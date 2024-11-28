The 2027 Dakar Rally returns to its racing roots in Africa

In 2026, we had the closest-ever finish to the Dakar Rally as Luciano Benavides beat Ricky Brabec to the Dakar Rally finish line by just two seconds while Nasser Al Attiyah secured his sixth Dakar crown and Dacia's first. In 2027, they will defend their titles in a race on two continents. The 49th edition of the world’s toughest rally will be run in Portugal and Morocco before returning to Saudi Arabia in for the 50th edition in 2028.

The action will start in southern Portugal on January 9 with the Algarve hosting the prologue and the opening special stage before the action moves to Morocco and a race through 11 stages to Marrakech.

The Dakar will have six different bivouacs along the 7,824 km route, including 4,341 km of special stage. Averaging between 300 and 500km of special stage rallying per day over some of the most demanding terrain in the world, it will be a severe test for drivers and co-drivers as well as for their machines. Race Director David Castera said the 2027 Dakar will be “uncompromising”, saying: “Despite the short timeframe we have had to work with, we have designed a true Dakar.”

Defending champions Nasser Al-Attiyah and Luciano Benavides © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

01 2027 Dakar Rally: At a glance

When: January 9–23, 2027

Where: Portugal and Morocco

Start: Loulé, Portugal

Finish: Marrakech, Morocco

Number of Stages: Prologue + 12 Stages

Total Distance: 7,824km

Timed Special Distance: 4,341km

Longest Stage: 500km – Stage 7

Marathon Stage: 1 Marathon Refuge: Stages 8&9

The Dakar Rally route for 2027 (click to expand) © Dakar Rally

02 Prologue – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro

Saturday, January 9

Special section: 29km

Total distance: 129km

The 30,000-seat Algarve Stadium, which hosted the second round of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship, provides the base for the European section of the Dakar with a short 29km route for the prologue. It promises to be intense and played out in front of rally fans from all over the continent. It's a short and technical route through narrow tracks and between trees – and expect it to be chilly in early January. The biggest test will be to keep a cool head to secure a good starting place for Stage 1.

Luciano Benavides will defend his title in Portugal and Morocco © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Stage 1 – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro

Sunday, January 10

Special section: 100km

Total distance: 300km

The first full stage and the final competitive day in Portugal. One hundred kilometres of special stage lie ahead of the racers in the picturesque countryside around Faro. Expect gravel, rocks, trees and water hazards. Then comes the endurance sequence: a night-time crossing aboard a ship bound for Nador and a new adventure in Africa.

Mr Dakar Stéphane Peterhansel rallies around the Algarve © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Transfer – Loulé/Faro to Bouârfa

Monday, January 11

Total distance: 590km

No competitive stage

It’s a long journey from Portugal to the first Moroccan bivouac in Bouârfa in the north-east of the country. While the competitors get a break from racing, they will notice the temperatures creeping up as they head toward the south.

05 Stage 2 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa

Tuesday, January 12

Special section: 390km

Total distance: 490km

The first African stage will be a test of the Dakarists’ navigation skills as they head into the wild and rocky terrain of the Rekkam plateau. With 390km of special stage, this sets a new benchmark for the days ahead with every special-stage distance from here until the final day exceeding 350km.

King of the desert Nasser Al-Attiyah knows Morocco well © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Stage 3 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa

Wednesday, January 13

Special section: 410km

Total distance: 490km

This second loop around Bouârfa takes the competitors over the 400km mark as they head toward the Algerian border. The timed sections open with a sprint over vast plateaus before a series of increasingly more technical and rougher sections. After their first refuelling stop, a series of sprints over terrain in what will be new ground for most of the Dakarists - even those who’ve raced in the Rally du Maroc.

Mattias Ekstrom tackles the rocky Moroccan terrain © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

07 Stage 4 – Bouârfa to Zagora

Thursday, January 14

Special section: 490km

Total distance: 750km

This will be the longest special stage of the first week and takes in some spectacular sights. The Dakarists will take on large dunes of Merzouga as well as harder tracks through camel grass. There’s a second pit stop for fuel and fresh tyres and a run through Gara Medouar, a horseshoe-shaped limestone plateau. It forms a natural fortress and featured prominently in the 1999 adventure movie The Mummy. Provided they escape, they'll reach the second bivouac at Zagora after a total of 750km on the road.

Daniel Sanders dune bashing in Zagora © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

08 Stage 5 – Zagora to Zagora

Friday, January 15

Special section: 365km

Total distance: 540km

Zagora was once a crossroads for trading caravans travelling the 52-day journey from Timbuktu in Mali to the south. This loop around Zagora is a pure desert special stage: tyres will not touch tarmac even once as the competitors race high into the huge Erg Chigaga – the largest and most remote sea of sand dunes in the Moroccan Sahara. They face a 50km field of dunes towering up to 50m high. The route then follows the Drâa river valley which will be sandy and a big test of their navigation skills.

Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist on stage in the Ford Raptor T1+ © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Nasser Al-Attiyah makes short work of the towering dunes © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Making tracks: Two-time Dakar champion Nani Roma in the Ford Raptor T1+ © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Cristina Gutiérrez and Pablo Moreno © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Daniel Sanders casts a giant shadow racing from dawn until dusk © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Sébastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger in their Dacia Sandrider © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Sébastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger in their Dacia Sandrider © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Desert trails: Luciano Benavides charges through the dunes on his KTM © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Stage 6 – Zagora to Agadir

Saturday, January 16

Special section: 365km

Total distance: 760km

At the end of today’s stage is Agadir, the Atlantic ocean and a day of rest. But before that another 365km of special, another 50km of dune bashing and a 76km journey to the coast in what forms the longest day of the opening week. It promise to be physically exhausting as the first week draws to a close, with more traditional tracks also standing in the way on the road to Agadir.

Luciano Benavides, Edgar Canet and Daniel Sanders leading the way for KTM © DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

10 Rest Day – Agadir

Sunday, January 17

Time to head to the beach for surfing and volleyball – except most of the Dakarists will have to spend the rest day recovering, recharging and priming their vehicles for the second week, which resumes with the longest special of the 49th edition, followed by a Marathon Refuge stage.

11 Stage 7 – Agadir to Smara

Monday, January 18

Special section: 500km

Total distance: 790km

The longest special stage of Dakar 2027 is made up of fast sections and some tricky navigation as the Dakar returns to its historic route from when it raced toward Mauritania. After this huge journey south through the Sahara Desert, arguably the biggest challenge of the 49th Dakar is next…

12 Stage 8 – Smara to Refuge Bivouac

Tuesday, January 19

Special section: 355km

Total distance: 525km

The first part of the Marathon Refuge Stage. No assistance crews, no support, just camping out in the world’s biggest hot desert with an overnight stop near Dakhla. The golden rule is to avoiding any mistakes through the dunes, because overnight repairs will be difficult to carry out and exhausting. They’ll bivouac near the Dakhla lagoon, one of the world’s best kitesurfing locations, in khaimas, traditional tents woven from camel and goat hair.

Mitch Guthrie and Kellon Walch arrive in the marathon bivouac © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool Cristina Gutierrez makes repairs at the first half of the Marathon Stage © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool Dakar rookie Johan Kristoffersson carries out an essential service © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool Bivouac boss: Dania Akeel in Wadi ad-Dawasir © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool Dakar winner and tent builder: Stéphane Péterhansel © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool Team-mates Toby Price and Henk Lategan put up their tents © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool Bivouac life: Toby Price, Andrew Short, Guillaume De Mévius and more © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool Sébastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger make repairs © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool Home comforts: Toby Price is ready for bed in the marathon stage © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool The Marathon bivouac in Wadi ad-Dawasir © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

13 Stage 9 – Refuge Bivouac to Smara

Wednesday, January 20

Special section: 390km

Total distance: 625km

After a night under the stars, this is the turning point for the rally as the Dakarists begin the journey to Marrakech and the finish line. Just the small matter of more than 2,200km of rallying between here and there. The second half of the Marathon Refuge Stage plunges the competitors into more sand dunes and a maze of demanding tracks to tax their navigation skills.

The competitors rest up in a bivouac © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

14 Stage 10 – Smara to Smara

Thursday, January 21

Special section: 470km

Total distance: 560km

This loop around Smara is another long special stage with high-speed rallying over plateaus, small dunes, wadis and through sandy canyons as they explore the endless expanses of the Western Sahara. Then they will head north back towards the rocky Atlas Mountains on the way to the finish line in Marrakech.

Pure satisfaction on the Dakar’s finish line © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

15 Stage 11 – Smara to Marrakech

Friday, January 22

Special section: 455km

Total distance: 1,035km

Before the Dakar caravan reaches Marrakech, they have more than 1,000km of sandy terrain to cover. The first third of the special is almost pure speed over undulating tracks and finally a coastal run along the edge of the Atlantic – it will test the concentration and raw pace of the exhausted racers. They then face a 20km beach race along Plage Blanche which will be arguably the most Instagram-ready section of the Dakar. For the final challenge, the competitors must find a way through a labyrinth of tracks all the way to the finish of the special stage.

Daniel Sanders crosses the Sahara © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

16 Stage 12 – Marrakech to Marrakech

Saturday, January 23

Special section: 22km

Total distance: 240km

The final special stage is a 22km sprint to the podium ceremony in Marrakech. The route will be thronging with motorsport fans from all over the world, which will create a special atmosphere for the final day. And while it’s only a short race, as Luciano Benavides proved in 2026, anything can still happen.

17 Where to watch the 2027 Dakar Rally

Follow the action on Red Bull TV and in our Dakar Rally hub .