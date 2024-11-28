Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) and Mathieu Baumel (FRA) for Nasser Racing race during stage 1 of Rally Dakar 2024 from ALULA to AL HENAKIYAH, Saudi Arabia on January 06, 2024.
© Flavian Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid

The 2027 Dakar Rally returns to its racing roots in Africa

The Dakar Rally returns to its roots as the Dakarists race from Europe to Africa for the first time in 20 years. What lies on the route ahead in 2027?
Written by Paul Keith
8 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Dakar Rally 2027

The Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia in 2027. Follow the world’s toughest off-road race as the best drivers and riders battle across some of the planet’s most demanding terrain.

Saudi Arabia

Luciano Benavides

Already an FIM Rally Raid champion, Luciano Benavides became the second Dakar Rally winner in the family after claiming a victory in the 2026 race.

ArgentinaArgentina

Nasser Al Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar who's won the Dakar Rally on six occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Seth Quintero

A world champion before he was old enough to legally drive, Seth Quintero is making history at the toughest rally on the planet.

United StatesUnited States

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a WRC winner and now four-time Dakar Rally champion, making him Spain's greatest ever off-road racer.

SpainSpain

Daniel Sanders

A former enduro champion turned desert racing star, Australia's Daniel 'Chucky' Sanders realised his long-time dream when he won the 2025 Dakar Rally.

AustraliaAustralia

Toby Price

Australian off-road and rally raid racing legend Toby Price has won a host of national championships and is a two-time Dakar winner on two wheels.

AustraliaAustralia

Mattias Ekström

One of the most versatile drivers in motorsports, Mattias Ekström is a former DTM and Rallycross champion who's now a Dakar Rally podium finisher.

SwedenSweden

Cristina Gutiérrez

Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez is the second woman ever to win the Dakar Rally after victory in the Challenger class in 2024 – and now she's chasing Car glory.

SpainSpain

Mitch Guthrie Jr.

American driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. already has some impressive wins on his résumé and is now chasing Dakar Rally car glory with motoring giant Ford.

United StatesUnited States

Rokas Baciuška

From European Rallycross champion to Dakar winner, Lithuania's Rokas Baciuška has become one of motorsport's most versatile stars.

LithuaniaLithuania

Dennis Zenz

If you need to find your way through stages of the World Rally-Raid Championship and the Dakar, then German co-driver Dennis Zenz is your man.

GermanyGermany

Lucas Moraes

Brazilian rally driver Lucas Moraes's impressive performances have quickly seen him become his nation's most successful performer in the Dakar Rally car class.

BrazilBrazil

Guillaume de Mevius

Belgium's latest cross-country rally star, Guillaume de Mevius is already a Dakar Rally podium finishers in both the Challenger and Car classes.

BelgiumBelgium

Laia Sanz

Spanish rally-raid star Laia Sanz is a true legend of off-road racing and is the only female motorcyclist to finish inside the Top 10 of the Dakar Rally.

SpainSpain

Kevin Benavides

After winning two Dakar titles on two wheels, Kevin Benavides has switched his focus to a new challenge in rally raid cars.

ArgentinaArgentina

Dania Akeel

A former motorcycle racer, Saudi Arabia's Dania Akeel entered the world of rally-raid in 2021 and has won stages in both the Dakar and Abu Dhabi Rally.

Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia

Francisco López

A master of the sand dunes, Chile's Francisco López loves nothing more than testing his skills at the famous Dakar Rally.

ChileChile

Stéphane Peterhansel

French driver Stéphane Peterhansel is a legend of the Dakar Rally, having won a record 14 titles – six on motorcycles and eight in a car.

FranceFrance

Edgar Canet

By racing to a top 10 finish at the Dakar Rally as a teenage rookie, Spain's Edgar Canet has announced himself as the great new rally raid star.

SpainSpain

Gonçalo Guerreiro

A Dakar Rally podium finisher on his debut, Portugal’s Gonçalo Guerreiro has established himself as one of rally raid’s leading young talents.

PortugalPortugal

Johan Kristoffersson

A five-time FIA World Rallycross champion, Sweden's Johan Kristoffersson also won the inaugural season of Extreme E as part of Rosberg X Racing.

