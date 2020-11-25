Everything new in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 is a master of reinvention. Every content drop and every new Season of the game introduces something shiny and new to the title, and – for the most part – these new expansions make the game better. With Beyond Light, developer Bungie has – for the first time – rotated a lot of the game's content out. That means old weapons are gone, old locations are axed and some of the old content has been moved onto pastures new.

The upside? There's certainly a lot of new stuff to get your teeth into. There are new locations to explore, new weapons to master, and new challenges to complete. Take a look below to learn about everything that's arrived in Destiny 2 since the launch of Beyond Light.

New Stasis Subclass

The new subclasses gifted by the darkness are focused on Stasis, a type of energy that can create ice. With each class comes a new super, as well as grenade that creates walls of ice to block foes or build ledges to use when traversing the depths of Europa. You gain temporary access to the subclass as you progress the campaign, but only once it is finished do you gain full control of it.

The Titan Class gets the new Code of the Juggernaut which behaves like the Fists of Havoc super, with a ground slam that creates two waves of ice crystals ahead of you, and also has a single target punch. Any target hit with this punch creates an area of effect that damages anyone around the target. If you sprint through any of the ice crystals created by the grenade or the super, they will explode dealing extra damage to any targets in the blast radius. This super is great for plowing through hordes of enemies and can do good boss damage if you are accurate with creating shards.

The Hunter’s new Stasis-powered super is called Squall and Silence. When you cast it you throw out two Kamas. The first is Silence and it will quickly freeze anything caught in its wake. The second is Squall which travels slower but deals huge damage over time as it passes by your frozen victims. This new super gives Hunters a fancy new option for dealing massive damage to single targets or large groups.

The Warlocks gain the Stasis Staff. When you cast this super you get a spear that casts a shower of stasis shards that freeze targets around you. You can then move in and use a melee attack to slam your spear into the ground and shatter all the frozen targets around you. This super will deal damage to high health targets like bosses but is most effective when used on groups on enemies you want to wipe off of the field immediately.

Stasis powers bring a whole new dynamic to Destiny © BUNGIE

While the subclasses granted by the Light come with alternate grenades and melee powers you can choose from, the Stasis subclasses provided by the darkness have a different method of unlocking: each class gets a different starting grenade and melee, but you can unlock each variety regardless of class. This can be accomplished by empowering your shard from completing various in-game challenges – and we expect more options will be added to the classes as the game evolves.

The Season of The Hunt

The Season of the Hunt has landed in Destiny 2 © BUNGIE

With the expansion comes a new Season Pass, and a new Seasonal questline. The pass focuses on Spider and the recently resurrected Uldren Sov who now works under the name Crow. With the Season Pass, you gain instant access to the new exotic shotgun Duality. The season of the Hunt focuses on the forces of Xivu Arath and her attempts to corrupt Fallen. With the guidance of Crow and Spider, you will charge a lure to find and hunt the enemy forces and get seasonal rewards for doing so.

New Strikes: Glassway and Disgraced

Glassway and Disgraced add some interesting new flavour to Destiny 2 © BUNGIE

With Beyond Light comes two Strikes, one completely fresh and the other a remaster of an old Destiny strike.

The Glassway is a new strike found on Europa where the Fallen of House Salvation are trying to activate a Vex portal. Most of the strike is spent fighting Fallen through a large Vex superstructure until you reach a large Vex Gate. Here the fight switches into a neat boss fight against a huge Hydra and its smaller, less aggressive Hydra friends. This fight can be tough, especially if you don’t deal with the Wyverns quickly. These new enemies are Vex Harpies with long legs, powerful attacks, and an awkward weak point on their backs.

The Disgraced is a remaster of the Will of Crota strike from the original Destiny. It takes place in the Cosmodrome and asks you to hunt down a Hive wizard who is infesting the area. This strike has you fight through the old ruins of industrial buildings as you descend into a hive nest. It’s updated for Destiny 2, but still is as familiar as ever for those who played the original strike way back when.

End Game: Empire Hunts

Prepare for some tough new challenges in the Empire Hunts activities © BUNGIE

With the main Beyond Light campaign done, the post-game activity is the all-new Empire Hunts. These are weekly quests that can be earned from Variks and task you with hunting down the forces left behind by Eramis after the campaign. Each of these is a small-scale strike that takes you through locations on Europa in search of targets. For your efforts, you will be rewarded with a powerful reward in the form of a new weapon depending on which target you hunt.