Drawing inspiration: how Jill Kintner coped with the stress of 2020

Jill Kintner is perhaps the most decorated and versatile mountain bike athlete there has ever been. Having started racing in the late ‘80s, Kintner has been – amongst numerous other titles, accolades, and awards – three-time 4X World Champion, two-time Pumptrack World Champion, a BMX hall-of-famer, and five-time Queen of Crankworx.

She got her 2020 season off to a strong start, securing her fifth regal title at Crankworx Rotorua. But just as she was getting into her groove, everything came to a grinding halt due to the global health crisis.

Jill won her fifth Queen of Crankworx title at the start of 2020 © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was all so crazy!” recalls Jill from her home in Bellingham, on the US west coast, 20 miles south of the Canadian border. “Luckily, my first event was in New Zealand in early March, so there was at least one opportunity to put all the training to use, which was great. Not getting that chance would have been frustrating for sure."

Returning home from New Zealand to her home state of Washington – considered to be ground-zero for US COVID-19 cases – she remembers "the fear and anxiety in the air".

I was okay with events getting cancelled, at first. There were tons of other things to do but then event dates came and went, and I honestly felt some unexpected grief Jill Kintner Mountainbike Downhill

"It was weird to see other people, to pass them awkwardly, or not get any eye contact. Everyone went outside to stay sane, but more people than ever flocked to the trails to go hiking, biking."

Adjusting to the new normal

Jill has Bellingham's extensive trail network on her doorstep © Bryn Atkinson / Red Bull Content Pool

Fortunate enough to live in an area with plenty of outdoor space, and the opportunity to be outside, the adjustment to lockdown life was manageable for Jill. "I was okay with events getting cancelled, at first. There were tons of other things to do but then event dates came and went, and I honestly felt some unexpected grief.

"The daily news was horrendous, yet I couldn't stop checking it! [I was] just addicted to the hope it would end soon, or something good would eventually happen."

Coping through creativity

Jill's helmet features some of her illustrations © Bryn Atkinson / Red Bull Content Pool

For a tenacious athlete like Jill, how has a year away from the race-tapes shaped her outlook?

"I would say that the year off opened up new doors for creativity and outreach. I started going on long walks with a little field journal to jot down thoughts, which sparked countless ideas and new goals. Doing something different, like hosting art contests for my social network was rewarding and fun, plus it pushed me to home in on illustration, something that I truly love but never have enough time for."

When it came to training, Jill felt "the motivation dwindled as there wasn't anything going on”. She didn't hang up her helmet completely, and her break from racing enabled her to take on other riding projects – such as filming her Sound of Speed debut with iconic director Clay Porter (below).

Jill Kintner

But her focus was on riding for pleasure, rather than performance gains. "I took on a much looser program, just for overall health, and tried hard to improve myself and the small group of people around me."

The Mind Maintenance project

Missing img placeholder © Red Bull

One such creative project steered by Jill's passion for creativity, community well-being and, of course, bikes, was The Mind Maintenance competition. Teaming up with master-artist Tony Baumann (of Made Rad By Tony fame), Norco Bicycles and Red Bull, Jill created a free downloadable colouring poster, which could be enjoyed at home. People were encouraged to submit their bike designs with a chance of winning a custom-painted bike.

"Whether people posted their final artwork or not, there were over 5,000 downloads and another 1,100 entries to the kids' version, which blew away all our expectations. I loved everyone's effort to sit down, create, and take a mental break for art. Connecting with people like this was positive and felt so good. We learned a ton from each other, and I hope everyone will come back for more."

My rough plan is to launch an animation video that has taken over two years to complete. It's magical, and I would love to show it off in person as a fun outdoor movie experience Jill Kintner Mountainbike Downhill