SwedenSweden

Summary

  1. 1
    2027 Dakar Rally: At a glance
  2. 2
    Prologue – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro
  3. 3
    Stage 1 – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro
  4. 4
    Transfer – Loulé/Faro to Bouârfa
  5. 5
    Stage 2 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa
  6. 6
    Stage 3 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa
  7. 7
    Stage 4 – Bouârfa to Zagora
  8. 8
    Stage 5 – Zagora to Zagora
  9. 9
    Stage 6 – Zagora to Agadir
  10. 10
    Rest Day – Agadir
  11. 11
    Stage 7 – Agadir to Smara
  12. 12
    Stage 8 – Smara to Refuge Bivouac
  13. 13
    Stage 9 – Refuge Bivouac to Smara
  14. 14
    Stage 10 – Smara to Smara
  15. 15
    Stage 11 – Smara to Marrakech
  16. 16
    Stage 12 – Marrakech to Marrakech
  17. 17
    Where to watch the 2027 Dakar Rally
In 2026, we had the closest-ever finish to the Dakar Rally as Luciano Benavides beat Ricky Brabec to the Dakar Rally finish line by just two seconds while Nasser Al Attiyah secured his sixth Dakar crown and Dacia's first. In 2027, they will defend their titles in a race on two continents. The 49th edition of the world’s toughest rally will be run in Portugal and Morocco before returning to Saudi Arabia in for the 50th edition in 2028.
The action will start in southern Portugal on January 9 with the Algarve hosting the prologue and the opening special stage before the action moves to Morocco and a race through 11 stages to Marrakech.
The Dakar will have six different bivouacs along the 7,824 km route, including 4,341 km of special stage. Averaging between 300 and 500km of special stage rallying per day over some of the most demanding terrain in the world, it will be a severe test for drivers and co-drivers as well as for their machines. Race Director David Castera said the 2027 Dakar will be “uncompromising”, saying: “Despite the short timeframe we have had to work with, we have designed a true Dakar.”
Nasser Al-Attiyah Luciano Benavides are seen at the podium of Rally Dakar 2026 in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia on January 17, 2026.

Defending champions Nasser Al-Attiyah and Luciano Benavides

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

01

2027 Dakar Rally: At a glance

  • When: January 9–23, 2027
  • Where: Portugal and Morocco
  • Start: Loulé, Portugal
  • Finish: Marrakech, Morocco
  • Number of Stages: Prologue + 12 Stages
  • Total Distance: 7,824km
  • Timed Special Distance: 4,341km
  • Longest Stage: 500km – Stage 7
  • Marathon Stage: 1 Marathon Refuge: Stages 8&9
The full route of the Dakar 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

The Dakar Rally route for 2027 (click to expand)

© Dakar Rally

02

Prologue – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro

  • Saturday, January 9
  • Special section: 29km
  • Total distance: 129km
The 30,000-seat Algarve Stadium, which hosted the second round of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship, provides the base for the European section of the Dakar with a short 29km route for the prologue. It promises to be intense and played out in front of rally fans from all over the continent. It's a short and technical route through narrow tracks and between trees – and expect it to be chilly in early January. The biggest test will be to keep a cool head to secure a good starting place for Stage 1.
Luciano Benavides is seen at the SS4 of BP Ultimate Rally RAID Portugal 2026 in Algarve, Portugal on March 21, 2026

Luciano Benavides will defend his title in Portugal and Morocco

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Stage 1 – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro

  • Sunday, January 10
  • Special section: 100km
  • Total distance: 300km
The first full stage and the final competitive day in Portugal. One hundred kilometres of special stage lie ahead of the racers in the picturesque countryside around Faro. Expect gravel, rocks, trees and water hazards. Then comes the endurance sequence: a night-time crossing aboard a ship bound for Nador and a new adventure in Africa.
Stéphane Peterhansel and Michaël Metge are seen at the SS4 of BP Ultimate Rally RAID Portugal 2026 in Algarve, Portugal on March 21, 2026.

