super flowy, and you finish with a massive grin. The centre has all bases covered: an award-winning cafe, well-stocked shop, hire bikes repair centre, and some awesome coaches.”

Facilities, equipment hire and coaching

Forgotten your packed lunch? Don’t fret. Oneplanet Adventure is home to an award-winning café that serves up locally sourced food year round, and even fires up the BBQ come summer. So whether you want a hot drink on arrival or something more substantial around lunchtime, this is one place where you can leave your flask and Tupperware at home.

This doesn’t stop at food and drink either: the centre is quite literally your one-stop-shop for all your biking needs. Hardtails, full-suspension and e-mountain bikes are available for hire, allowing you to experience the trails with comfort and confidence upon a plush well-serviced bike. And if your pride and joy decides to have a mid-ride meltdown, the on-site workshop will get you back on the trails in no time at all.

Finally, if you’re looking to improve your handling skills, jump higher and further, or just feel more comfortable on the bike, then you can book yourself on to one of the centre’s group or individual courses. In addition to this, there are also maintenance and first aid courses available to provide a more comprehensive understanding of mountain biking and safety.

Where to stay