Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey's more ethical take on Jack the Ripper's story

Dance of Death: Du Lac and Fey is a twisting, thrilling, branching narrative game exploring the crimes of Jack the Ripper through the lens of two Arthurian heroes. In Salix Games’ intriguing game, you take up the role of Sir Lancelot Du Lac and Morgana Le Fey, teaming up with the mysterious final Ripper victim Mary Kelly to expose Victorian London’s most prolific serial killer.

Taking some significant steps toward a more immersive narrative experience isn’t all the game is aiming for, though. Dance of Death uses its complex dynamics to explore some darker and more political themes that are relevant as ever in 2020; something the game’s creators have not shied away from.

We spoke to Jessica Saunders, company director and founder of Salix Games, about the history of Dance of Death, the inspiration behind its intriguing story, and what motivates this promising studio on a philosophical level.

Inside the development of Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey

Du Lac and Fey tells a Jack the Ripper story unlike any you've heard before © Salix Games

“It all came about after I read A Night in The Lonesome October by Robert Zelazny. It’s a fantastic book about Jack the Ripper and his demon dog. I got into a really deep rabbit hole when researching the murders, and became interested in the idea of the origins of legends.

"Where did we get this image that's so ingrained in society that you can buy Halloween costumes of Jack the Ripper – where did this imagery come from?

“We all then fell down the hole of British legends, which obviously led to things like King Arthur and where that story came from. The more time you spend with it you realise there are multiple origins, and there is no right or wrong. You've got these great romantic stories that we think of with Arthur and Guenivere and Lancelot, but Lancelot didn't come in until later, and he's French!

“He was created afterwards and brought in. The main story is potentially very Welsh but was adopted by the English, then made French, then pulled back again by the English. There are so many parts to it, and it felt very appropriate to speak of these stories now, what with the Brexit issues, feminist issues, and recent dialogues surrounding immigrants - all these issues are all still happening after 130 years. It's a really interesting lens to look through.”

A responsible take on grizzly history

There were elements of the Jack the Ripper story that Jessica felt needed addressing specifically, and his representation in modern media was often skewed by a very romanticised and “sexy” version of events. This isn’t necessarily in line with what the studio was aiming to achieve in the game.

“The Zelazny book came about when he was challenged to make a book about the Ripper being a protagonist. I got really into reading about it – reading about the murders – and my conclusion was: no you can’t! You can’t make a story about him being a protagonist hero, because ultimately you have to excuse what he did. You have to say it was ‘for the greater good’, or blame some supernatural entity – but I think both are nonsense, and takes the onus off the murderer.

“Just after a really quick look through, you realise the legend that the public has of this man – the dagger, the cloak, the hat, the sexy prostitutes, the Johnny Depp… it's all nonsense. It was all completely made up by the press - these women were much older than you expected, they were down-and-out, homeless... we know everything about four of the five main victims but we never hear about them, we only hear about this spectre who we know nothing about.”

Saunders approached various sources of Ripper media and history to better revise the tone of Dance of Death. Somewhat predictably, there were some elements of past Ripper projects that were aligned with the studio’s vision, and others that were a bit more… off-key.

Lancelot may look a bit different in-game to what you'd expect © Salix Games

“I really dislike the movie From Hell, and the way the women are shown in that. I wanted to show who the women were, what they did, how they were found. It was brutal and it was horrible but they were people. They got into fights, they were up to no good, but they were funny and loved and had lives – this is who they were and this was the whole point of telling the story through Mary Kelly’s eyes. She is the great mystery of the Jack the Ripper story, not the Ripper. She became the conduit we could put some fantasy into.”

As a result of their prolonged research, the studio opted to embrace fact and existing knowledge as much as possible – eschewing the irresponsible fiction that other writers, filmmakers and historians have been pushing about the women that are central to the Ripper’s notoriety.

“With the Jack the Ripper stuff we wanted to stick to history as much as possible so the story is very much told in two parts. Anything to do with the Ripper, we were as strict as we could be within the confines of game-making – any clues at the crime scene, any names of policemen, any facts found here and there… are all based on records and research we found going through the case. Any facts about the women – their heights, names, ages, what they got up to, their dialogue choices… that is all based on the history we could find about them. We really wanted to tell the truth about it.”

The benefits of being indie

Salix Games aims to be socially conscious – to offer the representation and the level of storytelling that should be standard in 2020. The world, as Saunders sees it, is ready for something a little more challenging, and there’s nothing in the game that should be particularly challenging to an audience that’s used to the sorts of games, films and TV we see in the current climate.

“Ive got a very interesting background; my father’s side of the family is Persian-Indian, I’m a bisexual woman… These are all stories I want to tell. I wanted to talk about race and diversity and things that felt very personal to me. Things that should be spoken about in video games. I feel like some studios are afraid to talk about these things, but I don't understand why. It won’t alienate audiences, maybe a small vocal minority on Twitter, but the world is changing.

“I don't feel we made a controversial game. I feel we made a historically accurate game. We didn’t change anything drastically, we looked at the facts and we put them in. All the dates are the same, the information is the same, as much as we could find out we put in. We just didn't feel it would be right - we felt it would dishonour the dead - it's about having the player come to love Mary and realise she is a person with flaws. Shes not the ‘prostitute with a heart of gold’, we wanted to explore what it actually meant to be a sex worker in Victorian London – it wasnt all fishnets and corsets!”

Dance of Death relies on more than just point-and-click sensibilities © Salix Games

Representation in historical London

To that end, Saunders managed to make the game work for her – using the freedom that’s afforded to an indie studio to allow the game to speak with its own voice, uninhibited by the constraints or more mainstream-pleasing elements that would perhaps hamstring a triple-A title.

“It was important for me to make Du Lac a bisexual character, especially as a lead male character. If you look at sexuality in video games, more often than not its bisexual and lesbian female characters – and I think that secause theyre more pallatable to male gamers. But that's not how it works, you can't deny half of a community. We made a lead character who was unapologetic. There was no freak-out. It's time for these stories to be told.”

The creative freedom the studio has earned through its indie status hasn’t just affected the narrative, either; instead of leaning into the point-and-click genre, Salix wanted to do something different. The studios’ vision was a game that wove its way into the hearts of players and relied on your choices in dialogue to communicate a sense of progression rather than arbitrary puzzle solving.

“We don’t class the game as a puzzle game, we try to avoid the term point-and-click… it's a branching narrative game, it’s very much all about the choices you make. There is no way to lose. We didn't want anyone to rage quit, it's open to all abilities to be enjoyed, ultimately it's about the story and the characters.

“It was an absolute maze to get the characters’ storylines to come together. It was a lot of dialogue, a lot of spreadsheets. We kind of boxed ourselves in and made life harder for ourselves by having one ending. So all these storylines had to come together and bring you to the same place – but the reactions and how you got there had to be different depending on the relationships that you fostered. The hardest part was, regardless of your choices, still giving each character a character arc. There are over 800 pages’ worth of script!”