Mr Dakar Stéphane Peterhansel rallies around the Algarve

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Transfer – Loulé/Faro to Bouârfa

  • Monday, January 11
  • Total distance: 590km
  • No competitive stage
It’s a long journey from Portugal to the first Moroccan bivouac in Bouârfa in the north-east of the country. While the competitors get a break from racing, they will notice the temperatures creeping up as they head toward the south.
05

Stage 2 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa

  • Tuesday, January 12
  • Special section: 390km
  • Total distance: 490km
The first African stage will be a test of the Dakarists’ navigation skills as they head into the wild and rocky terrain of the Rekkam plateau. With 390km of special stage, this sets a new benchmark for the days ahead with every special-stage distance from here until the final day exceeding 350km.
Nasser Al-Attiyah is seen at the prologue of the Rallye du Maroc in Agadir, Morocco on September 28, 2026

King of the desert Nasser Al-Attiyah knows Morocco well

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

06

Stage 3 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa

  • Wednesday, January 13
  • Special section: 410km
  • Total distance: 490km
This second loop around Bouârfa takes the competitors over the 400km mark as they head toward the Algerian border. The timed sections open with a sprint over vast plateaus before a series of increasingly more technical and rougher sections. After their first refuelling stop, a series of sprints over terrain in what will be new ground for most of the Dakarists - even those who’ve raced in the Rally du Maroc.
Mattias Ekstrom is seen at the 4th stage of the Rallye du Maroc in Zaghura, Morocco on October 2, 2026.

Mattias Ekstrom tackles the rocky Moroccan terrain

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

07

Stage 4 – Bouârfa to Zagora

  • Thursday, January 14
  • Special section: 490km
  • Total distance: 750km
This will be the longest special stage of the first week and takes in some spectacular sights. The Dakarists will take on large dunes of Merzouga as well as harder tracks through camel grass. There’s a second pit stop for fuel and fresh tyres and a run through Gara Medouar, a horseshoe-shaped limestone plateau. It forms a natural fortress and featured prominently in the 1999 adventure movie The Mummy. Provided they escape, they'll reach the second bivouac at Zagora after a total of 750km on the road.
Daniel Sanders is seen at the 2nd stage of the Rallye du Maroc in Zaghuran, Morocco on September 30, 2026.

Daniel Sanders dune bashing in Zagora

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

08

Stage 5 – Zagora to Zagora

  • Friday, January 15
  • Special section: 365km
  • Total distance: 540km
Zagora was once a crossroads for trading caravans travelling the 52-day journey from Timbuktu in Mali to the south. This loop around Zagora is a pure desert special stage: tyres will not touch tarmac even once as the competitors race high into the huge Erg Chigaga – the largest and most remote sea of sand dunes in the Moroccan Sahara. They face a 50km field of dunes towering up to 50m high. The route then follows the Drâa river valley which will be sandy and a big test of their navigation skills.
Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergkvist during the Stage 10 of the Dakar 2026, on January 14, 2026 between Bivouac Refuge and Bisha, Saudi Arabia.

Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist on stage in the Ford Raptor T1+

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Edouard Boulanger on their Dacia Sandrider of the Dacia Sandriders during Stage 8 of the Dakar 2026, on January 12, 2026, around Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia.

Nasser Al-Attiyah makes short work of the towering dunes

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Nani Roma and Alex Haro on their Ford Raptor T1+ of the Ford M-Sport Team during Stage 11 of the Dakar 2026, on January 15, 2026, between Bisha and Al Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia.

Making tracks: Two-time Dakar champion Nani Roma in the Ford Raptor T1+

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Cristina Gutierrez and Pablo Moreno on their Dacia Sandrider of the Dacia Sandriders during Stage 10 of the Dakar 2026, on January 14, 2026, between Bivouac Refuge and Bisha, Saudi Arabia.

Cristina Gutiérrez and Pablo Moreno

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Sanders casts a giant shadow racing from dawn until dusk

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger in their Dacia Sandrider

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger in their Dacia Sandrider

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Desert trails: Luciano Benavides charges through the dunes on his KTM

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

09

Stage 6 – Zagora to Agadir

  • Saturday, January 16
  • Special section: 365km
  • Total distance: 760km
At the end of today’s stage is Agadir, the Atlantic ocean and a day of rest. But before that another 365km of special, another 50km of dune bashing and a 76km journey to the coast in what forms the longest day of the opening week. It promise to be physically exhausting as the first week draws to a close, with more traditional tracks also standing in the way on the road to Agadir.
Luciano Benavides, Edgar Canet and Daniel Sanders racing other competitors at the mass start of during the Stage 12 of the Dakar 2025 on January 17, 2025 around Subaytah, Saudi Arabia.

