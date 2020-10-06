A rundown of all the cool, new stuff in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a tricky game. It's much more similar in setup to the very first Crash Bandicoot game than it is any of the others. As well as simply completing levels, you're also tasked with sniffing out bonuses, collecting multiple gems per level, and even engaging in secret missions to nudge your way towards the ending (or endings, if you complete enough objectives).

Unlike the original series, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will happily move away from the eponymous hero and his tech-savvy sister. You can play as Tawna – Crash's love interest from the first game – or even the villainous Cortex himself.

But for all the bells and whistles developer Toys For Bob has loaded this game with, this reboot-cum-sequel never loses its identity as a Crash Bandicoot game: it's still reliant on tricky platforming, goofy enemies and a plot to stop some wacky scientists from dominating the world. With all that in mind, here's what awaits you if you dive headfirst into Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

New Masks!

Enlisting the help of all four Quantum masks is key to your success © Activision

The main conceit of this game is collecting Masks: no longer hunting gems, or time crystals, or relics (at least, not as a priority), Crash and Coco are on the hunt for the Quantum Masks in It's About Time.

The bonus aspect of this new mission? Once you locate a Mask, they become available to use at certain points in missions – whether it's dimension-shifting, gravity-flipping, time-slowing or Dark Matter-spawning, the Bandicoots can use these new Quantum allies to break through a variety of obstacles.

What that means for you, the player, is a much more varied set of levels with some really inventive gimmicks and some gorgeous (and wonderfully stupid) set-pieces. Crash Bandicoot 4, more than any game in the original series, prides itself on variety.

Skins!

Unlocking all the skins in Crash Bandicoot 4 will be no mean feat © Activision

Like so many games these days (Apex Legends, Overwatch, even Call of Duty!), Crash Bandicoot 4 features a variety of skins for your two main heroes – Crash and Coco.

These skins are unlocked by completing a variety of tricky challenges – whether it's harvesting all the Gems in a given level or beating a particularly tough boss, you can unlock these cosmetic items as you pass certain completion checkpoints.

They're completely cosmetic, and can all be unlocked in-game (no nasty microtransactions here!) So you only really need to worry about them if you want to have Crash bumbling around the world dressed as a chicken. And let's be honest, who doesn't want that?

More Gems!

There are so many Gems to collect per level, the game won't be easy to 100% © Activision

Veteran Crash players may remember that there were only a few different kinds of Gems in the original trilogy: ones given to you for collecting all the crates in a level, ones given to you for completing Death Routes, special coloured ones you could collect in hidden pathways, and the odd Gem handed out for more... specialised... objectives.

Well, that's all changed here. There are at least six Gems per level in It's About Time – and that number will soon bump up quite spectacularly when you hit a certain narrative beat. On top of that, there are also coloured gems to be found too – making things even harder for you completionists.

Don't worry, though: you won't want to grab all these on your first playthrough of a level (and sometimes can't, anyway). Backtracking and revisiting levels has always been part of Crash's charm, and It's About Time delivers on that, too.

More Characters!

Playing as Tawna comes with its own perks – and challenges © Activision

It's not just a choice of Crash and Coco for you here. Even though previous titles in the series had you playing on some of the siblings' mounts (Pura and Polar, we're looking at you!), Crash Bandicoot 4 adds way more playable 'heroes' to the roster.

We say 'heroes' because not all of the characters you'll be playing as are particularly... heroic. Whether it's the suspiciously beefy Tawna or the cartoonishly villainous Cortex, there are multiple playable characters in the game... and the surprises just don't stop coming, either!

N. Verted Levels!

The N. Verted levels are pretty trippy and can make navigation quite hard © Activision

At this point, it's basically a trope for platforming games to have some sort of 'Dark World' – remixed versions of levels that your characters can jump back into if the original seemed too basic for them. We're pleased to report that Crash Bandicoot 4 does indeed feature one of these, and it comes with a few clever gimmicks.

First up, the levels you play in here are basically reversed: hazards, enemies and collectibles are flipped on the Y axis and all colour is drained from the world

Secondly, hidden Gems, certain crates and other fun things are relocated – you may sniff out clues or areas in these levels you didn't in the original versions, making replaying these areas a consistently good idea.

Flashbacks!

Death Routes may be gone (as far as we can tell) but the thinking behind them lives on in spirit. If you can get to a certain point in a level without sending your Bandicoot to animal heaven, you'll be rewarded with a Flashback Tape.

These tapes allow you to take a deep dive into Crash's personal history. You'll play as the goofy hero working his way through a series of devilish experiments deep within Cortex's castle (you know, the one you blew up at the end of the first game).