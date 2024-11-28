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Rally Raid
The 2027 Dakar Rally returns to its racing roots in Africa
The Dakar Rally returns to its roots as the Dakarists race from Europe to Africa for the first time in 20 years. What lies on the route ahead in 2027?
In 2026, we had the closest-ever finish to the Dakar Rally as Luciano Benavides beat Ricky Brabec to the Dakar Rally finish line by just two seconds while Nasser Al Attiyah secured his sixth Dakar crown and Dacia's first. In 2027, they will defend their titles in a race on two continents. The 49th edition of the world’s toughest rally will be run in Portugal and Morocco before returning to Saudi Arabia in for the 50th edition in 2028.
The action will start in southern Portugal on January 9 with the Algarve hosting the prologue and the opening special stage before the action moves to Morocco and a race through 11 stages to Marrakech.
The Dakar will have six different bivouacs along the 7,824 km route, including 4,341 km of special stage. Averaging between 300 and 500km of special stage rallying per day over some of the most demanding terrain in the world, it will be a severe test for drivers and co-drivers as well as for their machines. Race Director David Castera said the 2027 Dakar will be “uncompromising”, saying: “Despite the short timeframe we have had to work with, we have designed a true Dakar.”
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2027 Dakar Rally: At a glance
- When: January 9–23, 2027
- Where: Portugal and Morocco
- Start: Loulé, Portugal
- Finish: Marrakech, Morocco
- Number of Stages: Prologue + 12 Stages
- Total Distance: 7,824km
- Timed Special Distance: 4,341km
- Longest Stage: 500km – Stage 7
- Marathon Stage: 1 Marathon Refuge: Stages 8&9
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Prologue – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro
- Saturday, January 9
- Special section: 29km
- Total distance: 129km
The 30,000-seat Algarve Stadium, which hosted the second round of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship, provides the base for the European section of the Dakar with a short 29km route for the prologue. It promises to be intense and played out in front of rally fans from all over the continent. It's a short and technical route through narrow tracks and between trees – and expect it to be chilly in early January. The biggest test will be to keep a cool head to secure a good starting place for Stage 1.
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Stage 1 – Loulé/Faro to Loulé/Faro
- Sunday, January 10
- Special section: 100km
- Total distance: 300km
The first full stage and the final competitive day in Portugal. One hundred kilometres of special stage lie ahead of the racers in the picturesque countryside around Faro. Expect gravel, rocks, trees and water hazards. Then comes the endurance sequence: a night-time crossing aboard a ship bound for Nador and a new adventure in Africa.
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Transfer – Loulé/Faro to Bouârfa
- Monday, January 11
- Total distance: 590km
- No competitive stage
It’s a long journey from Portugal to the first Moroccan bivouac in Bouârfa in the north-east of the country. While the competitors get a break from racing, they will notice the temperatures creeping up as they head toward the south.
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Stage 2 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa
- Tuesday, January 12
- Special section: 390km
- Total distance: 490km
The first African stage will be a test of the Dakarists’ navigation skills as they head into the wild and rocky terrain of the Rekkam plateau. With 390km of special stage, this sets a new benchmark for the days ahead with every special-stage distance from here until the final day exceeding 350km.
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Stage 3 – Bouârfa to Bouârfa
- Wednesday, January 13
- Special section: 410km
- Total distance: 490km
This second loop around Bouârfa takes the competitors over the 400km mark as they head toward the Algerian border. The timed sections open with a sprint over vast plateaus before a series of increasingly more technical and rougher sections. After their first refuelling stop, a series of sprints over terrain in what will be new ground for most of the Dakarists - even those who’ve raced in the Rally du Maroc.
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Stage 4 – Bouârfa to Zagora
- Thursday, January 14
- Special section: 490km
- Total distance: 750km
This will be the longest special stage of the first week and takes in some spectacular sights. The Dakarists will take on large dunes of Merzouga as well as harder tracks through camel grass. There’s a second pit stop for fuel and fresh tyres and a run through Gara Medouar, a horseshoe-shaped limestone plateau. It forms a natural fortress and featured prominently in the 1999 adventure movie The Mummy. Provided they escape, they'll reach the second bivouac at Zagora after a total of 750km on the road.