Luciano Benavides, Edgar Canet and Daniel Sanders leading the way for KTM

© DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

10

Rest Day – Agadir

  • Sunday, January 17
Time to head to the beach for surfing and volleyball – except most of the Dakarists will have to spend the rest day recovering, recharging and priming their vehicles for the second week, which resumes with the longest special of the 49th edition, followed by a Marathon Refuge stage.
11

Stage 7 – Agadir to Smara

  • Monday, January 18
  • Special section: 500km
  • Total distance: 790km
The longest special stage of Dakar 2027 is made up of fast sections and some tricky navigation as the Dakar returns to its historic route from when it raced toward Mauritania. After this huge journey south through the Sahara Desert, arguably the biggest challenge of the 49th Dakar is next…
12

Stage 8 – Smara to Refuge Bivouac

  • Tuesday, January 19
  • Special section: 355km
  • Total distance: 525km
The first part of the Marathon Refuge Stage. No assistance crews, no support, just camping out in the world’s biggest hot desert with an overnight stop near Dakhla. The golden rule is to avoiding any mistakes through the dunes, because overnight repairs will be difficult to carry out and exhausting. They’ll bivouac near the Dakhla lagoon, one of the world’s best kitesurfing locations, in khaimas, traditional tents woven from camel and goat hair.
Mitch Guthrie and Kellon Walch during Stage 10 of the Dakar 2026 on January 14, 2026, between Bisha and Al Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia.

Mitch Guthrie and Kellon Walch arrive in the marathon bivouac

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Cristina Gutierrez during Stage 9 of the Dakar 2026 on January 13, 2026, between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Bivouac Refuge, Saudi Arabia.

Cristina Gutierrez makes repairs at the first half of the Marathon Stage

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Johan Kristoffersson during Stage 9 of the Dakar 2026 on January 13, 2026, between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Bivouac Refuge, Saudi Arabia.

Dakar rookie Johan Kristoffersson carries out an essential service

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Dania Akeel during Stage 9 of the Dakar 2026 on January 13, 2026, between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Bivouac Refuge, Saudi Arabia.

Bivouac boss: Dania Akeel in Wadi ad-Dawasir

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Dakar winner and tent builder: Stéphane Péterhansel

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Team-mates Toby Price and Henk Lategan put up their tents

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Bivouac life: Toby Price, Andrew Short, Guillaume De Mévius and more

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger make repairs

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Home comforts: Toby Price is ready for bed in the marathon stage

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The Marathon bivouac in Wadi ad-Dawasir

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

13

Stage 9 – Refuge Bivouac to Smara

  • Wednesday, January 20
  • Special section: 390km
  • Total distance: 625km
After a night under the stars, this is the turning point for the rally as the Dakarists begin the journey to Marrakech and the finish line. Just the small matter of more than 2,200km of rallying between here and there. The second half of the Marathon Refuge Stage plunges the competitors into more sand dunes and a maze of demanding tracks to tax their navigation skills.
Bivouac of the Rallye du Maroc in Zaghura, Morocco on September 30, 2026.

The competitors rest up in a bivouac

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

14

Stage 10 – Smara to Smara

  • Thursday, January 21
  • Special section: 470km
  • Total distance: 560km
This loop around Smara is another long special stage with high-speed rallying over plateaus, small dunes, wadis and through sandy canyons as they explore the endless expanses of the Western Sahara. Then they will head north back towards the rocky Atlas Mountains on the way to the finish line in Marrakech.
Tobias Ebster for Kini Rally Racing Team seen at the finish line stage 12 of Rally Dakar 2024 from YANBU to YANBU, Saudi Arabia on January 19, 2024

Pure satisfaction on the Dakar’s finish line

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

15

Stage 11 – Smara to Marrakech

  • Friday, January 22
  • Special section: 455km
  • Total distance: 1,035km
Before the Dakar caravan reaches Marrakech, they have more than 1,000km of sandy terrain to cover. The first third of the special is almost pure speed over undulating tracks and finally a coastal run along the edge of the Atlantic – it will test the concentration and raw pace of the exhausted racers. They then face a 20km beach race along Plage Blanche which will be arguably the most Instagram-ready section of the Dakar. For the final challenge, the competitors must find a way through a labyrinth of tracks all the way to the finish of the special stage.
Daniel Sanders rides across the Sahara desert in Morocco.

