How women-only crew GSUK is helping shape a positive future for all skaters

When Leticia Bufoni and crew got handed the keys to London's Natural History Museum , they held the door open behind them.

After six nights of having the marble floors and custom ramps all to themselves, Leticia , Margielyn , Lore and Aldana invited Girl Skate UK in for one special evening.

This was in recognition of the group's work in supporting and championing inclusion in the UK scene.

Among them was the group's founder, Danni Gallacher, for whom it was a dream invite; not only as a skater, but as an avid horticulturist.

Based in Sheffield, Danni is a freelance gardener and skate coach. Her woodland mini in her allotment is renowned and she runs camps called ‘The Skate Retreat’ to provide a unique and welcome space for people to learn to skateboard. It was not for her nature knowledge that she was invited, but for her own individual skating and the impact she has had with her community, Girl Skate UK .

“As a nature nerd I was super stoked to hear about the Natural History Museum opening its doors to skaters ," she says. “[The skaters] wanted to touch base with the women’s scene in the UK and so we were asked to invite some members of our community along for the evening.”

Alongside her board, Danni brought some of the finest skaters from the UK scene, including Stefani Nurding, Kirsty Tonner and Zeta Rush.

“It was completely surreal to be skating there," she says. "The high ceilings and the tiled floor gave the place such incredible acoustics.

"It felt like such a privilege to get to skate in a setting like that – the hardest thing was really just trying to be respectful in the space!”

Danni is used to running events at skateparks and spots all around the country, but this was a unique chance for her to be involved in something different and memorable.

Girl Skate UK (GSUK) was born in 2014. Formed off the back of the need for more support and awareness of the women’s skate scene in the UK, it started as a simple website and Instagram , listing events and happenings. At the time, there was no website like it; the scene was growing and in need of a place to document it.

As a result, GSUK quickly evolved into a platform connecting skaters, growing the community and creating connections in the process.

“We wanted to shine a spotlight on the growing community,” explains Danni. “It is cool to have seen this new era of female skateboarding evolve. I really do believe that exposure and having a voice is paramount, not just for inspiration but also confidence and motivation.”

Girlskateuk.com has grown as a voice and platform, hand in hand with the UK female skate scene. Almost ten years since its formation, it has become a central hub for all of the sub-communities out there - grassroots skate organisations, events, riders and all. They still run their own events, connect the community and share news, but it is also somewhere new skaters can use as a resource to feel welcomed in and find a path to learn.

“The impact we have had on our community has been huge.” explains Danni. “Girl Skate UK has created the much-needed awareness we didn’t have a decade ago and massively helped increase uptake by providing accessible spaces, helpful resources, tools, education and advice to those starting out, as well as helping to grow existing communities”.

With a strong community of over 35k followers on Instagram and events which pack out, GSUK has come a long way. In the last few years they have been part of the historic and global change in perspective on women’s skateboarding. They have been an important voice helping to drive an attitudinal shift that has resulted in real change; for example, events have brought in equal prize money and brands are supporting female athletes across the board.

Changes like these are what Danni, GSUK and the whole scene have pushed and worked really hard towards. They represent a push towards gender parity in skateboarding and general inclusion in skateboarding for those lesser seen in the space.

“More women are working within the industry, giving more of a voice to our scene,” she goes on. “The new wave of British competition skaters like [Cornwall's] Lola Tambling and [Germany's] Lilly Stoephasius have been making real waves over in the US which is so cool to see.”

It is clear that the safe spaces created by organisations like GSUK have nurtured a community of confident skateboarders who know that they belong.

Skating the smooth marble of the Natural History Museum's main hall with some of the best skaters in the world seems like a good moment to pause and reflect. How does Danni want GSUK to be remembered in the skate history books?

“I think as a catalyst for helping to grow the UK skate scene into a more level field - which I think we’ve achieved!”