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Stage 5 – Zagora to Zagora
- Friday, January 15
- Special section: 365km
- Total distance: 540km
Zagora was once a crossroads for trading caravans travelling the 52-day journey from Timbuktu in Mali to the south. This loop around Zagora is a pure desert special stage: tyres will not touch tarmac even once as the competitors race high into the huge Erg Chigaga – the largest and most remote sea of sand dunes in the Moroccan Sahara. They face a 50km field of dunes towering up to 50m high. The route then follows the Drâa river valley which will be sandy and a big test of their navigation skills.
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Stage 6 – Zagora to Agadir
- Saturday, January 16
- Special section: 365km
- Total distance: 760km
At the end of today’s stage is Agadir, the Atlantic ocean and a day of rest. But before that another 365km of special, another 50km of dune bashing and a 76km journey to the coast in what forms the longest day of the opening week. It promise to be physically exhausting as the first week draws to a close, with more traditional tracks also standing in the way on the road to Agadir.
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Rest Day – Agadir
- Sunday, January 17
Time to head to the beach for surfing and volleyball – except most of the Dakarists will have to spend the rest day recovering, recharging and priming their vehicles for the second week, which resumes with the longest special of the 49th edition, followed by a Marathon Refuge stage.
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Stage 7 – Agadir to Smara
- Monday, January 18
- Special section: 500km
- Total distance: 790km
The longest special stage of Dakar 2027 is made up of fast sections and some tricky navigation as the Dakar returns to its historic route from when it raced toward Mauritania. After this huge journey south through the Sahara Desert, arguably the biggest challenge of the 49th Dakar is next…
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Stage 8 – Smara to Refuge Bivouac
- Tuesday, January 19
- Special section: 355km
- Total distance: 525km
The first part of the Marathon Refuge Stage. No assistance crews, no support, just camping out in the world’s biggest hot desert with an overnight stop near Dakhla. The golden rule is to avoiding any mistakes through the dunes, because overnight repairs will be difficult to carry out and exhausting. They’ll bivouac near the Dakhla lagoon, one of the world’s best kitesurfing locations, in khaimas, traditional tents woven from camel and goat hair.
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Stage 9 – Refuge Bivouac to Smara
- Wednesday, January 20
- Special section: 390km
- Total distance: 625km
After a night under the stars, this is the turning point for the rally as the Dakarists begin the journey to Marrakech and the finish line. Just the small matter of more than 2,200km of rallying between here and there. The second half of the Marathon Refuge Stage plunges the competitors into more sand dunes and a maze of demanding tracks to tax their navigation skills.
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Stage 10 – Smara to Smara
- Thursday, January 21
- Special section: 470km
- Total distance: 560km
This loop around Smara is another long special stage with high-speed rallying over plateaus, small dunes, wadis and through sandy canyons as they explore the endless expanses of the Western Sahara. Then they will head north back towards the rocky Atlas Mountains on the way to the finish line in Marrakech.
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Stage 11 – Smara to Marrakech
- Friday, January 22
- Special section: 455km
- Total distance: 1,035km
Before the Dakar caravan reaches Marrakech, they have more than 1,000km of sandy terrain to cover. The first third of the special is almost pure speed over undulating tracks and finally a coastal run along the edge of the Atlantic – it will test the concentration and raw pace of the exhausted racers. They then face a 20km beach race along Plage Blanche which will be arguably the most Instagram-ready section of the Dakar. For the final challenge, the competitors must find a way through a labyrinth of tracks all the way to the finish of the special stage.
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Stage 12 – Marrakech to Marrakech
- Saturday, January 23
- Special section: 22km
- Total distance: 240km
The final special stage is a 22km sprint to the podium ceremony in Marrakech. The route will be thronging with motorsport fans from all over the world, which will create a special atmosphere for the final day. And while it’s only a short race, as Luciano Benavides proved in 2026, anything can still happen.
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Where to watch the 2027 Dakar Rally
Follow the action on Red Bull TV and in our Dakar Rally hub.
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