Daniel Sanders crosses the Sahara

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

16

Stage 12 – Marrakech to Marrakech

  • Saturday, January 23
  • Special section: 22km
  • Total distance: 240km
The final special stage is a 22km sprint to the podium ceremony in Marrakech. The route will be thronging with motorsport fans from all over the world, which will create a special atmosphere for the final day. And while it’s only a short race, as Luciano Benavides proved in 2026, anything can still happen.
17

Where to watch the 2027 Dakar Rally

Follow the action on Red Bull TV and in our Dakar Rally hub.

Part of this story

Dakar Rally 2027

The Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia in 2027. Follow the world’s toughest off-road race as the best drivers and riders battle across some of the planet’s most demanding terrain.

Saudi Arabia

Luciano Benavides

Already an FIM Rally Raid champion, Luciano Benavides became the second Dakar Rally winner in the family after claiming a victory in the 2026 race.

ArgentinaArgentina

Nasser Al Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar who's won the Dakar Rally on six occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Seth Quintero

A world champion before he was old enough to legally drive, Seth Quintero is making history at the toughest rally on the planet.

United StatesUnited States

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a WRC winner and now four-time Dakar Rally champion, making him Spain's greatest ever off-road racer.

SpainSpain

Daniel Sanders

A former enduro champion turned desert racing star, Australia's Daniel 'Chucky' Sanders realised his long-time dream when he won the 2025 Dakar Rally.

AustraliaAustralia

Toby Price

Australian off-road and rally raid racing legend Toby Price has won a host of national championships and is a two-time Dakar winner on two wheels.

AustraliaAustralia

Mattias Ekström

One of the most versatile drivers in motorsports, Mattias Ekström is a former DTM and Rallycross champion who's now a Dakar Rally podium finisher.

SwedenSweden

Cristina Gutiérrez

Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez is the second woman ever to win the Dakar Rally after victory in the Challenger class in 2024 – and now she's chasing Car glory.

SpainSpain

Mitch Guthrie Jr.

American driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. already has some impressive wins on his résumé and is now chasing Dakar Rally car glory with motoring giant Ford.

United StatesUnited States

Rokas Baciuška

From European Rallycross champion to Dakar winner, Lithuania's Rokas Baciuška has become one of motorsport's most versatile stars.

LithuaniaLithuania

Dennis Zenz

If you need to find your way through stages of the World Rally-Raid Championship and the Dakar, then German co-driver Dennis Zenz is your man.

GermanyGermany

Lucas Moraes

Brazilian rally driver Lucas Moraes's impressive performances have quickly seen him become his nation's most successful performer in the Dakar Rally car class.

BrazilBrazil

Guillaume de Mevius

Belgium's latest cross-country rally star, Guillaume de Mevius is already a Dakar Rally podium finishers in both the Challenger and Car classes.

BelgiumBelgium

Laia Sanz

Spanish rally-raid star Laia Sanz is a true legend of off-road racing and is the only female motorcyclist to finish inside the Top 10 of the Dakar Rally.

SpainSpain

Kevin Benavides

After winning two Dakar titles on two wheels, Kevin Benavides has switched his focus to a new challenge in rally raid cars.

ArgentinaArgentina

Dania Akeel

A former motorcycle racer, Saudi Arabia's Dania Akeel entered the world of rally-raid in 2021 and has won stages in both the Dakar and Abu Dhabi Rally.

Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia

Francisco López

A master of the sand dunes, Chile's Francisco López loves nothing more than testing his skills at the famous Dakar Rally.

ChileChile

Stéphane Peterhansel

French driver Stéphane Peterhansel is a legend of the Dakar Rally, having won a record 14 titles – six on motorcycles and eight in a car.

FranceFrance

Edgar Canet

By racing to a top 10 finish at the Dakar Rally as a teenage rookie, Spain's Edgar Canet has announced himself as the great new rally raid star.

SpainSpain

Gonçalo Guerreiro

A Dakar Rally podium finisher on his debut, Portugal’s Gonçalo Guerreiro has established himself as one of rally raid’s leading young talents.

PortugalPortugal

Johan Kristoffersson

A five-time FIA World Rallycross champion, Sweden's Johan Kristoffersson also won the inaugural season of Extreme E as part of Rosberg X Racing.

SwedenSweden
Rally Raid