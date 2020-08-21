5 changes Guardians hope are coming to Destiny 2: Beyond Light

As Destiny 2 moves into its third year, battle-hardened Guardians are bracing themselves for the arrival of the next expansion, Beyond Light. All they've seen thus far is a teaser, one that's left them with more questions than answers… which is pretty typical for those scamps at developer Bungie, of course.

While its highly-acclaimed predecessor wound up in its third and final year, developer Bungie has no such plans to retire the sequel just yet. Confirming that there are at least another three expansions to come between November 2020 and 2022 – Beyond Light will be followed by The Witch Queen and Lightfall – Bungie wants us to know that Destiny 2 is here to stay... for now, anyway.

So as Guardians ramp up for Beyond Light and prepare to fight The Darkness sweeping the universe, here are five changes players are hoping will come to Beyond Light.

A simplified UI for newbies and returning players alike

Seriously, we have no idea what's happening here © Bungie

If you've recently returned from a Destiny 2 hiatus, you might be struggling to reacquaint yourself with the sci-fi shooter's profoundly complex – and complicated – maze of menus and sub-menus. While there's admittedly a lot to cram in there, it's almost impossible to keep up with the various flashing icons and quests, and it's incredibly overwhelming for newbies and returning players alike. Here's hoping Bungie streamlines the UI as we move into the new season, and makes it quicker – and easier – for players to find what they're looking for… especially when you're trying to switch weapons via the agonisingly slow character-select screen in the middle of a firefight.

Improved end-game content for fully-levelled Guardians

Destiny 2's Leviathan Raid is tough © Bungie

A persistent issue with Destiny 2 has been a lack of motivation for players who've hit the power cap and now have entirely maxed out one – or all – their Guardians. While there are usually new Exotics to chase, for instance, or raid weapons to acquire, the fact is there's little incentive for players to keep on playing once they've hit this cap. Yes, the season pass and gated content help with this, but it's still not enough to keep Guardians engaged for an entire season. Here's hoping rewards will be better-paced in Beyond Light.

Penalties for players who quit mid-match in PvP or idle in PvE

You have four players on your team in The Crucible © Bungie

Hitting the Strike playlist with pals is a perfectly enjoyable way to spend an evening. Hitting the Strike playlist via matchmaking, however, can be anything but. Destiny 2 remains full of Guardians who spawn into strikes, immediately go idle/AFK, and then somehow secure the spoils at the end of the Strike without so much as firing their weapon. It's incredibly frustrating, and it might be surprising to some to find out that the issue persists in the latest expansion, Shadowkeep.

The same applies to those who quit out of Gambit or Crucible matches because their team is losing. Abandoning players part-way through is pretty unforgivable, and while there are, ostensibly, penalties in place for repeat offenders, they're clearly not stringent enough. Here's for improved, and stronger, penalties for those who don't play by the rules.

New subclass Stasis will shake up – but not overpower – combat

Sprinting is more likely to get you killed than a gold medal in Destiny 2 © Bungie

Guardians have been rocking three elemental sub-classes for several years now – Arc, Solar, and Void – so the idea of introducing a new one leaves them both thrilled and wondering why it hasn't happened before now, quite frankly. Bungie hasn't given away too much about the contents of the new expansion, but supplementary power Stasis – reportedly "rooted in darkness" (yes, the same darkness that's plagued the universe for years now) – will summon epic supers to the battlefield, and all three Guardian classes will reportedly wield it in slightly different ways. Here's hoping it brings a new element (get it?! "Element"?!) to gameplay without overpowering it entirely.

And maybe – just maybe – we'll see Cayde-6 again?

Destiny 2 © Activision / Bungie

Okay, so this is grasping at straws, but his name was Cayde-6, after all. If he was iteration six, what happened to Caydes 1-5? The numerical part of his name intimates he has been resurrected in one way or another five times before, which means we will never, ever give up hope that there's a chance he might do so again.