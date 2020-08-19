Up your Counter-Strike: GO game with Endpoint's dedicated pro workshop

Winning a game of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is never easy – over 20 million players have downloaded the game and have been refining their skills in the shooter since it launched in 2012. The multiplayer game is known for its hardcore nature; players that are into CSGO take it seriously. It can be tough to go toe-to-toe with seasoned players.

To that end, Endpoint – one of the most successful and well-known organisations in the UK CSGO scene right now – is hosting a CSGO workshop, designed to mentor players that want to improve their skills in the perennially popular shooter.

“The workshop in partnership with Asus ROG will see us sitting down with newer players and having a chat with them and talking them through the more advanced, to more rigorous, kind of things that we go through when playing professionally,” says Ross 'RossR' Rooney, Endpoint coach.

“We’re going to look at what the difference between being an average player and being an exceptional player would be.”

Rooney explains that the workshop will take gamers eager to learn how to up their CSGO game through vital information you need to know in order to excel from match to match: players and coaches from Endpoint will run through the tactical sides of the game and examine strategy, talk about how to make tough decisions under pressing circumstances, and dealing with the pressure of playing in competitive matches.

“In the workshop, I think what we're going to probably find is that the mindset of a normal ranked player compared to people like us – who compete at a high level – is going to be really different,” explains Max Heath, Endpoint in-game leader (IGL). “Something that may be small to us might be something [a more casual player] wouldn’t think of. An example would be just missing a smoke grenade or a flash bang – for newer players, they might not think it is a big deal, but at a higher level, those margins of error count whether you're going to win or you're going to lose.”

Knowing how to communicate properly is key to being a pro CSGO player © Valve

“[Non-pro players] might oversee certain aspects of the game that we will find quite obvious,” adds Rooney. “So I think the workshop will show off a different side of the game for a normal ranked player. It's things like that we will pick up and show to people that they won't see in their day-to-day ranked games”.

The workshop in partnership with Asus ROG will be taking place in the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Discord. Lessons will feature guidance and tips to improve your skills with rifles, recoil, and AWP – making you the most lethal gunman you can be. From coaching players about how to effectively use each firearm to pro tips on T and CT defaults, as well as professional insight into positioning and grenade usage, the workshop will cover all the fundamentals for budding CSGO players.

“I think that for people coming from workshops, the biggest benefit comes from playing with people who are basically more skilled than you,” says Thomas "Thomas" Utting, Endpoint rifler. “You could tell after a couple of matches how good somebody is off their reactions, their play style, their game knowledge, and then your results will start coming in and then you'll see gradual development of players in the workshop.”

In order to get better, you need to practice – and the folks from Endpoint will be on hand in the second half of the session to ensure players have all the hands-on experience they could want.

The second half of the workshop will see you booted into matches with the pros, practicing dry executes and getting down and dirty with some brutal 1v1s. Whether you’re watching or taking part in the training yourself, you’re going to start learning key tactics to dominate in-game.

You can learn a lot from CSGO pro players © Valve

“CSGO is such an easy esport to spectate: my parents, my friends, family could sit down and within 15-20 minutes understand what's going on from top to bottom,” explains Rooney. “You've got your counter-terrorists, terrorists, and one team has to plant a bomb, the other team has to diffuse it. It's essentially cops and robbers, and anyone can play it – there are no barriers to entry for players, and it's just been around forever. People in their 40s used to play the game, so there's a good fan base there and a lot of different people playing the game, even today.”

Once players have digested the tips, warmed up with some 1v1 showdowns and learned how to effectively communicate, the workshop will wrap up with an RR tournament. Here, in a proper competitive setup, you’ll be able to see just how much the workshop has helped you improve.